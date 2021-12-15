Stephen Kellogg Visits ‘Sunshine Spotlight’

Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Stephen Kellogg, the guest for the 30th episode of the Sunshine Spotlight podcast, made the most of his visit by being just as contemplative and rhythmic in conversation as he is in his music. The 45-year-old artist allows everything he does, even one afternoon on a podcast, to fully encompass him, take over his whole being. Passion runs deep in the veins of Kellogg. We can feel it in everything he embarks on and find it laced in the most sentimental of lyrics. He’s a generous man, dedicated activist, acclaimed musician, and personable character. When he talks below about touring, a new EP, saving our stages amid crisis, and more, you can see that.

