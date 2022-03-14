Live Music Leading NYC to St. Patrick’s Day

Tame Impala, Tyler the Creator, girl in red, Joshua Radio, the Wonder Years, Glen Hansard, Jazmine Sullivan, Tom Misch, Twiddle, Underoath, Sepultura, and Jamestown Revival are among the touring bands coming through New York City in the next few days. Established acts including Tower of Power, Arcadian Wild, Robert Glasper, Hamilton Leithauser, BADBADNOTGOOD, the Narrowbacks, Rickie Lee Jones, Ryley Walker, and the High Kings also will play in smaller venues. Many impressive local favorites including the Emily Duff Band, Marc Robot, James Maddock, Strange Majik, SaRon Crenshaw, Pierce Turner, and Murphy’s Law are waiting to be discovered by greater audiences this week.
Please note that several concerts that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.
Philip Glass & Friends at Carnegie Hall
Nothing but Thieves at Terminal 5
Koe Wetzel, Ayron Jones, Bones Owens at Terminal 5
Reigning Sound at Brooklyn Made, Brooklyn
Scary Pockets, Jake Sherman at the Brooklyn Bowl
Scary Pockets at Irving Plaza
Big Mountain at Cafe Wha?
Joanna Sternberg Duo at Terra Blues
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.
Monday, March 14
Tyler, the Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, Teezo Touchdown at Madison Square Garden
Tame Impala, Junglepussy at Barclays Center
girl in red, Holly Humberstone at Brooklyn Steel
Joshua Radin, Ocie Elliot at City Winery NYC
Briston Maroney, Jackie Hayes at the Bowery Ballroom
Tower of Power, Joslyn & the Sweet Comparison at Sony Hall
Cactus at the Iridium
Arcadian Wild at City Vineyard
James Maddock & Friends at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Illustrado, Kathy Zimmer at Mercury Lounge
The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
The Tony Conniff Band at the Bitter End
Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
Tuesday, March 15
Tame Impala; Junglepussy at Barclays Center
girl in red, Holly Humberstone at Brooklyn Steel
The Wonder Years, Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Save Face at Webster Hall
Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art of Shock at Irving Plaza
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
Joshua Radin, Roses & Revolution at City Winery NYC
Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
Tower of Power, Joslyn & the Sweet Comparison at Sony Hall
Marc Ribot, Cyril Atef at Public Records
Ayla D’Lyla, Lexa Gates at Mercury Lounge
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
Strange Majik at Rockwood Music Hall
Aspartame, High, Heat Death at Saint Vitus Bar
Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, March 16
David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
Conan Gray, Bulow at Radio City Music Hall
Styx at the Beacon Theatre
The Wonder Years, Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Save Face at Webster Hall
BADBADNOTGOOD, Skiifall at Brooklyn Steel
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
The High Kings at City Winery NYC
Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
Monolord, Firebreather, Castle Rat at le Poisson Rouge
Jay Electronica & Friends at Sony Hall
Jane Getter Premonition w. Vernon Reid at the Iridium
Nathan Gray & the Iron Roses the Knitting Factory
Mae Muller at Mercury Lounge
Mighty Mystic & the Gentlemen Brawlers at Cafe Wha?
Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Gooseberry at Sofar Sounds
Hugh Pool & the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
Lord Wiffen (acoustic) at Stitch Bar & Blues
Country City at the Anyway Café
The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn
Thursday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)
David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova at the Beacon Theatre
Jazmine Sullivan, Tiana Majors at the Kings Theatre
Tom Misch at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Twiddle at the Brooklyn Bowl
Underoath, Spiritbox, Bad Omens, Stray from the Path at Brooklyn Steel
Jamestown Revival, Mipso, Robert Ellis at Webster Hall
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
Hamilton Leithauser at Cafe Carlyle
Eric Bellinger, Sammie at Irving Plaza
The Narrowbacks at the Gramercy Theatre
Rickie Lee Jones at City Winery NYC
Ryley Walker, Tonstartssbandht at the Bowery Ballroom
Johnny A at Cafe Wha?
Murphy’s Law at the Market Hotel
Pedrito Martinez at Drom
Live Skull, White Hills, Quattracenta at Saint Vitus Bar
Wildstreet, SUAKA, CHILTON, Late Check Out at the Bowery Electric
Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Pierce Turner at Joe’s Pub
Spaghetti Eastern Music at Silvana
Days of Wild at the Red Lion
Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Café
Tal Yahalom at the Anyway Café
