This Weekend’s Live Music Forecast in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Please note that some performing artists and establishments continue to ask for proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Friday, April 29
America at the Town Hall
Todrick Hall at Terminal 5
OMD, In the Valley Below at Brooklyn Steel
Dom Flemons at Symphony Space
Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Shellshag at Irving Plaza
Big K.R.I.T. at the Gramercy Theatre
Son Lux, Emily Wells at Elsewhere Hall
Teddy Swims, Fly by Midnight at Webster Hall
The Smithereens w. Marshall Crenshaw at Sony Hall
Hypocrisy, the Agonist, Carach Angren, Hideous Divinity at Warsaw
Typhoon, Carm, the Ophelias at (le) Poisson Rouge
Born Ruffians, Sham Family at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
The Wailers at the Iridium
Guerilla Toss, Operator Music Band, LLVX at TV Eye
The New Mastersounds at the Brooklyn Bowl
Land of Talk, Zoon at the Bowery Ballroom
Gatecreeper, Narrow Head, 200 Stab Wounds at Brooklyn Made
White Ford Bronco at Mercury Lounge
Trupa Trupa, Secret Vacation, the Twin at Mercury Lounge
Jamie McLean and Friends at the Bitter End
Kate Clover, Dion Lunadon, Licks at Union Pool
Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
Hide & Seek at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
8 Ace at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
No-Heads, Slaughter Boys, OC Rippers, Kartel at Otto’s Shrunken Head
Barynya at the Anyway Café
Ilya Biker at the Anyway Café
Allie X at the Monarch
Saturday, April 30
The Dramatics, the Blue Notes, the Emotions, the Delfonics, the Stylistics at the Beacon Theatre
Sammy Rae & the Friends, Fleece at Terminal 5
OMD, In the Valley Below at Brooklyn Steel
Dom Flemons, Tony Trischka at Symphony Space
Jawbreaker, the Linda Lindas, Shellshag at Irving Plaza
While She Sleeps, Gideon at the Gramercy Theatre
Ho99o9, N8NoFace at the Bowery Ballroom
Clinton Kane at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Guerilla Toss, Godcaster, Turbo World at TV Eye
The New Mastersounds at the Brooklyn Bowl
Krewella at Webster Hall
Gaby Moreno at the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse
Devil Master at the Meadows
Lola Kirke at Brooklyn Made
Anand Wilder at National Sawdust
Kate Davis at Sparrow
Skull Practitioners, Lulu Lewis, Jack Martin’s Bob Dylan Deathwatch at Berlin
Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Dead Tooth, Tilden, Carinae at Baby’s All Right
Bad Moves, Another Michael at the Broadway
cumgirl8, Lustsickpuppy, Prolaps, Standing on the Corner, Sedona at Barnard College
The Hipp Pipps, GIFTSHOP, the Sloe Guns, Stephanie Marie and Friends, Krispy DeRato, Gary Edward Kiyan, Raising Daughters, Xavier Moll, Lo, Sean Listro, Kassaye Selassie, Adam Najemian, Jason Inyoung Lee, Max Lombardo, Harrison Dolan at Otto’s Shrunken Head
The Black Angels NYC, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Zack & the Lo Men, Sarah the Mouse, Density at the Parkside Lounge
The Wilson Springs Hotel, Costello Taylor, Robert Leslie at the Bowery Electric
Tangiers Blues Band at Stitch Bar & Blues
Erin & the Wildfire at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Copilot at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room
Sunday, May 1
Pabllo Vittar, Alice Longyu Gao at Terminal 5
Ibeyi at the Sultan Room
Kranium at Irving Plaza
Rostam, Arooj Aftab, L’Rain at the Knockdown Center
T.3 at (le) Poisson Rouge
Curtis Harding, Joshy Soul at the Bowery Ballroom
Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer at City Winery NYC
Autumn!, Rich Amiri, Slump6s, Eli Juggz, DevStacks at the Gramercy Theatre
Orion Sun at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Archspire, Entheos at the Monarch
The Rumjacks at the Monarch
The Linda Lindas, Ratas en Zelo at Mercury Lounge
Max Frost at Mercury Lounge
Live Skull, Quattracenta, Female Genius at Union Pool
Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
The Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Stew Cutler at Arthur’s Tavern
Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion