Live Music Weekend: Billie Eilish, John Mayer, Pinegrove, Others

Billie Eilish, John Mayer, Pinegrove, Jon Batiste, Dumpstaphunk, Hippie Sabotage, and many other touring artists will headline some of New York City’s larger stages this weekend. Lesser known yet equally talented music acts will perform in dozens of smaller bars, clubs, and music venues. We look forward to this weekend’s live music while applauding the musicians who thrilled us this past week.
Several concerts that were scheduled for this weekend have been canceled. If you had plans to see the following shows, make other plans.
- Dariush at the Beacon Theatre
- The Avalanches at Terminal 5
- Tokischa at Terminal 5
- The Cribs, Slang at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Cribs at the Gramercy Theatre
- Donny McCaslin at le Poisson Rouge
- Peter Wolf & the Midnight Travelers at City Winery NYC
- Joe Purdy, Earl Buck at City Winery NYC
- Kyle, Leven Kali at Warsaw
- Maceo Parker at the Blue Note
- Mike Yung at Cafe Wha?
- Nona Hendryx & Mamafunk at Joe’s Pub
- nxtime at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live music this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 18
- Billie Eilish, Willow at Madison Square Garden
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Tokischa at Terminal 5
- Dumpstaphunk, the Nth Power at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Goth Babe, Blood Cultures at Webster Hall
- Valley at Irving Plaza
- Mom Jeans, No Vacancy Inn at Warsaw
- Magdalena Bay, Cecile Believe at Elsewhere
- Juice at Baby’s All Right
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Sasha Dobson at Birdland Theater
- Ted Leo at TV Eye
- Matt Susich at Brooklyn Made
- Acid Dad, Zero Point Energy, Programmique at the Sultan Room
- Blonde Otter, Tim Mountain at Mercury Lounge
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Ice Balloons, Dion Lunadon, Beechwood at the Knitting Factory
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Chris Bergson at the 55 Bar
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Kyle Lacy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Saturday, February 19
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Billie Eilish, Willow at Madison Square Garden
- Pinegrove at Irving Plaza
- Jon Batiste at Zankel Hall
- Hippie Sabotage, Daisy Guttridge at Brooklyn Steel
- Papadosio, Cloudchord at the Brooklyn Bowl
- glaive, Umru, aldn, midwxst at Webster Hall
- The Alarm (acoustic) at the Gramercy Theatre
- Twin Shadow, Rebounder at Elsewhere Hall
- Aqueous at Brooklyn Made
- The Mystery Lights, Benny Trokan and the Bell Guarde at TV Eye
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Sasha Dobson at Birdland Theater
- Tchotchke, Dropper, Star Moles at the Sultan Room
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- Brian Charette at the 55 Bar
- Kingkween, the David Kolker Band at Drom
- Blackout Shoppers, Dennis Most & the Instagators, World War IX, Skum City, Beer Drinking Fools at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Grace Solero, Bee’s Deluxe, ReWd MiMz, Ziggy Shock at the Parkside Lounge
Sunday, February 20
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- John Mayer, Alexander 23 at Madison Square Garden
- Camila, Sin Bandera at Radio City Music Hall
- Pinegrove at Irving Plaza
- Cordae, Justine Skye, BLK Odyssey at Webster Hall
- David Broza at City Winery NYC
- YOB, Sanhedrin at Saint Vitus Bar
- Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Birdland Theater
- Diplo at Nebula
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- The Hipp Pipps, Simon & JJ, Kamikaze Choir at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion