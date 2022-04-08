NYC Rocks This Weekend!

Billy Joel, Josh Grobin, Cage the Elephant, Animals as Leaders, the Milk Carton Kids, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Tauk, Shovels and Rope, and other touring bands will play to their largest local audiences this weekend. Lil Tecc, slowthai, Young Me and the Moons, Soft Kill, Slothrust, Spirit of the Beehive, and similar rising artists will attract audiences who follow buzz bands. Dozens of local artists will perform in smaller bars and music clubs. New York City will rock with live music this weekend!
Several live music events that were scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled, however. The following concerts will not happen this weekend. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.
- Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
- James Vincent McMorrow, Ben Abraham at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Hillman at City Winery NYC
- Otoboke Beaver at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 70+ concerts this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Friday, April 8
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Josh Grobin at Radio City Music Hall
- Cage the Elephant at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lil Tecca, BabySantana, Bktherula, yvngxchris at Terminal 5
- slowthai, Jean Dawson at Webster Hall
- L’Imperatrice, Kate Bollinger at Brooklyn Steel
- Trevor Hall, Gone Gone Beyond at Irving Plaza
- Boston Manor, Trash Boat, Higher Power at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Greyboy Allstars at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Fruition, Tommy Alexander at the Bowery Ballroom
- Slow Crush at the Knitting Factoty
- Cousin Stizz, Tony Shhnow at Brooklyn Made
- Stephane Wrembel at National Sawdust
- Efterklang, Mabe Fratti at Elsewhere Zone One
- Tash Neal & MJT at the Bitter End
- The Oz Noy-Tim Miller Band at the Bitter End
- Augie Bello at the Bitter End
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Milo Z at the Cutting Room
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Gabriel Kahane at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Patti Rothberg, Valkyrie’s Vendetta, Myrna & the Bulldog, Michael McHugh at the Parkside Lounge
- Emily Frembgen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Barynya at the Anyway Café
- Ilya Biker at the Anyway Café
Saturday, April 9
- Josh Grobin at Radio City Music Hall
- Omer Adam at the Kings Theatre
- Jackmaster B2B Skream, Lee Foss, Latmun B2B Ben Sterling at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Tauk at Terminal 5
- Shovels and Rope, Jeremie Albino at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Gashi at Irving Plaza
- The Yardbirds, Big Brother & the Holding Company at the St. George Theatre
- The Amity Affliction, Archetypes Collide, the Seafloor Cinema at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Young Me and the Moons at the Gramercy Theatre
- Soft Kill, Alien Boy, Topographies, Gel at the Bowery Ballroom
- Slothrust, Calva Louise at Elsewhere Hall
- Heart Attack Man, Covey, Arm’s Length, Buggin at Elsewhere Zone One
- Sonny Landreth at the Iridium
- Daniel Rossen at Brooklyn Made
- Mono, Bing & Ruth at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Wooks at the Jalopy Theater
- Jeanines, Forever Honey, the Lil’ Hospital, the Natvral at TV Eye
- Emily Gabriele, Sweetboy, Taia at the Bowery Electric
- L’il Mo & the Monicats at Connelly’s Klub 45
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Sanford: the Band at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- The Ritualists at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Sunday, April 10
- Mikey Lion B2B Lee Reynolds, Will Clarke, Wheats, Tini Gessler, Ky William B2B Kamino at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Omer Adam at the Kings Theatre
- Converge, Chelsea Wolfe, Caspian, Liturgy at Brooklyn Steel
- Animals as Leaders, Intervals at Irving Plaza
- The Milk Carton Kids, Michaela Anne at the Bowery Ballroom
- Spirit of the Beehive, Deeper at Elsewhere Hall
- The Far Side at Sony Hall
- Lach, Tom Shaner at Mercury Lounge
- Nardo Wick, Slimelife Shawty, Rob49 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ms. Lisa Fischer at City Winery NYC
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Assaf Salhov at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Sanford: the Band at the Red Lion
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- Rob Mastriani at the Anyway Café
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues