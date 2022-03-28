Live Music in NYC for the End of March

Judas Priest, Maxwell, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Snoh Aalegra, Sparks, Car Seat Headrest, Brian Jonestown Massacre, M. Ward , Skip Marley, the Score, Low, and the English Beat are among the familiar names performing in the New York area this week. MammothWVH, Boy Harsher, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram are among the buzz acts who will be visiting area stages. Dozens of equally promising local talent will play the smaller bars and music venues.

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 80+ concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.

Monday, March 28

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis at the Beacon Theatre

Sparks at the Town Hall

Brian Jonestown Massacre, Mercury Rev at Brooklyn Steel

MammothWVH, Dirty Honey at Webster Hall

M. Ward at Brooklyn Made

Skip Marley at the Gramercy Theatre

Maude Latour at the Bowery Ballroom

Alex the Astronaut, Lucca Dohr at Mercury Lounge

Shygirl, Bayli at Elsewhere Hall

Claud, Kali at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Eric Hölljes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Puma, Joe & Dave at the Anyway Cafe

Chris Campion at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, March 29

Snoh Aalegra at Radio City Music Hall

Sparks at the Town Hall

Car Seat Headrest, Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Steel

The Score, Luna Aura, Magic Whatever at the Gramercy Theatre

Sons of Kemet, Melanie Charles at Webster Hall

Maude Latour at the Bowery Ballroom

The English Beat at (le) Poisson Rouge

GZA at the Blue Note

Jill Sobule at Joe’s Pub

Walter Trout at Sony Hall

Elle Varner at City Winery NYC

Martha Wainwright at the Loft at City Winery

Marc Ribot Trio, Anna Abondolo, Chad Taylor at Public Records

Shygirl, Bayli at Elsewhere Hall

Betts, Geo Jordan, Hamzaa at the National Arts Club

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Joy Askew at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The East River Bandits, Gregory Dwane at the 11th St. Bar

Coyle Girelli at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 30

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Judas Priest, Queensryche at Prudential Center

Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, Joe at Barclays Center

Car Seat Headrest, Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Steel

Tokischa at Terminal 5

Moses Sumney, L’Rain at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Poppy, Mz Neon at Webster Hall

Tate McRae, Mimi Webb, Gayle at Irving Plaza

Thao, Becca Mancari, Why Bonnie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Cactus Blossoms, Alexa Rose at the Bowery Ballroom

Penny and Sparrow, Annika Bennett at (le) Poisson Rouge

GZA at the Blue Note

Pachyman, the Far East at Baby’s All Right

Martha Wainwright at the Loft at City Winery

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Lord Wiffen (acoustic) at Stitch Bar & Blues

Brad Vickers & the Vestapolitans at the 11th St. Bar

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, March 31