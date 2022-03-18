Live Music for Live Audiences in NYC This Weekend

Bad Bunny, Tom Misch, Jesse & Joy, Twiddle, Overkill, Prong, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Bone Thugs & Harmony, Kim Gordon, the Dear Hunter, the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Cautious Clay, Relient K, Tank and the Bangas, Touche Amore, Robert Glasper, Hamilton Leithauser, and Rickie Lee Jones are among the dozens of touring musicians who will be performing on New York City stages this weekend. Many local acts are hoping to entertain new audiences in smaller bars and music venues, as well.

Several concerts that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled, however. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article further down the page lists alternate options.

Brockhampton at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Il Volo at Radio City Music Hall

The Format at the Bowery Ballroom

Gangstagrass at the Gramercy Theatre

The Cybertronic Spree at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 60+ concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.

Overkill at Irving Plaza on 9/13/17 / Photo by Everynight Charley

Friday, March 18

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Christine D’Clario, Evan Craft at Irving Plaza

Kim Gordon, Bill Nace at Webster Hall

Rickie Lee Jones at City Winery NYC

Maia Friedman at Brooklyn Made

D.R.U.G.S., Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Secrets, Dead American, Glasslands at the Monarch

Poppa Chubby at the Iridium

Isoxo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Tony & the Kiki, Abby Jeanne at Mercury Lounge

Razor Braids at Elsewhere Zone One

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Adam LaGreca, Leah Tash, STATHI at Pianos

The Cliffhangers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

DonBlackCat & Friends, ReWd MiMz, the Cynz, Exit 99, Puma Perl & Friends at the Parkside Lounge

Kayka at the Anyway Café

Barynya at the Anyway Café

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Saturday, March 19

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Bad Bunny at Barclays Center

Jesse & Joy at the Beacon Theatre

Cautious Clay, Ivy Sole, Julius Rodriguez at Brooklyn Steel

Twiddle at the Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn

Bone Thugs & Harmony at Palladium Times Square

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Tank and the Bangas, Cory Henry at Webster Hall

Immolation, Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil at Irving Plaza

Leeway, J Lndn at Pianos

The Protomen, Thrillkiller at (le) Poisson Rouge

Ambre, SAYGRACE, Baby Rose, Mapy at the Gramercy Theatre

Carl Craig Synthesizer Ensemble at Zankel Hall

Mark Hudson at the Iridium

Alabaster DePlume at Public Records

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Lulu Lewis, the Goodnight Darlings, Bad Kitty at Mercury Lounge

Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Gotham Rockets, the Prima Donna Reeds, the TarantinosNYC, Jennifer Blowdryer at the Parkside Lounge

Kolker at the Bitter End

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

The Seth Okrend Band at Silvana

Sunday, March 20