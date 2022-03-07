This Week’s Concerts (No Vaccination Required)

Starting today, proof of vaccination will no longer be required for admission to indoor bars, clubs and music venues in New York City. At the same time, the number of live acts playing the area increased dramatically. Nevertheless, the following are among the concerts that were scheduled for this week but are postponed or cancelled.
· Tilian, Royal Coda, tiLLie, Moxy at the Bowery Ballroom
· Maisie Peters, Jonah Kagen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
· Can’t Swim at the Knitting Factory
· Clan of Xymox at Warsaw
The Manhattan Beat recommends more than 80 live music events in the early part of this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates
Monday, March 7
- Gang of Four at Brooklyn Made
- Maisie Peter, Jonah Kagen at Webster Hall
- Charlotte Day Wilson, Jonah Kagan at the Gramercy Theatre
- Death from Above 1979, the OBGMs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wilderado, Flipturn at the Bowery Ballroom
- Los Pericos at Sony Hall
- Allison Russell, Kyshona at City Winery NYC
- Model/Actriz at Mercury Lounge
- Jesse & Friends at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Aaron Comess Group at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- 8 Ace at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Dima Fisch at the Anyway Café
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Doc French & the All Rights at the Ear Inn
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, March 8
- Nile, Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, I Am at the Gramercy Theatre
- Al Jardine Family & Friends at Sony Hall
- Charlotte Day Wilson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Gilbert O’Sullivan at City Winery NYC
- Deafheaven, Holy Fawn, Midwife at Warsaw
- Liv Warfield at Cafe Wha?
- Pink Siifu at Baby’s All Right
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Wednesday, March 9
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Khruangbin, Nubya Garcia at Radio City Music Hall
- Iceage, Mary Dunphe at the Bowery Ballroom
- Drama at Brooklyn Steel
- half alive, Daisy the Great at Irving Plaza
- Penelope Isles, Pom Poko, youbet at Elsewhere Zone One
- Zero 9:36, Fame on Fire, Garzi at the Gramercy Theatre
- Leprous, the Ocean at Sony Hall
- Caspr at Brooklyn Made
- Defeated Sanity, Skeletal Remains, Vitriol, Splattered at Saint Vitus Bar
- Briston Mahoney, Jackie Hayes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- ADOY at le Poisson Rouge
- Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur at the Loft at City Winery
- Matt Nakoa at Café Wha?
- Steve Parish at Windjammer
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Rozzi, Demi Ramos, Stalking Gia, Cloe Wilder, Ok Cowgirl, Scarlet Fiorella at the Knitting Factory
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Bitter End
- Barynya at the Anyway Café
- The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, March 10
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Khruangbin, Nubya Garcia at Radio City Music Hall
- Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant, David Shaw, Anders Osborne, Celisse, Jimmy Vivino, Maggie Rose, Connor Kennedy at the Beacon Theatre
- Gogol Bordello and Friends at City Winery NYC
- Chris Lane at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- The Tallest Man on Earth, Daughter of Swords at Webster Hall
- Iceage, Sloppy Jane at the Bowery Ballroom
- Amine, AJ Tracey, 454 at Terminal 5
- Son Volt, Jesse Farrar at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Wet Leg at Brooklyn Steel
- The Armed at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Inhaler at Irving Plaza
- Colbie Caillat at City Winery NYC
- Tom Rush at the Iriidium
- Summer Salt, Renata Zeiguer at Brooklyn Made
- BIA at Sony Hall
- Deap Vally at the Knitting Factory
- Ross from Friends at Elsewhere
- Gabriels at National Sawdust
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- The Oz Noy-Jonathan Kreisberg Band at the Bitter End
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- May Rio, Emmrose, Art d’Ecco, Real Numbers, Matlock Twins at the Bowery Electric
- Dark Sky Hustlers at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Bad Kitty, Emy & the Epix at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Bobby Blue at the Anyway Café
- The Natvral at Berlin
- Catcher at Pianos
- The Hipp Pipps at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Supersonic Blonde at the Red Lion
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion