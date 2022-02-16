NYC Concert News: Phish, Keith Richards & Love Rocks NYC, Elvis Costello, & More

In addition to Phish: Riviera Maya, a sold-out concert vacation February 24-27 in Moon Palace, Cancún, Mexico, and its rescheduled New Years run at Madison Square Garden on April 20-23, Phish yesterday announced a North American spring and summer tour. The tour will begin on Memorial Day weekend and conclude on Labor Day weekend. Area performances include Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 26-27 and Atlantic City Beach on August 5-7.

Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant, David Shaw (of the Revivalists), Anders Osborne, Celisse, Jimmy Vivino, Maggie Rose, Connor Kennedy (of Steely Dan), and others will perform at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at the Beacon Theatre on March 10. Will Lee of The CBS Orchestra will repeat his duties as the music director and band leader for the house band, which will include Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Eric Clapton), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Jeff Young (Jackson Browne, Sting, Donald Fagen), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), and Ricky Peterson (Fleetwood Mac, David Sanborn, Prince, George Benson). The event benefits God’s Love We Deliver, a New York-based not-for-profit organization that cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook on their own.

Founders Entertainment, the promoters of the annual Governors Ball Music Festival, are launching Sound on Sound Music Festival on September 24 and 25 on the bank of the Long Island Sound at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The festival’s inaugural lineup will feature performances from 22+ artists including Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, the Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, the National, Father John Misty, Black Pumas, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Caamp, Zach Bryan, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Spin Doctors, Noah Kahan, Trampled by Turtles, Jade Bird, the Main Squeeze, Geese, Trousdale, the Cameroons, Drew Angus, and more. With no overlapping set times on the schedule across two stages, attendees will be able to catch every performance.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters will reunite for a U.S. tour this summer in support of their latest album, The Boy Named If. At present, the tour runs from August 6 to September 3, with more dates to be announced later. The tour includes a local show at the Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 11. Nick Lowe, Costello’s original late seventies/early eighties producer, will be the support act, backed by Los Straitjackets. Costello and Lowe last shared a touring bill in 1989.

The following concerts were among those announced this week.

April 7: Justin Quiles at Webster Hall

May 12: Rels B at the Gramercy Theatre

May 13: Rina Sawayama, Hana at Terminal 5

May 15: Gavin DeGraw at City Winery NYC

May 20: Friends of the Brothers at the Loft at City Winery

June 1: Kurt Vile, National Information Society at Webster Hall

June 2: Kurt Vile, Sun Ra Arkestra at Webster Hall

June 3: New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, Be Well at Terminal 5

June 4: Wet, Hannah Jadagu at Webster Hall

June 8: Modest Mouse, the Cribs at SummerStage Central Park

June 8: mxmtoon at Webster Hall

June 10: Tomberlin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 17: King Woman at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

July 3: Michael Franti & Spearhead at SummerStage Central Park

September 21: SALES at Brooklyn Steel

Newly Rescheduled Concerts

The following concerts have newly rescheduled dates:

The Marshall Tucker Band, Dave Mason at the Beacon Theatre, from February to November 3

Clan of Xymox at Warsaw, from March 10, 2022 to March 10, 2023

