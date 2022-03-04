Live Music This Weekend In NYC

This weekend, live music lovers have more options than on any weekend in the first two months of this year. Note that the following performances were either postponed or canceled, however.

Ben Platt, Jake Wesley Rogers at Madison Square Garden

Chris Tomlin + United at Prudential Center

Shame, They Hate Change at Webster Hall

A Place to Bury Strangers, Native Sun, GIFT at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

La Luz, Mamalarky, Tino Drima at Elsewhere

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 60+ music events this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm showtimes, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 4

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Dream Theater, Arch Echo at the Beacon Theatre

Snow Patrol (acoustic) at the Town Hall

REZZ, Wreckno, Kasablanca, A Hundred Drums at Terminal 5

Guided by Voices at Irving Plaza

Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC

Red Baraat at the Brooklyn Bowl

Small Black, Caroline Loveglow at Brooklyn Made

Mattiel at Baby’s All Right

Wiki, Navy Blue at the Bowery Ballroom

Cooper Alan at the Gramercy Theatre

Chimurenga Renaissance, Fatoumata Diawara at Zankel Hall

Jeffrey Osborne at Sony Hall

Talib Kweli at the Blue Note

Mike Stern at the Iridium

Wreckless Eric, Scout Gillett at TV Eye

END, Portrayal of Guilt, Yashira, Wake at Saint Vitus Bar

Haru Nemuri at the Knitting Factory

Smerz, Ouri at National Sawdust

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Gooseberry at Our Wicked Lady

Lizzie & the Makers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Richard Cortez at the Anyway Café

Nina Kraviz at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Joanna Sternberg Duo at Terra Blues

Night of the Living Funk at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Saturday, March 5

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

REZZ, Eprom, of the Trees, Cannabliss at Terminal 5

Slick Rick, the Intelligenz, Kosha Dillz at Brooklyn Bowl

Lucki at Webster Hall

Gian Marco at the Palladium Times Square

Donny Benet at the Bowery Ballroom

Machine Girl at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC

Talib Kweli at the Blue Note

Mike Stern at the Iridium

LP Giobbi, BKLAVA at the Monarch

Helena Deland at Baby’s All Right

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Brian Mitchell at the 55 Bar

Emily Cavanagh, Niall Connolly at ​Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Strange but Surf, Commercial Interruption, the TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Zombies of the Stratosphere, the Black Cats NYC, the James Rocket, My Little Eye at the Parkside Lounge

Adrien Chevalier at the Anyway Café

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Sunday, March 6

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

MadeinTYO & UnoTheActivist at the Gramercy Theatre

Elle King, Fancy Hagood at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Stephen Marley (acoustic) at Sony Hall

Bruce Cockburn at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre

Felly at the Bowery Ballroom

Shatta Wale, Medikal at Irving Plaza

Suuns at Brooklyn Made

Talib Kweli at the Blue Note

Babehoven, Mirah, Wendy Eisenberg at Baby’s All Right

Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café

Sashka Drey at the Anyway Café

Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

FOR THE FULL ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY, CLICK HERE!