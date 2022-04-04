Live Music Rocks NYC This Week

The Strokes, Mac DeMarco, Hinds, Peach Pit, Josh Grobin, Perfume Genius, Snail Mail, the Airborne Toxic Event, Mogwai, Low Cut Connie, Mika, and Jerry Cantrell are among the established music acts whose tours will bring them to New York City stages this week. The Maine, Inhaler, the Viagra Boys, Yoke Lore, Genesis Owusu, Mondo Cozmo, Julia Wolf, Sigrid, JohnnySwim, and Joywave are among the rising stars who will attract their core audience. Dozens of equally thrilling local acts will perform at the smaller bars and clubs.

Please note that several music events that were scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. The following concerts will not happen this week. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.

The Weeknd at Madison Square Garden

The Hollies at the Town Hall

Senses Fail, We Came as Romans, Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Webster Hall

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following concerts this week. Contact the venue for set times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some venues continue to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry.

Monday, April 4

Peach Pit, Haley Blais at Brooklyn Steel

The Maine, the Happy Fits at Webster Hall

Inhaler, Junior Mesa at Irving Plaza

The Viagra Boys, Provoker at Warsaw

Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note

Marc Broussard at City Winery NYC

Geographer, Chong the Nomad at Mercury Lounge

Office Culture, zannie and the dream dragons, Market at Baby’s All Right

Laurence-Anne, Kate Koenig, Grace Bergere at Berlin

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Papa Vega at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Tuesday, April 5

Mika at the Kings Theatre

Jerry Cantrell, Lola Collette at Irving Plaza

Yoke Lore, Leon of Athens at Elsewhere

Genesis Owusu at the Sultan Room

Marc Broussard at City Winery NYC

Ckay at S.O.B.’s

Marc Ribot, Greg Lewis, Joe Dyson at Public Records

Phil Robinson, Victor V. Gurbo, Petra Jasmiina, Jason Vitelli, ReW STaRR at Mary O’s

Tre Burt, Joules Satyr at Mercury Lounge

The Story/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Karma Exchange at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Wednesday, April 6

The Strokes, Mac DeMarco, Hinds at Barclays Center

The Airborne Toxic Event, Mondo Cozmo at the Beacon Theatre

Julia Wolf at Webster Hall

Sigrid, Ryann at Brooklyn Steel

JohnnySwim, Katelyn Tarver at Irving Plaza

Joywave, Joe P at Elsewhere Hall

Dahkabrakha at City Winery NYC

Caitlyn Smith at the Gramercy Theatre

Amy Helm at Café Wha?

Widowspeak at Baby’s All Right

Tkay Maidza at the Bowery Ballroom

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Bella White at Brooklyn Made

Matt Maltese, Girlpuppy at Elsewhere Zone One

Elliah Heifetz, Jane Bruce at Mercury Lounge

Jack Broadbent at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Bitch at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, Joy Buzzer, Grace Bergere at Heaven Can Wait

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Greg Humphrey’s Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Deep C Revival at the Red Lion

Thursday, April 7