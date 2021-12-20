The Jesse Malin Annual Holiday Show: A Benefit for Howie Pyro at The Bowery Ballroom / December 11, 2021

Jesse Malin, the unofficial mayor of the Lower East Side music scene, annually curates an all-star year-end concert in New York City followed by a similar new year event in Los Angeles, California. The shows feature a full concert by him with his band plus performances by many of his illustrious musical friends. All proceeds go to charity.

This time around, Malin has directed the proceeds from the shows to a medical support fund for Howie Pyro, Malin’s bandmate in the 1990s glam-punk band D Generation. Pyro is currently in California, recovering from a liver transplant. Contributions to the benefit fund can be donated here.

At New York’s Bowery Ballroom on December 11, the concert was in three segments. A series of emerging local circuit musicians performed starting at 8 p.m. Following a dj set by Jonathan Toubin, Malin and his band performed for a little more than an hour. The concert concluded with performances by additional music acts, ending at 1:30 a.m..

The west coast event reportedly will happen on January 8. The location and lineup will be announced soon. The New York audience saw performances by Lunachicks, the Toilet Boys, Murphy’s Law, Tommy Stinson (the Replacements), Richard Bacchus (D Generation), Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith & Her Band), Robert Gordon, Suzi Gardner (L7), Pete Stahl (Scream), Tish & Snooky (Sic F*cks), Tom Clark, Capital Punishment, Leah Hennessey (Hennessey), Diane Gentile (Diane & the Gentle Men), Lynne Von Pang (the Carvels NYC), Sam Hariss (the Sweet Things), Marti Beaut, Heather Litteer, and others.

Photo by Everynight Charley

Jesse Malin’s Setlist

The Way We Used to Roll Backstabbers Before You Go Turn Up The Mains Whitestone City Room 13 Fall She Don’t Love Me Now Death Star Shining Down Rock ‘N’ Roll Radio (Ramones cover) Wendy Winter (The Rolling Stones cover) Meet Me at the End of the World Again Sally Can’t Dance (Lou Reed cover) Father Christmas (The Kinks cover)

Photo by Everynight Charley

The Toilet Boys’ Setlist

Go Go Boy Another Day in the Life Living Like a Millionaire

Photo by Everynight Charley

Lunachicks’ Setlist

Dear Dotti Bad Ass Bitch The Day Squid’s Gerbil Died Luxury Problem

FOR THE FULL ARTICLE AND ALL PHOTOS BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY, CLICK HERE!