What is Motörhead? Probably the most legendary, meanest, kick-ass sound to ever seep out of rock and roll’s long and prolific history. More than just a band, Motörhead is an idea and as their own team touts to this day, an “ungodly synergy of rock, punk, and heavy metal” – one that we know coalesces itself into every rocker, metalhead, rebel, and freethinker. Their magnetic power is evident everywhere – immortalized in music.

Motörhead has a massive catalog consisting of 22 studio albums that span 40 years, which includes their epic, hole-punching and head-banging anthem “Ace of Spades.” Songs like “Sharpshooter,” “On Your Feet Or On Your Knees,” and “Brotherhood Of Man” also make the cut on this special collection.

Along with a Grammy Award and multiple chart-topping records, the band has cemented itself in our world’s history. After the last couple years of near apocalypse, Motörhead is the perfect vessel to make you feel right at home while the outside burns.

You might be thinking at this point, “I wish there was a nice little bundle of all this adrenaline filled cultural phenomenon that I can have.” Wish no more! The Everything Louder Forever collection is out now! Each and every era of Motörhead is represented in this definitive bundle and is a must-have for any fan in case anyone ever walks in wondering, “What is Motörhead?”

