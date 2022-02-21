This Week in NYC’s Live Music

John Mayer, Elton John, Brian Fallon & the Howling Wind, Patti Smith and Her Band, and Grouplove are among the touring artists who will headline major stages in New York City this week. Dozens more musicians will perform equally impressive sets in smaller music venues, clubs, and bars. From rock to pop, folk to jazz, punk to world music, live music is alive this week. We take a look at the week just past in photographs and list some of the shows ahead.
Several concerts that were scheduled for this week will not happen. These include the following.
- The Staves at Irving Plaza
- 22Gz at the Gramercy Theatre
- Nektar at the Iridium
- The Joanna Sternberg Duo at Terra Blues
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 80+ music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for set times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 21
- John Mayer, Alexander 23 at Madison Square Garden
- Pinegrove, Lily Konigsberg, Poise at the Bowery Ballroom
- YOB, the Netherlands at Saint Vitus Bar
- Silvana Estrada, Lau Noah at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tylar Bryant, Jett Holden, Roberta Lea, Evil, the Kentucky Gentlemen, Joy Clark at City Winery NYC
- James Maddock at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Mike Stern at the 55 Bar
- Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Richard Cortez at the Anyway Café
- Gina Healy’s Dreamband at the East Village Social
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, February 22
- Elton John at Madison Square Garden
- Brian Fallon and the Howling Weather, Worriers, Hurry at the Town Hall
- Eric Nam, Audrey Mika at Terminal 5
- Dashboard Confessional at the Bowery Ballroom
- Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Foxy Shazam, Robert Finley at le Poisson Rouge
- This Wild Life at the Gramercy Theatre
- Cheryl Pepsii Riley at the Loft at City Winery
- Montell Fish at Brooklyn Made
- YOB, Somnuri at Saint Vitus Bar
- AHI at Baby’s All Right
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- Hailey Whitters at Mercury Lounge
- Tamar Eisenman at Joe’s Pub
- Cody Melville at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Ritualists, Bayaz, Darling, Hot Tar at Arlene’s Grocery
- SickWalt, Split Second Meltdown, Garden Paralysis at Berlin
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
Wednesday, February 23
- Elton John at Madison Square Garden
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Grouplove at Brooklyn Steel
- The Beths, Lunar Vacation at Webster Hall
- Zack Fox, Zelooperz at the Bowery Ballroom
- John Moreland, Will Johnson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky, Patty Larkin at City Winery NYC
- YOB, Ecstatic Vision at Saint Vitus Bar
- Sun June at Baby’s All Right
- Mike Stern at the 55 Bar
- Handsome Dick Manitoba’s Universe, the Cynz at the Bowery Electric
- Supersonic Blonde, Ten Ton Mojo, My World at Arlene’s Grocery
- Jeff Kazee at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- The Backfires, Nathanie at Mercury Lounge
- Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis
- Strange Majik at the Canary Club
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- Carl M. Banks at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Kiambe at the Anyway Café
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- Deep C Revival at the Red Lion
Thursday, February 24
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Clairo, Arlo Parks at Radio City Music Hall
- Dodie, Lizzy McAlpine at the Kings Theatre
- The Righteous Brothers at the St. George Theatr
- Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent at Brooklyn Steel
- Meshell Ndegeocello at Symphony Space
- The Birthday Massacre, Julien K, the Amatory Murder at le Poisson Rouge
- Snakehips at Brooklyn Made
- The Backseat Lovers at Webster Hall
- Karina Rykman, Neighbor at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Fenne Lily, Illuminati Hotties, Katy Kirby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Patrick Droney, Morgxn at Irving Plaza
- Nicole Mitchell, Angel Bat Dawid at Zankel Hall
- Susto, Caiola at Mercury Lounge
- Plague Years, Somnuri at the Kingsland
- Eartheater, Leya at Market Hotel
- Pedrito Martinez at drom
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio w. Shawn Pelton & Brian Charette at the Bitter End
- Alison Shearer at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jewels Gold at Sofar Sounds
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music, Steven Krebs & the Maynard G’s at East Berlin
- Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Arsun, Matthew Hershoff, Julia Vassallo, Gordon Lawrence, Sage Sparks, Grace Bergere at Berlin
- Ellina Graypel at the Anyway Café
- The Joanna Sternberg Duo at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- David Pattillo (solo) at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion