How Will Live Music Fare in Larger Venues in January 2022?

January is typically the lightest month of the year for touring musicians. January 2022 may be particularly slow, as many musicians are postponing or canceling their bookings due to mounting COVID concerns. At press time, these were among the concerts set to happen. In these unsettled times, prudent concert goers may want to contact the venues closer to the show dates to check on any updates to the status of the bookings and to the venue’s COVID-safety protocols.

In the arenas

Madison Square Garden: Billy Joel will continue his monthly residency. Kane Brown and the War on Drugs each headline one night. Phish’s January 1 concert was postponed to April, however.

Prudential Center: Evanescence and Ateez will headline on separate nights.

Barclays Center: No concerts in January.

In the theaters

Radio City Music Hall: Ricardo Montaner, Erasure and Monsta X will headline.

Carnegie Hall: Bela Fleck will perform.

The Town Hall: Citizen Cope will headline.

The Beacon Theatre: Widespread Panic will perform the five nights that were rescheduled from September 2021.

The Capitol Theatre: Railroad Earth, Greensky Bluegrass and the David Bromberg Band will headline at, as will several tribute bands, Jesse’s Girl, Almost Queen, and Pink Talking Fish.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets postponed its tour, including dates at the Beacon Theatre and the Capitol Theatre.

In the larger ballrooms

Terminal 5: Two Friends will headline three nights, Umphrey’s McGee will headline two nights, and Motion City Soundtrack and the Wombats will headline one night. Tokischa was postponed to February.

Brooklyn Steel: Francois K, Cat Power, Best Coast, the Black Angels and Caravan Palace will headline. CharlestheFirst and Yelle canceled.

The Hammerstein Ballroom: Falling in Reverse will headline.

In the medium-sized ballrooms

Webster Hall: Misterwives will headline two nights, and Vincint, Anderson East, the Beths, Arty Ghost9, Wale, Del Water Gap and Samia each will headline one night. The late-night EDM events will resume on weekends beginning January 14. GlobalFEST, Mansionair and Greyson Chance have canceled.

Irving Plaza: American Nightmare, Guided by Voices, Reggae Fest NYC, Alina Baraz, Magic City Hippies, Russell Dickerson, Thursday, Bryce Vine, and Set It Off will headline in January. Snarky Puppy canceled.

The Brooklyn Bowl: Slick Rick, the Connells, Spin Doctors, J. Wail, Ghost Light, the Eli Young Band,and G. Love & the Juice will perform in January, among other events.

Palladium Times Square: Monatik will headline one night and Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals with Micky Dolenz will appear another night.

In the smaller ballrooms

The Bowery Ballroom: The Aberdeen, NETTA, the Racquets, Rebecca Black, Smith & Thell, Curtis Harding, Inner Wave, Griff, Genesis Owusu will headline in January. The NYC Winter Jazzfest will move online.

The Music Hall of Williamsburg: Cleopatrick, Ginger Root, the Armed, Parcels, Asaf Avidan, Remo Drive, Indigo De Souza, Jake Scott, the Weather Station and Boy Harsher will perform in January. Lost Dog Street Band canceled.

The Gramercy Theatre: The Dan Band, Rotimi, Tenille Townes, Hoodcelebrityy and several live podcasts will headline. Maddie & Tae will not perform.

Warsaw: Wolves in the Throne Room will headline one night.

Sony Hall: Ja Rule, Jay Electronica, Maino, Judith Hill, Jon B, the Smithereens, Geoff Tate and other events will happen in January. Cracker will not perform.

Brooklyn Made: Tall Heights, Charlotte Rose Benjamin, F*cked Up, James McMurtry, Elijah Wolf & Friends, and Aqueous will headline.

Among the largest seated clubs

City Winery NYC will host Willie Nile, Kindred the Family Soul, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Terence Blanchard, We Banjo 3, Tim Reynolds & TR3, Richard Thompson, Shiela E and the E-Train, Donna the Buffalo, Duncan Sheik & Gerry Leonard, Ron Pope, Keb’ Mo’ and other events. Aimee Mann, Brian McKnight, Howie Day, the Adam Ezra Group and Natu Camara are either postponed or canceled.

Le Poisson Rouge: Eivor and No Pressure are among the attractions in January. Daughters will not perform.

The Iridium was scheduled to reopen on December 27. The new reopening date is January 10. All scheduled concerts in between those dates, including Macy Gray, Pakt, Joe Louis Walker, and the Oz Noy Power Trio are postponed or canceled. Later in the month, the Jane Getter Premonition, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Alex Skolnick, Albert Lee, the Ed Palermo Big Band, Eddie 9V, Electric Miles and Mark Hudson are among the headliners.

