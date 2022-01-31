Live Music in NYC This Week

Local music fans literally plowed through this past weekend’s winter weather to enjoy performances by the War on Drugs, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Two Friends, Samia, Caravan Palace, Ron Pope, Keb’ Mo’, and many other music acts. The snow will melt over the course of this week and the city’s thriving nightlife will be easier to navigate. Happy music lovers in the New York City area once again will venture to dozens of entertainement venues to discover and revel in live grooves.
Many venues’ entertainment schedules seem to be stabilizing in February after a chaotic January. The number of postponement and cancellation apologies is diminishing. Nevertheless, the following concerts that were scheduled for this week are not happening at the present time. Ticketholders for these events should make other plans.
- MammothWVH and Dirty Honey at Webster Hall
- Rod + Rose (Rodney Atkins & Rose Falcon) at City Winery NYC
- Mark Hudson at the Iridium
- Gideon King and City Blog at Joe’s Pub
Recommended Live Music
Everynight Charley and The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music this week in the New York City area. All locations are in Manhattan unless otherwise noted. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance and other updates.
Monday, January 31
- Vakili Band and Sammy Mellman at Mercury Lounge
- Keb’ Mo’ and the Brother Brothers at City Winery NYC
- Mike Stern at the 55 Bar
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Michael Riff at the Anyway Cafe
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Danny Draher & the Double Dynamite Blues Band at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, February 1
- Dorian Electra, Siouxxie, and Love$ickPuppy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Gary Lucas and Feifei Yang at Joe’s Pub
- John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club
- Steve Gunn (solo) and Laura Ortman at Union Pool
- Catcher, Girl Skin, and War Violet at TV Eye
- Fawn at the Bitter End
- Mr. Rose at the 11th St. Bar
- Evan Kremin at the Red Lion
- Frida Anuarbek at the Anyway Café
Wednesday, February 2
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Mother Mother and Dylyn at Irving Plaza
- Dorian Electra, Siouxxie,and Love$ickPuppy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Patty Griffin and Adam Wright at City Winery NYC
- Zach Bryan and Charles Wesley Godwin at Webster Hall
- Martin Barre at Sony Hall
- John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club
- Low Roller at Skinny Dennis, Brooklyn
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Jack Marcin Wisniewski at the Anyway Café
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Adam Lytle at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
Thursday, February 3
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre
- Ryan Hurd at Irving Plaza
- Patty Griffin and Adam Wright at City Winery NYC
- Lucky Chops and Brass Queens at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Racquets, the Aberdeen (NYC), DOPICO, Charles Warren Orchestra, and Tucked In at Bowery Ballroom
- The Atomic Bitchwax, Mirror Queen, Sun Voyager, Ultra Void at the Knitting Factory
- John Pizzarelli Swing Seven at Birdland Jazz Club
- Ike Reilly at Union Pool
- Fast Eddy at TV Eye
- Bay Ledges, Boy Jr. at Mercury Lounge
- James Maddock & Friends at the Loft at City Winery
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Bob Brouillet at the Anyway Café
- SoulCake at the Anyway Café
- Lord Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Hans & the Verge at the 11th St. Bar
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T-Blues Band at Terra Blues
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY!