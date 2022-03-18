Live Music for Live Audiences in NYC This Weekend

Bad Bunny, Tom Misch, Jesse & Joy, Twiddle, Overkill, Prong, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Bone Thugs & Harmony, Kim Gordon, the Dear Hunter, the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Cautious Clay, Relient K, Tank and the Bangas, Touche Amore, Robert Glasper, Hamilton Leithauser, and Rickie Lee Jones are among the dozens of touring musicians who will be performing on New York City stages this weekend. Many local acts are hoping to entertain new audiences in smaller bars and music venues, as well.
Several concerts that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled, however. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article further down the page lists alternate options.
- Brockhampton at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Il Volo at Radio City Music Hall
- The Format at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gangstagrass at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Cybertronic Spree at (le) Poisson Rouge
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 60+ concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.
Friday, March 18
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Christine D’Clario, Evan Craft at Irving Plaza
- Kim Gordon, Bill Nace at Webster Hall
- Rickie Lee Jones at City Winery NYC
- Maia Friedman at Brooklyn Made
- D.R.U.G.S., Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Secrets, Dead American, Glasslands at the Monarch
- Poppa Chubby at the Iridium
- Isoxo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Tony & the Kiki, Abby Jeanne at Mercury Lounge
- Razor Braids at Elsewhere Zone One
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Adam LaGreca, Leah Tash, STATHI at Pianos
- The Cliffhangers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- DonBlackCat & Friends, ReWd MiMz, the Cynz, Exit 99, Puma Perl & Friends at the Parkside Lounge
- Kayka at the Anyway Café
- Barynya at the Anyway Café
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Saturday, March 19
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
- Jesse & Joy at the Beacon Theatre
- Cautious Clay, Ivy Sole, Julius Rodriguez at Brooklyn Steel
- Twiddle at the Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn
- Bone Thugs & Harmony at Palladium Times Square
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Tank and the Bangas, Cory Henry at Webster Hall
- Immolation, Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil at Irving Plaza
- Leeway, J Lndn at Pianos
- The Protomen, Thrillkiller at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ambre, SAYGRACE, Baby Rose, Mapy at the Gramercy Theatre
- Carl Craig Synthesizer Ensemble at Zankel Hall
- Mark Hudson at the Iridium
- Alabaster DePlume at Public Records
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- Lulu Lewis, the Goodnight Darlings, Bad Kitty at Mercury Lounge
- Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Gotham Rockets, the Prima Donna Reeds, the TarantinosNYC, Jennifer Blowdryer at the Parkside Lounge
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- The Seth Okrend Band at Silvana
Sunday, March 20
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
- Sona Jobarteh at Symphony Space
- The Dear Hunter, the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Tanner Merritt at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Touche Amore, Dogleg, Foxtails, Vein.fm at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- The Dangerous Summer, Cory Wells, the BRKN at the Knitting Factory
- Sam Weber, the Ladles, Matthew Fowler at the Sultan Room
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
- 24-7 Spyz, Ache, Neighborhood Shit, Serial Poets, Iconicide at the Bowery Electric
- American Thrills at the Kingsland Bar
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Sean Harkness & the Unusual Suspects at Birdland
- The Hipp Pipps, Rebel Factory, Ross Byron at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- Saskka Drey the Anyway Café
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Evan Kremin at the Red Lion
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion