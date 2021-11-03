Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Cameron McGill is the musical guest for the celebration of Sunshine Spotlight being a quarter of the way to 100 episodes. This 25th installment welcomes listeners into a passionate conversation between singer-songwriter McGill and host Campion. The pair have an almost poetic rapport with one another, bouncing ideas and stories around in a way that is inspiring and hopeful, but still utterly realistic. Artistic angles of every conversational topic allow this interview to be immersive, coherent, and bright. The performers intellect is just as brilliant as is his music, which is something Campion thrives off noting.

