NYC Rocks This Weekend!

Billy Joel, Josh Grobin, Cage the Elephant, Animals as Leaders, the Milk Carton Kids, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Tauk, Shovels and Rope, and other touring bands will play to their largest local audiences this weekend. Lil Tecc, slowthai, Young Me and the Moons, Soft Kill, Slothrust, Spirit of the Beehive, and similar rising artists will attract audiences who follow buzz bands. Dozens of local artists will perform in smaller bars and music clubs. New York City will rock with live music this weekend!

Several live music events that were scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled, however. The following concerts will not happen this weekend. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.

Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre

James Vincent McMorrow, Ben Abraham at Brooklyn Steel

Chris Hillman at City Winery NYC

Otoboke Beaver at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 70+ concerts this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Friday, April 8

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Josh Grobin at Radio City Music Hall

Cage the Elephant at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Lil Tecca, BabySantana, Bktherula, yvngxchris at Terminal 5

slowthai, Jean Dawson at Webster Hall

L’Imperatrice, Kate Bollinger at Brooklyn Steel

Trevor Hall, Gone Gone Beyond at Irving Plaza

Boston Manor, Trash Boat, Higher Power at the Gramercy Theatre

The Greyboy Allstars at the Brooklyn Bowl

Fruition, Tommy Alexander at the Bowery Ballroom

Slow Crush at the Knitting Factoty

Cousin Stizz, Tony Shhnow at Brooklyn Made

Stephane Wrembel at National Sawdust

Efterklang, Mabe Fratti at Elsewhere Zone One

Tash Neal & MJT at the Bitter End

The Oz Noy-Tim Miller Band at the Bitter End

Augie Bello at the Bitter End

Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Milo Z at the Cutting Room

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Gabriel Kahane at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Patti Rothberg, Valkyrie’s Vendetta, Myrna & the Bulldog, Michael McHugh at the Parkside Lounge

Emily Frembgen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Barynya at the Anyway Café

Ilya Biker at the Anyway Café

Saturday, April 9

Josh Grobin at Radio City Music Hall

Omer Adam at the Kings Theatre

Jackmaster B2B Skream, Lee Foss, Latmun B2B Ben Sterling at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Tauk at Terminal 5

Shovels and Rope, Jeremie Albino at the Brooklyn Bowl

Gashi at Irving Plaza

The Yardbirds, Big Brother & the Holding Company at the St. George Theatre

The Amity Affliction, Archetypes Collide, the Seafloor Cinema at (le) Poisson Rouge

Young Me and the Moons at the Gramercy Theatre

Soft Kill, Alien Boy, Topographies, Gel at the Bowery Ballroom

Slothrust, Calva Louise at Elsewhere Hall

Heart Attack Man, Covey, Arm’s Length, Buggin at Elsewhere Zone One

Sonny Landreth at the Iridium

Daniel Rossen at Brooklyn Made

Mono, Bing & Ruth at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Wooks at the Jalopy Theater

Jeanines, Forever Honey, the Lil’ Hospital, the Natvral at TV Eye

Emily Gabriele, Sweetboy, Taia at the Bowery Electric

L’il Mo & the Monicats at Connelly’s Klub 45

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Sanford: the Band at Hill Country Barbecue Market

The Ritualists at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Sunday, April 10