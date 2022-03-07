This Week’s Concerts (No Vaccination Required)

Starting today, proof of vaccination will no longer be required for admission to indoor bars, clubs and music venues in New York City. At the same time, the number of live acts playing the area increased dramatically. Nevertheless, the following are among the concerts that were scheduled for this week but are postponed or cancelled.

· Tilian, Royal Coda, tiLLie, Moxy at the Bowery Ballroom

· Maisie Peters, Jonah Kagen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

· Can’t Swim at the Knitting Factory

· Clan of Xymox at Warsaw

The Manhattan Beat recommends more than 80 live music events in the early part of this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates

Khruangbin at Summerstage Central Park on June 20, 2019 / Photo by Everynight Charley

Monday, March 7

Gang of Four at Brooklyn Made

Maisie Peter, Jonah Kagen at Webster Hall

Charlotte Day Wilson, Jonah Kagan at the Gramercy Theatre

Death from Above 1979, the OBGMs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wilderado, Flipturn at the Bowery Ballroom

Los Pericos at Sony Hall

Allison Russell, Kyshona at City Winery NYC

Model/Actriz at Mercury Lounge

Jesse & Friends at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Aaron Comess Group at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

8 Ace at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Dima Fisch at the Anyway Café

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Doc French & the All Rights at the Ear Inn

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, March 8

Nile, Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, I Am at the Gramercy Theatre

Al Jardine Family & Friends at Sony Hall

Charlotte Day Wilson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Gilbert O’Sullivan at City Winery NYC

Deafheaven, Holy Fawn, Midwife at Warsaw

Liv Warfield at Cafe Wha?

Pink Siifu at Baby’s All Right

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Wednesday, March 9

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Khruangbin, Nubya Garcia at Radio City Music Hall

Iceage, Mary Dunphe at the Bowery Ballroom

Drama at Brooklyn Steel

half alive, Daisy the Great at Irving Plaza

Penelope Isles, Pom Poko, youbet at Elsewhere Zone One

Zero 9:36, Fame on Fire, Garzi at the Gramercy Theatre

Leprous, the Ocean at Sony Hall

Caspr at Brooklyn Made

Defeated Sanity, Skeletal Remains, Vitriol, Splattered at Saint Vitus Bar

Briston Mahoney, Jackie Hayes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

ADOY at le Poisson Rouge

Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur at the Loft at City Winery

Matt Nakoa at Café Wha?

Steve Parish at Windjammer

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Rozzi, Demi Ramos, Stalking Gia, Cloe Wilder, Ok Cowgirl, Scarlet Fiorella at the Knitting Factory

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Bitter End

Barynya at the Anyway Café

The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, March 10