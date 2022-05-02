Start May with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venues for show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Monday, May 2

Amadou & Mariam, the Blind Boys of Alabama at the Town Hall

Apocalyptica, Lacuna Coil at Webster Hall

Joy Oladokun, Bre Kennedy at the Bowery Ballroom

Tai Verdes at Irving Plaza

Black Pistol Fire, Welles at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ninet Tayeb at (le) Poisson Rouge

NoCap at the Gramercy Theatre

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard at TV Eye

Stephen Sanchez at Baby’s All Right

Sean Kershaw at Cowgirl Seahorse

Finding Thomas, the New Administration, the Earthlings, the Brunettes at Arlene’s Grocery

Puma, Joe & Dave at the Anyway Cafe

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Fine & Rare

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Papa Vega at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Francis of Delirium at Baby’s All Right

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Tuesday, May 3

LP, Nick Leng at Terminal 5

Dave at Brooklyn Steel

Jxdn, Jaziah, Killboy at Webster Hall

Tai Verdes at Irving Plaza

Peter McPoland, Ella Jane at the Bowery Ballroom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bridget Everett, the Employee of the Month Band, Caroline Waxler, Aurelia Thierree, James Bewley at the Gramercy Theatre

We Banjo 3, Jack & Tim at the Loft at City Winery

Michelle Zauner at the Isamu Noguchi Foundation & Garden Museum

Sports Team at Mercury Lounge

CBDB, Baked Shrimp at Cafe Wha?

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Story/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Wednesday, May 4

Lucius, Celisse at the Beacon Theatre

Alesso at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Jacob Collier at Terminal 5

Valerie June, Buffalo Nichols at the Town Hall

LP, Nick Leng at Brooklyn Steel

Jxdn, Jaziah, Killboy at Webster Hall

The Antlers at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

EyeHateGod, Bat, Come to Grief, Escuela Grind at Saint Vitus Bar

Dave at Irving Plaza

Eve 6, Jake Flores, We Are the Union at (le) Poisson Rouge

Bishop Briggs, Sam Tompkins at the McKittrick Hotel

La Santa Cecilia, Pinc Louds (solo) at Elsewhere Hall

Taya at the Gramercy Theatre

The KVB at Brooklyn Made

Say Sue Me at the Bowery Ballroom

Sports Team at Niagara

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Grae at Berlin

Fred Thomas at Cafe Wha?

Flock of Dimes, Karima Walker at Elsewhere Zone One

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, Kevin December at the 11th St. Bar

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Baddie Wagon, Spaghetti Eastern Music, Martin Foley at the KGB Red Room

SoulCake at the Anyway Café

Towncryer at the Anyway Café

Deep C Revival at the Red Lion

Thursday, May 5