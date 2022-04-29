This Weekend’s Live Music Forecast in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to ask for proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Friday, April 29

America at the Town Hall

Todrick Hall at Terminal 5

OMD, In the Valley Below at Brooklyn Steel

Dom Flemons at Symphony Space

Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Shellshag at Irving Plaza

Big K.R.I.T. at the Gramercy Theatre

Son Lux, Emily Wells at Elsewhere Hall

Teddy Swims, Fly by Midnight at Webster Hall

The Smithereens w. Marshall Crenshaw at Sony Hall

Hypocrisy, the Agonist, Carach Angren, Hideous Divinity at Warsaw

Typhoon, Carm, the Ophelias at (le) Poisson Rouge

Born Ruffians, Sham Family at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Wailers at the Iridium

Guerilla Toss, Operator Music Band, LLVX at TV Eye

The New Mastersounds at the Brooklyn Bowl

Land of Talk, Zoon at the Bowery Ballroom

Gatecreeper, Narrow Head, 200 Stab Wounds at Brooklyn Made

White Ford Bronco at Mercury Lounge

Trupa Trupa, Secret Vacation, the Twin at Mercury Lounge

Jamie McLean and Friends at the Bitter End

Kate Clover, Dion Lunadon, Licks at Union Pool

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Hide & Seek at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

8 Ace at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

No-Heads, Slaughter Boys, OC Rippers, Kartel at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Barynya at the Anyway Café

Ilya Biker at the Anyway Café

Allie X at the Monarch

Saturday, April 30

The Dramatics, the Blue Notes, the Emotions, the Delfonics, the Stylistics at the Beacon Theatre

Sammy Rae & the Friends, Fleece at Terminal 5

OMD, In the Valley Below at Brooklyn Steel

Dom Flemons, Tony Trischka at Symphony Space

Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Shellshag at Irving Plaza

While She Sleeps, Gideon at the Gramercy Theatre

Ho99o9, N8NoFace at the Bowery Ballroom

Clinton Kane at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Guerilla Toss, Godcaster, Turbo World at TV Eye

The New Mastersounds at the Brooklyn Bowl

Krewella at Webster Hall

Gaby Moreno at the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse

Devil Master at the Meadows

Lola Kirke at Brooklyn Made

Anand Wilder at National Sawdust

Kate Davis at Sparrow

Skull Practitioners, Lulu Lewis, Jack Martin’s Bob Dylan Deathwatch at Berlin

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Dead Tooth, Tilden, Carinae at Baby’s All Right

Bad Moves, Another Michael at the Broadway

cumgirl8, Lustsickpuppy, Prolaps, Standing on the Corner, Sedona at Barnard College

The Hipp Pipps, GIFTSHOP, the Sloe Guns, Stephanie Marie and Friends, Krispy DeRato, Gary Edward Kiyan, Raising Daughters, Xavier Moll, Lo, Sean Listro, Kassaye Selassie, Adam Najemian, Jason Inyoung Lee, Max Lombardo, Harrison Dolan at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Black Angels NYC, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Zack & the Lo Men, Sarah the Mouse, Density at the Parkside Lounge

The Wilson Springs Hotel, Costello Taylor, Robert Leslie at the Bowery Electric

Tangiers Blues Band at Stitch Bar & Blues

Erin & the Wildfire at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Copilot at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room

Sunday, May 1

Pabllo Vittar, Alice Longyu Gao at Terminal 5

Ibeyi at the Sultan Room

Kranium at Irving Plaza

Rostam, Arooj Aftab, L’Rain at the Knockdown Center

T.3 at (le) Poisson Rouge

Curtis Harding, Joshy Soul at the Bowery Ballroom

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer at City Winery NYC

Autumn!, Rich Amiri, Slump6s, Eli Juggz, DevStacks at the Gramercy Theatre

Orion Sun at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Archspire, Entheos at the Monarch

The Rumjacks at the Monarch

The Linda Lindas, Ratas en Zelo at Mercury Lounge

Max Frost at Mercury Lounge

Live Skull, Quattracenta, Female Genius at Union Pool

Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

The Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Stew Cutler at Arthur’s Tavern

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion