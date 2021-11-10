Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Episode 26 of Sunshine Spotlight features guests Seán Barna and Dave Drago. Two of the most genuine humans on the planet working together… we couldn’t be happier. The world is blessed to experience both the frontman of the Sean Barna Band and its producer. Between the two of them, no musical stone goes unturned. Whether the pair are collaborating together, discussing being on the road with Counting Crows or embarking on a myriad of separate projects, both come back to the truthful sentiment that they respectively feel “the most pure” on a stage.

For more information on the background on Sunshine Spotlight's stellar guests and the happenings of Underwater Sunshine Fest, visit underwatersunshinefest.com.

