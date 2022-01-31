Live Music in NYC This Week

Local music fans literally plowed through this past weekend’s winter weather to enjoy performances by the War on Drugs, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Two Friends, Samia, Caravan Palace, Ron Pope, Keb’ Mo’, and many other music acts. The snow will melt over the course of this week and the city’s thriving nightlife will be easier to navigate. Happy music lovers in the New York City area once again will venture to dozens of entertainement venues to discover and revel in live grooves.

Many venues’ entertainment schedules seem to be stabilizing in February after a chaotic January. The number of postponement and cancellation apologies is diminishing. Nevertheless, the following concerts that were scheduled for this week are not happening at the present time. Ticketholders for these events should make other plans.

MammothWVH and Dirty Honey at Webster Hall

Rod + Rose (Rodney Atkins & Rose Falcon) at City Winery NYC

Mark Hudson at the Iridium

Gideon King and City Blog at Joe’s Pub

Recommended Live Music

Everynight Charley and The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music this week in the New York City area. All locations are in Manhattan unless otherwise noted. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance and other updates.

Monday, January 31

Vakili Band and Sammy Mellman at Mercury Lounge

Keb’ Mo’ and the Brother Brothers at City Winery NYC

Mike Stern at the 55 Bar

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Michael Riff at the Anyway Cafe

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Danny Draher & the Double Dynamite Blues Band at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, February 1

Dorian Electra, Siouxxie, and Love$ickPuppy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Gary Lucas and Feifei Yang at Joe’s Pub

John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Gunn (solo) and Laura Ortman at Union Pool

Catcher, Girl Skin, and War Violet at TV Eye

Fawn at the Bitter End

Mr. Rose at the 11th St. Bar

Evan Kremin at the Red Lion

Frida Anuarbek at the Anyway Café

Wednesday, February 2

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Mother Mother and Dylyn at Irving Plaza

Dorian Electra, Siouxxie,and Love$ickPuppy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Patty Griffin and Adam Wright at City Winery NYC

Zach Bryan and Charles Wesley Godwin at Webster Hall

Martin Barre at Sony Hall

John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club

Low Roller at Skinny Dennis, Brooklyn

The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Jack Marcin Wisniewski at the Anyway Café

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Adam Lytle at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Thursday, February 3

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre

Ryan Hurd at Irving Plaza

Patty Griffin and Adam Wright at City Winery NYC

Lucky Chops and Brass Queens at the Brooklyn Bowl

The Racquets, the Aberdeen (NYC), DOPICO, Charles Warren Orchestra, and Tucked In at Bowery Ballroom

The Atomic Bitchwax, Mirror Queen, Sun Voyager, Ultra Void at the Knitting Factory

John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club

Ike Reilly at Union Pool

Fast Eddy at TV Eye

Bay Ledges, Boy Jr. at Mercury Lounge

James Maddock & Friends at the Loft at City Winery

Pedrito Martinez at Drom

Bob Brouillet at the Anyway Café

SoulCake at the Anyway Café

Lord Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Hans & the Verge at the 11th St. Bar

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T-Blues Band at Terra Blues

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY!