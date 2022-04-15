The Best Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Wilco, KRS-One, Spoon, Kaleo, Big Thief, Lee Fields, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Kevin Devine, the Zombies, and Aimee Mann are among the long-established music acts that will be performing in New York City venues this weekend. Rising artists including Fuzz, Pimps of Joytime, the Motet, Laundry Day, Tim Heidecker (And His Very Good Band), Geese, and other emerging music acts will impress their growing fan base. Dozens of equally-talented local artists will perform at the smaller bars and music venues.
Several live music events that were scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled, however. The following concerts will not happen this weekend. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.
- Sinead O’Connor at City Winery NYC
- Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds, Negative Approach at Irving Plaza
Everynight Charley and The Manhattan Beat recommend the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Friday, April 15
- Wilco at the United Palace
- Kaleo, Des Rocs at Terminal 5
- Big Thief, Kara-Lis Coverdale at the Kings Theatre
- Said the Sky, Midnight Kids, Olivver the Kid at Webster Hall
- Fuzz, Ice Balloons at the Bowery Ballroom
- Aimee Mann at City Winery NYC
- Kevin Devine, pronoun, Kayleigh Goldsworthy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Motet, Mike Dillon, Eggy at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Hurray for the Riff Raff, Anjimile at Elsewhere Hall
- Pimps of Joytime at Brooklyn Made
- Droeloe, ford., Weird Inside at Brooklyn Steel
- Claptone at Nebula
- Alison Wonderland at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Fatboy Slim, Hercules and Love Affair, the Carry Nation, Dollhouse, Charlene, Dev Does, Horrorchata, Inita D, La Zavaleta, Merrie Cherry, Neon Calypso at the Knockdown Center
- Latto, Saucy Santana, Kali, Asianae at Warsaw
- Will Downing at Sony Hall
- Don DiLego and the Touristas, Radiator King, HESS at Berlin
- Adam Masterson at Heaven Can Wait
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Kyle Lacy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Francois Wiss and David Lamglois at the Anyway Cafe
- Marcus Jade at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, April 16
- Wilco at the United Palace
- KRS One, Kid Capri, Bahamadia, Talib Kweli, Grand Puba, Mr. Cheeks, Buckshot, CL Smooth, Al Scratch, Cru, Large Professor, Lords of the Underground, Rah Digga, Dj Trase at the Apollo
- Spoon, Margaret Glaspy at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Big Thief, Kara-Lis Coverdale at the Kings Theatre
- Watchhouse at the Beacon Theatre
- Gian Marco at the Palladium Times Square
- The Zombies, Jesse Lynn Madera at Webster Hall
- Lee Fields, Adeline at Brooklyn Steel
- Geese, Water from Your Eyes at the Bowery Ballroom
- lespecial, Peak at the Gramercy Theatre
- Aimee Mann at City Winery NYC
- We Were Promised Jetpacks, Frankie Rose at Elsewhere Hall
- The Motet, Mike Dillon, Couch at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Laundry Day, Quarters of Change at Irving Plaza
- Tim Heidecker (And His Very Good Band) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Alison Wonderland at Avant Gardner
- Tombs at the Kingsland
- Loving at Brooklyn Made
- Adult., Kontravoid, Spike Hellis, Body of Light at Market Hotel
- Native Sun, Public Practice, Fat Trout Trailer Park at Baby’s All Right
- Dead Heat, Gel, Perfect World, Bazooka at Saint Vitus Bar
- Tracy Bonham at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Izaak Mills at the Anyway Cafe
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
Sunday, April 17
- Wilco at the United Palace
- Aimee Mann at City Winery NYC
- Vinnie Caruana, Sharkswimmer, Jim Carroll at Saint Vitus Bar
- Motherfolk, Texas King at Mercury Lounge
- David Russell, Giselle Lily at Heaven Can Wait
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Misha Bashkov at the Anyway Cafe
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
- Evan Kremin at the Red Lion