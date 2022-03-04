Live Music This Weekend In NYC

This weekend, live music lovers have more options than on any weekend in the first two months of this year. Note that the following performances were either postponed or canceled, however.
- Ben Platt, Jake Wesley Rogers at Madison Square Garden
- Chris Tomlin + United at Prudential Center
- Shame, They Hate Change at Webster Hall
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Native Sun, GIFT at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- La Luz, Mamalarky, Tino Drima at Elsewhere
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 60+ music events this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm showtimes, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, March 4
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Dream Theater, Arch Echo at the Beacon Theatre
- Snow Patrol (acoustic) at the Town Hall
- REZZ, Wreckno, Kasablanca, A Hundred Drums at Terminal 5
- Guided by Voices at Irving Plaza
- Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC
- Red Baraat at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Small Black, Caroline Loveglow at Brooklyn Made
- Mattiel at Baby’s All Right
- Wiki, Navy Blue at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cooper Alan at the Gramercy Theatre
- Chimurenga Renaissance, Fatoumata Diawara at Zankel Hall
- Jeffrey Osborne at Sony Hall
- Talib Kweli at the Blue Note
- Mike Stern at the Iridium
- Wreckless Eric, Scout Gillett at TV Eye
- END, Portrayal of Guilt, Yashira, Wake at Saint Vitus Bar
- Haru Nemuri at the Knitting Factory
- Smerz, Ouri at National Sawdust
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Gooseberry at Our Wicked Lady
- Lizzie & the Makers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Richard Cortez at the Anyway Café
- Nina Kraviz at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Joanna Sternberg Duo at Terra Blues
- Night of the Living Funk at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Saturday, March 5
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- REZZ, Eprom, of the Trees, Cannabliss at Terminal 5
- Slick Rick, the Intelligenz, Kosha Dillz at Brooklyn Bowl
- Lucki at Webster Hall
- Gian Marco at the Palladium Times Square
- Donny Benet at the Bowery Ballroom
- Machine Girl at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC
- Talib Kweli at the Blue Note
- Mike Stern at the Iridium
- LP Giobbi, BKLAVA at the Monarch
- Helena Deland at Baby’s All Right
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Brian Mitchell at the 55 Bar
- Emily Cavanagh, Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Strange but Surf, Commercial Interruption, the TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Zombies of the Stratosphere, the Black Cats NYC, the James Rocket, My Little Eye at the Parkside Lounge
- Adrien Chevalier at the Anyway Café
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Sunday, March 6
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- MadeinTYO & UnoTheActivist at the Gramercy Theatre
- Elle King, Fancy Hagood at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Stephen Marley (acoustic) at Sony Hall
- Bruce Cockburn at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre
- Felly at the Bowery Ballroom
- Shatta Wale, Medikal at Irving Plaza
- Suuns at Brooklyn Made
- Talib Kweli at the Blue Note
- Babehoven, Mirah, Wendy Eisenberg at Baby’s All Right
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Café
- Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
