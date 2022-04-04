Live Music Rocks NYC This Week

The Strokes, Mac DeMarco, Hinds, Peach Pit, Josh Grobin, Perfume Genius, Snail Mail, the Airborne Toxic Event, Mogwai, Low Cut Connie, Mika, and Jerry Cantrell are among the established music acts whose tours will bring them to New York City stages this week. The Maine, Inhaler, the Viagra Boys, Yoke Lore, Genesis Owusu, Mondo Cozmo, Julia Wolf, Sigrid, JohnnySwim, and Joywave are among the rising stars who will attract their core audience. Dozens of equally thrilling local acts will perform at the smaller bars and clubs.
Please note that several music events that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.
- The Weeknd at Madison Square Garden
- The Hollies at the Town Hall
- Senses Fail, We Came as Romans, Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Webster Hall
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.
Monday, April 4
- Peach Pit, Haley Blais at Brooklyn Steel
- The Maine, the Happy Fits at Webster Hall
- Inhaler, Junior Mesa at Irving Plaza
- The Viagra Boys, Provoker at Warsaw
- Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
- Marc Broussard at City Winery NYC
- Geographer, Chong the Nomad at Mercury Lounge
- Office Culture, zannie and the dream dragons, Market at Baby’s All Right
- Laurence-Anne, Kate Koenig, Grace Bergere at Berlin
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Papa Vega at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
Tuesday, April 5
- Mika at the Kings Theatre
- Jerry Cantrell, Lola Collette at Irving Plaza
- Yoke Lore, Leon of Athens at Elsewhere
- Genesis Owusu at the Sultan Room
- Marc Broussard at City Winery NYC
- Ckay at S.O.B.’s
- Marc Ribot, Greg Lewis, Joe Dyson at Public Records
- Phil Robinson, Victor V. Gurbo, Petra Jasmiina, Jason Vitelli, ReW STaRR at Mary O’s
- Tre Burt, Joules Satyr at Mercury Lounge
- The Story/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- Karma Exchange at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Wednesday, April 6
- The Strokes, Mac DeMarco, Hinds at Barclays Center
- The Airborne Toxic Event, Mondo Cozmo at the Beacon Theatre
- Julia Wolf at Webster Hall
- Sigrid, Ryann at Brooklyn Steel
- JohnnySwim, Katelyn Tarver at Irving Plaza
- Joywave, Joe P at Elsewhere Hall
- Dahkabrakha at City Winery NYC
- Caitlyn Smith at the Gramercy Theatre
- Amy Helm at Café Wha?
- Widowspeak at Baby’s All Right
- Tkay Maidza at the Bowery Ballroom
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Bella White at Brooklyn Made
- Matt Maltese, Girlpuppy at Elsewhere Zone One
- Elliah Heifetz, Jane Bruce at Mercury Lounge
- Jack Broadbent at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Bitch at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, Joy Buzzer, Grace Bergere at Heaven Can Wait
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Greg Humphrey’s Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Deep C Revival at the Red Lion
Thursday, April 7
- Josh Grobin at Radio City Music Hall
- Perfume Genius, Hand Habits at the Beacon Theatre
- Snail Mail at the Kings Theatre
- Mogwai, Nina Nastasia, Ye Gods at Brooklyn Steel
- JohnnySwim, Katelyn Tarver at Irving Plaza
- Dakhabrakha at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Justin Quiles, Izaak at Webster Hall
- Dave Hause & the Mermaid at the Bowery Ballroom
- Joy Crookes at the Gramercy Theatre
- Doyle at the Monarch
- Widowspeak at Baby’s All Right
- Hot Flash Heat Wave, Small Crush, Similar Kind at Brooklyn Made
- Lido Pimienta, Combo Chimbita at Elsewhere Hall
- Leif Vollebekk, La Force at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Greyboy Allstars at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Catherine Russell, Vernon Reid, John Medeski, Nicole Atkins, Corey Glover at City Winery NYC
- Mathew Perryman Jones at Cafe Wha?
- Matt Maltese, Girlpuppy at Elsewhere Zone One
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Stephanie Poetri, Penelope Q at Mercury Lounge
- Savak, Chris Brokaw, Upper Wilds at Littlefield’s
- Jewels Gold at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Heat Death, 95 Bulls, CDSM, Cindy Cane at Berlin
- Rebecca Haviland & Whiskey Heart at the Bitter End
- Cody Melville at Heaven Can Wait
- The Joanna Sternberg Duo at Terra Blues
- Hans & the Verge at the 11th St. Bar
- Robert Leslie at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues3