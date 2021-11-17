Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Hollis Brown knows no introduction. The band hailing from Queens is near and dear to our hearts – forever treasured by lovers of all kinds of music. A rock band at heart, Hollis Brown has always steered clear of being a one trick pony. Rootsy and folksy at times, the group still maintains an edge that many have to chalk up to years of being a mainstay in NYC’s indie rock community of the early 2010s. Ten albums in, their sound has grown and adjusted, citing Americana influences and storytellers as their inspo. (Bob Dylan’s “Ballad of Hollis Brown” was the basis for their band name, after all.) Frontman and founder of the electric, but cozy-sounding group is Mike Montali, who sits down with Campion in the 27th episode of Sunshine Spotlight. The pair talk poetry, garage bands, reality TV, cover songs, hometown shows, timelessness, and much more.

For more information on the background on Sunshine Spotlight’s stellar guests and the happenings of Underwater Sunshine Fest, visit underwatersunshinefest.com.

