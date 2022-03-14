Live Music Leading NYC to St. Patrick’s Day

Tame Impala, Tyler the Creator, girl in red, Joshua Radio, the Wonder Years, Glen Hansard, Jazmine Sullivan, Tom Misch, Twiddle, Underoath, Sepultura, and Jamestown Revival are among the touring bands coming through New York City in the next few days. Established acts including Tower of Power, Arcadian Wild, Robert Glasper, Hamilton Leithauser, BADBADNOTGOOD, the Narrowbacks, Rickie Lee Jones, Ryley Walker, and the High Kings also will play in smaller venues. Many impressive local favorites including the Emily Duff Band, Marc Robot, James Maddock, Strange Majik, SaRon Crenshaw, Pierce Turner, and Murphy’s Law are waiting to be discovered by greater audiences this week.

Please note that several concerts that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.

Philip Glass & Friends at Carnegie Hall

Nothing but Thieves at Terminal 5

Koe Wetzel, Ayron Jones, Bones Owens at Terminal 5

Reigning Sound at Brooklyn Made, Brooklyn

Scary Pockets, Jake Sherman at the Brooklyn Bowl

Scary Pockets at Irving Plaza

Big Mountain at Cafe Wha?

Joanna Sternberg Duo at Terra Blues

Tame Impala at Panorama Festival in July 2017 / Photo by Everynight Charley

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.

Monday, March 14

Tyler, the Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, Teezo Touchdown at Madison Square Garden

Tame Impala, Junglepussy at Barclays Center

girl in red, Holly Humberstone at Brooklyn Steel

Joshua Radin, Ocie Elliot at City Winery NYC

Briston Maroney, Jackie Hayes at the Bowery Ballroom

Tower of Power, Joslyn & the Sweet Comparison at Sony Hall

Cactus at the Iridium

Arcadian Wild at City Vineyard

James Maddock & Friends at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Illustrado, Kathy Zimmer at Mercury Lounge

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

The Tony Conniff Band at the Bitter End

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

Tuesday, March 15

Tame Impala; Junglepussy at Barclays Center

girl in red, Holly Humberstone at Brooklyn Steel

The Wonder Years, Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Save Face at Webster Hall

Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art of Shock at Irving Plaza

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Joshua Radin, Roses & Revolution at City Winery NYC

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Tower of Power, Joslyn & the Sweet Comparison at Sony Hall

Marc Ribot, Cyril Atef at Public Records

Ayla D’Lyla, Lexa Gates at Mercury Lounge

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Strange Majik at Rockwood Music Hall

Aspartame, High, Heat Death at Saint Vitus Bar

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, March 16

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Conan Gray, Bulow at Radio City Music Hall

Styx at the Beacon Theatre

The Wonder Years, Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Save Face at Webster Hall

BADBADNOTGOOD, Skiifall at Brooklyn Steel

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

The High Kings at City Winery NYC

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Monolord, Firebreather, Castle Rat at le Poisson Rouge

Jay Electronica & Friends at Sony Hall

Jane Getter Premonition w. Vernon Reid at the Iridium

Nathan Gray & the Iron Roses the Knitting Factory

Mae Muller at Mercury Lounge

Mighty Mystic & the Gentlemen Brawlers at Cafe Wha?

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Gooseberry at Sofar Sounds

Hugh Pool & the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar

Lord Wiffen (acoustic) at Stitch Bar & Blues

Country City at the Anyway Café

The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn

Thursday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day )

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova at the Beacon Theatre

Jazmine Sullivan, Tiana Majors at the Kings Theatre

Tom Misch at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Twiddle at the Brooklyn Bowl

Underoath, Spiritbox, Bad Omens, Stray from the Path at Brooklyn Steel

Jamestown Revival, Mipso, Robert Ellis at Webster Hall

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle

Eric Bellinger, Sammie at Irving Plaza

The Narrowbacks at the Gramercy Theatre

Rickie Lee Jones at City Winery NYC

Ryley Walker, Tonstartssbandht at the Bowery Ballroom

Johnny A at Cafe Wha?

Murphy’s Law at the Market Hotel

Pedrito Martinez at Drom

Live Skull, White Hills, Quattracenta at Saint Vitus Bar

Wildstreet, SUAKA, CHILTON, Late Check Out at the Bowery Electric

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Pierce Turner at Joe’s Pub

Spaghetti Eastern Music at Silvana

Days of Wild at the Red Lion

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Café

Tal Yahalom at the Anyway Café

