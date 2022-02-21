This Week in NYC’s Live Music

John Mayer, Elton John, Brian Fallon & the Howling Wind, Patti Smith and Her Band, and Grouplove are among the touring artists who will headline major stages in New York City this week. Dozens more musicians will perform equally impressive sets in smaller music venues, clubs, and bars. From rock to pop, folk to jazz, punk to world music, live music is alive this week. We take a look at the week just past in photographs and list some of the shows ahead.

Several concerts that were scheduled for this week will not happen. These include the following.

The Staves at Irving Plaza

22Gz at the Gramercy Theatre

Nektar at the Iridium

The Joanna Sternberg Duo at Terra Blues

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 80+ music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for set times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 21

John Mayer, Alexander 23 at Madison Square Garden

Pinegrove, Lily Konigsberg, Poise at the Bowery Ballroom

YOB, the Netherlands at Saint Vitus Bar

Silvana Estrada, Lau Noah at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tylar Bryant, Jett Holden, Roberta Lea, Evil, the Kentucky Gentlemen, Joy Clark at City Winery NYC

James Maddock at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Mike Stern at the 55 Bar

Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse

Richard Cortez at the Anyway Café

Gina Healy’s Dreamband at the East Village Social

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, February 22

Elton John at Madison Square Garden

Brian Fallon and the Howling Weather, Worriers, Hurry at the Town Hall

Eric Nam, Audrey Mika at Terminal 5

Dashboard Confessional at the Bowery Ballroom

Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel

Foxy Shazam, Robert Finley at le Poisson Rouge

This Wild Life at the Gramercy Theatre

Cheryl Pepsii Riley at the Loft at City Winery

Montell Fish at Brooklyn Made

YOB, Somnuri at Saint Vitus Bar

AHI at Baby’s All Right

James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar

Hailey Whitters at Mercury Lounge

Tamar Eisenman at Joe’s Pub

Cody Melville at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Ritualists, Bayaz, Darling, Hot Tar at Arlene’s Grocery

SickWalt, Split Second Meltdown, Garden Paralysis at Berlin

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Wednesday, February 23

Elton John at Madison Square Garden

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Grouplove at Brooklyn Steel

The Beths, Lunar Vacation at Webster Hall

Zack Fox, Zelooperz at the Bowery Ballroom

John Moreland, Will Johnson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky, Patty Larkin at City Winery NYC

YOB, Ecstatic Vision at Saint Vitus Bar

Sun June at Baby’s All Right

Mike Stern at the 55 Bar

Handsome Dick Manitoba’s Universe, the Cynz at the Bowery Electric

Supersonic Blonde, Ten Ton Mojo, My World at Arlene’s Grocery

Jeff Kazee at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

The Backfires, Nathanie at Mercury Lounge

Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis

Strange Majik at the Canary Club

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar

Carl M. Banks at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Kiambe at the Anyway Café

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Deep C Revival at the Red Lion

Thursday, February 24