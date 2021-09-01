Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Is there a better way to ring in Episode 16 of the Sunshine Spotlight webcast than with the sweetest melody-maker in the game? Host Campion virtually sat down with his friend, platinum-selling recording artist Eric Hutchinson, for a conversation touching upon much more than the warmth shared and spread through the latter man’s artistry. With folksy, bluesy undertones and a singer-songwriter swagger, Hutchinson has made his own little home in the pop music world. A multi-instrumentalist and a storyteller, the performer admits that emotions can be a driving force in how he tackles music. The negatives are negatives, sure, but the positives… they are beyond innovative for what he can do and what he will do. Hutchinson, in all his futuristic video call glory, describes that process and more below.

