Live Music in NYC for the End of March

Judas Priest, Maxwell, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Snoh Aalegra, Sparks, Car Seat Headrest, Brian Jonestown Massacre, M. Ward , Skip Marley, the Score, Low, and the English Beat are among the familiar names performing in the New York area this week. MammothWVH, Boy Harsher, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram are among the buzz acts who will be visiting area stages. Dozens of equally promising local talent will play the smaller bars and music venues.
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 80+ concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.
Monday, March 28
- Nick Cave, Warren Ellis at the Beacon Theatre
- Sparks at the Town Hall
- Brian Jonestown Massacre, Mercury Rev at Brooklyn Steel
- MammothWVH, Dirty Honey at Webster Hall
- M. Ward at Brooklyn Made
- Skip Marley at the Gramercy Theatre
- Maude Latour at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alex the Astronaut, Lucca Dohr at Mercury Lounge
- Shygirl, Bayli at Elsewhere Hall
- Claud, Kali at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Eric Hölljes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Puma, Joe & Dave at the Anyway Cafe
- Chris Campion at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, March 29
- Snoh Aalegra at Radio City Music Hall
- Sparks at the Town Hall
- Car Seat Headrest, Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Steel
- The Score, Luna Aura, Magic Whatever at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sons of Kemet, Melanie Charles at Webster Hall
- Maude Latour at the Bowery Ballroom
- The English Beat at (le) Poisson Rouge
- GZA at the Blue Note
- Jill Sobule at Joe’s Pub
- Walter Trout at Sony Hall
- Elle Varner at City Winery NYC
- Martha Wainwright at the Loft at City Winery
- Marc Ribot Trio, Anna Abondolo, Chad Taylor at Public Records
- Shygirl, Bayli at Elsewhere Hall
- Betts, Geo Jordan, Hamzaa at the National Arts Club
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Joy Askew at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The East River Bandits, Gregory Dwane at the 11th St. Bar
- Coyle Girelli at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, March 30
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Judas Priest, Queensryche at Prudential Center
- Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, Joe at Barclays Center
- Car Seat Headrest, Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Steel
- Tokischa at Terminal 5
- Moses Sumney, L’Rain at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Poppy, Mz Neon at Webster Hall
- Tate McRae, Mimi Webb, Gayle at Irving Plaza
- Thao, Becca Mancari, Why Bonnie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Cactus Blossoms, Alexa Rose at the Bowery Ballroom
- Penny and Sparrow, Annika Bennett at (le) Poisson Rouge
- GZA at the Blue Note
- Pachyman, the Far East at Baby’s All Right
- Martha Wainwright at the Loft at City Winery
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Lord Wiffen (acoustic) at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Brad Vickers & the Vestapolitans at the 11th St. Bar
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Thursday, March 31
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Car Seat Headrest, Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Steel
- Low, Divide and Dissolve at Webster Hall
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at the Apollo
- Boy Harsher, Twin Tribes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tate McRae, Mimi Webb, Gayle at Irving Plaza
- Sampa the Great at the Bowery Ballroom
- Delta Spirit at Brooklyn Made
- Patrick Watson and the Attacca Quartet at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Drake White at the Gramercy Theatre
- Herman’s Hermits at Sony Hall
- Adeline, Razor-N-Tape at Public Records
- Tempers, Leya at Elsewhere Zone One
- Bon Schneider at City Winery NYC
- Scott Metzger at the Loft at City Winery
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Michelle Willis at Joe’s Pub
- Van Chamberlain at the Hart Bar
- Thelma and the Sleaze, Miranda and the Beat, Reverend Mother, Spite Fuxxx at Heaven Can Wait
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- Pepper Solana & Jimmy Baranatan at the Bitter End
- Kay Day and Friends, Big Gorgeous, You Bred Raptors?, Alice June Blythe at Arlene’s Grocery
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Mississippi Heat at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion