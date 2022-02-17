Live Music Weekend: Billie Eilish, John Mayer, Pinegrove, Others

Billie Eilish, John Mayer, Pinegrove, Jon Batiste, Dumpstaphunk, Hippie Sabotage, and many other touring artists will headline some of New York City’s larger stages this weekend. Lesser known yet equally talented music acts will perform in dozens of smaller bars, clubs, and music venues. We look forward to this weekend’s live music while applauding the musicians who thrilled us this past week.

Several concerts that were scheduled for this weekend have been canceled. If you had plans to see the following shows, make other plans.

Dariush at the Beacon Theatre

The Avalanches at Terminal 5

Tokischa at Terminal 5

The Cribs, Slang at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Cribs at the Gramercy Theatre

Donny McCaslin at le Poisson Rouge

Peter Wolf & the Midnight Travelers at City Winery NYC

Joe Purdy, Earl Buck at City Winery NYC

Kyle, Leven Kali at Warsaw

Maceo Parker at the Blue Note

Mike Yung at Cafe Wha?

Nona Hendryx & Mamafunk at Joe’s Pub

nxtime at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 18

Billie Eilish, Willow at Madison Square Garden

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Tokischa at Terminal 5

Dumpstaphunk, the Nth Power at the Brooklyn Bowl

Goth Babe, Blood Cultures at Webster Hall

Valley at Irving Plaza

Mom Jeans, No Vacancy Inn at Warsaw

Magdalena Bay, Cecile Believe at Elsewhere

Juice at Baby’s All Right

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Sasha Dobson at Birdland Theater

Ted Leo at TV Eye

Matt Susich at Brooklyn Made

Acid Dad, Zero Point Energy, Programmique at the Sultan Room

Blonde Otter, Tim Mountain at Mercury Lounge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Ice Balloons, Dion Lunadon, Beechwood at the Knitting Factory

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Chris Bergson at the 55 Bar

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Kyle Lacy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Saturday, February 19

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Billie Eilish, Willow at Madison Square Garden

Pinegrove at Irving Plaza

Jon Batiste at Zankel Hall

Hippie Sabotage, Daisy Guttridge at Brooklyn Steel

Papadosio, Cloudchord at the Brooklyn Bowl

glaive, Umru, aldn, midwxst at Webster Hall

The Alarm (acoustic) at the Gramercy Theatre

Twin Shadow, Rebounder at Elsewhere Hall

Aqueous at Brooklyn Made

The Mystery Lights, Benny Trokan and the Bell Guarde at TV Eye

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Sasha Dobson at Birdland Theater

Tchotchke, Dropper, Star Moles at the Sultan Room

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Brian Charette at the 55 Bar

Kingkween, the David Kolker Band at Drom

Blackout Shoppers, Dennis Most & the Instagators, World War IX, Skum City, Beer Drinking Fools at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Grace Solero, Bee’s Deluxe, ReWd MiMz, Ziggy Shock at the Parkside Lounge

Sunday, February 20