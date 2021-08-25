Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

A genre-bender like no other, Elizabeth Ziman, AKA Elizabeth and the Catapult, is the ultimate singer-songwriter. There are more tricks up this multi-faceted artist’s sleeves than we have yet to discover, but so far her mix of songwriting talents, rhythmic storytelling, and down-to-earth narratives display most of them flawlessly. Episode 15 of Sunshine Spotlight illuminates this star-in-the-making and the vulnerable, yet boundless possibilities her artistry will continue to grant her.

