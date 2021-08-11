Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

The number 13 has a fairly negative connotation, but this 13th episode of the Sunshine Spotlight webcast is set to change that. Featuring a heartwarming and insightful 20 minute conversation with the lovely Jessie Payo, this episode allows the dreamy soundscapes and intricate lyricism of the folk pop singer-songwriter to shine. Payo talks eloquently about finding classic inspirations for her work and honing in on her indie popstar talent both in front of the microphone and behind-the-scenes. She also allows such talents to sparkle for Campion, listeners, and viewers with a truly acoustic, superbly crooning take on her song, “Dance Real Close,” futher adding to the positive aura that this 13th episode has.

