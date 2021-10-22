The COVID-19 pandemic threw a monkey wrench into the schedules of bands (and music lovers) all over the world. So, what did you do – learn how to make sourdough bread, pick up a new hobby, binge watch everything on Netflix, or completely pivot and start a new career?

Dave Grohl, founder and frontman of the fabulous Foo Fighters, started an Instagram page called Dave’s True Stories. He made a list of 30 to 40 experiences to share with his followers. After some time, he decided there was enough material for him to fashion it into a book. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is the result.

The Storyteller isn’t your usual memoir. It doesn’t go in chronological order. Instead, it bounces from one period of time in his life to another. He says, “Since I was a child, I have always measured my life in musical increments rather than months or years. My mind faithfully relies on songs, albums, and bands to remember a particular time and place…. Though I have never been one to collect ‘stuff,’ I do collect moments.”

Music and gratitude are the common denominators. You’ll be entertained by backstage shenanigans, impromptu jams, and rock star sightings. From musty sleeping bags to Grammy Award events and a not-so healthy diet of corn dogs to searching for a bite to eat in the White House, he takes the reader on quite the journey. There are entries entailing his early days in Scream, joining Nirvana, and rediscovering himself after tragedy. Grohl shares a few heartbreakers and bone-breakers in The Storyteller, too.

The stories range from beautiful, bittersweet, bonkers, outrageous, outlandish, and out of this world. The ones that resonate with me the most include a squeaky intruder, daddy-daughter dances, a missing wallet, a post-Grammy dinner, and realizations made white watching The B-52’s dance their mess around on Saturday Night Live.

His love and/or need for the bean is one we share, as well. “Coffee. Just writing the word makes me want some. Hot, cold, gourmet, gas station, fresh brewed, bottom of the pot, instant, French press… let’s just say that I’m no connoisseur, I just need the fix,” Grohl admits. You’re preaching to the choir!

The Storyteller shows that rolling the dice, taking a chances on yourself, and being grateful for life, music, and the people we love are three necessary components for survival.

Suddenly, I have a craving for KFC, champagne, and a fresh pot of coffee. Read this fantastic book and find out why!

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music by Dave Grohl was released by Dey Street Books October 5, 2021.

FOR DETAILS ON THE MEMIOR AND MEANS OF PURCHASING YOUR OWN COPY, VISIT DAVEGROHLSTORYTELLER.COM!