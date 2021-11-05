Performing artists wishing to perform at Little Island in 2022 have a month in which to submit applications. Perform in the Park is an open call to performing artists and groups working in a wide range of disciplines. Accepted artists will perform as part of Little Island’s second season of programming from May to October 2022.

Performing artists based in the Greater New York area can submit now for a chance to work in Little Island next year by applying at here. Applicants must submit performances samples a video, up to two minutes in length, of the work that they propose to perform in the park. Perform in the Park’s application process, which opened today, will close on December 3.

A review panel comprised of Little Island staff, artists, and community partners will evaluate the applications in January 2022. These panelists represent a diversity of artistic disciplines and perspectives. They will select a broad range of artists.

The team will notify the winning applicants in February 2022. All artists contracted by Little Island will be offered paid opportunities. Additional benefits include free tickets to select Little Island programs, plus opportunities to connect and network with Little Island’s community of artists.

“Our inaugural season of Perform in the Park was an overwhelming success! After over a year’s hiatus without art in the streets of New York, 75 New York artists were able to spread joy and bring life back to New York and into our park,” said Julia Kraus [Producer].

For the debut 2021 season, Perform in the Park received more than 300 applications from performing artists in the greater New York City area. From this pool, a panel selected 75 performers from a variety of disciplines. The performances featured clowning, vogueing, Caribbean folk singing, mime, electric cello, cumbia music, shadow puppetry, Indian classical music, street dancing, and more.

Little Island is New York City’s new public park, located near West 13th Street within the four-mile long Hudson River Park. Primarily funded by the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation with support from the City of New York, Little Island features a lush, seasonal landscape with rolling hills, walking paths and open lawns, and riverfront views of New York City and New Jersey. Perform in the Park presents programming for all ages in Little Island’s 687-seat amphitheater, the 200-capacity Glade, and the open plaza. Theater, dance, and music are featured daily in seasonal weather. Little Island also hosts food and beverage experiences, educational programs for children, and community events.

