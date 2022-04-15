The Best Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Wilco, KRS-One, Spoon, Kaleo, Big Thief, Lee Fields, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Kevin Devine, the Zombies, and Aimee Mann are among the long-established music acts that will be performing in New York City venues this weekend. Rising artists including Fuzz, Pimps of Joytime, the Motet, Laundry Day, Tim Heidecker (And His Very Good Band), Geese, and other emerging music acts will impress their growing fan base. Dozens of equally-talented local artists will perform at the smaller bars and music venues.

Several live music events that were scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled, however. The following concerts will not happen this weekend. If you had plans to see any of these shows, this article lists alternate options further down the page.

Sinead O’Connor at City Winery NYC

Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds, Negative Approach at Irving Plaza

Everynight Charley and The Manhattan Beat recommend the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Friday, April 15

Wilco at the United Palace

Kaleo, Des Rocs at Terminal 5

Big Thief, Kara-Lis Coverdale at the Kings Theatre

Said the Sky, Midnight Kids, Olivver the Kid at Webster Hall

Fuzz, Ice Balloons at the Bowery Ballroom

Aimee Mann at City Winery NYC

Kevin Devine, pronoun, Kayleigh Goldsworthy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Motet, Mike Dillon, Eggy at the Brooklyn Bowl

Hurray for the Riff Raff, Anjimile at Elsewhere Hall

Pimps of Joytime at Brooklyn Made

Droeloe, ford., Weird Inside at Brooklyn Steel

Claptone at Nebula

Alison Wonderland at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Fatboy Slim, Hercules and Love Affair, the Carry Nation, Dollhouse, Charlene, Dev Does, Horrorchata, Inita D, La Zavaleta, Merrie Cherry, Neon Calypso at the Knockdown Center

Latto, Saucy Santana, Kali, Asianae at Warsaw

Will Downing at Sony Hall

Don DiLego and the Touristas, Radiator King, HESS at Berlin

Adam Masterson at Heaven Can Wait

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Kyle Lacy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Francois Wiss and David Lamglois at the Anyway Cafe

Marcus Jade at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, April 16

Wilco at the United Palace

KRS One, Kid Capri, Bahamadia, Talib Kweli, Grand Puba, Mr. Cheeks, Buckshot, CL Smooth, Al Scratch, Cru, Large Professor, Lords of the Underground, Rah Digga, Dj Trase at the Apollo

Spoon, Margaret Glaspy at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Big Thief, Kara-Lis Coverdale at the Kings Theatre

Watchhouse at the Beacon Theatre

Gian Marco at the Palladium Times Square

The Zombies, Jesse Lynn Madera at Webster Hall

Lee Fields, Adeline at Brooklyn Steel

Geese, Water from Your Eyes at the Bowery Ballroom

lespecial, Peak at the Gramercy Theatre

Aimee Mann at City Winery NYC

We Were Promised Jetpacks, Frankie Rose at Elsewhere Hall

The Motet, Mike Dillon, Couch at the Brooklyn Bowl

Laundry Day, Quarters of Change at Irving Plaza

Tim Heidecker (And His Very Good Band) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Alison Wonderland at Avant Gardner

Tombs at the Kingsland

Loving at Brooklyn Made

Adult., Kontravoid, Spike Hellis, Body of Light at Market Hotel

Native Sun, Public Practice, Fat Trout Trailer Park at Baby’s All Right

Dead Heat, Gel, Perfect World, Bazooka at Saint Vitus Bar

Tracy Bonham at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Izaak Mills at the Anyway Cafe

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe

Sunday, April 17