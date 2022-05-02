Start May with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venues for show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Monday, May 2
- Amadou & Mariam, the Blind Boys of Alabama at the Town Hall
- Apocalyptica, Lacuna Coil at Webster Hall
- Joy Oladokun, Bre Kennedy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tai Verdes at Irving Plaza
- Black Pistol Fire, Welles at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ninet Tayeb at (le) Poisson Rouge
- NoCap at the Gramercy Theatre
- Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard at TV Eye
- Stephen Sanchez at Baby’s All Right
- Sean Kershaw at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Finding Thomas, the New Administration, the Earthlings, the Brunettes at Arlene’s Grocery
- Puma, Joe & Dave at the Anyway Cafe
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Fine & Rare
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Papa Vega at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Francis of Delirium at Baby’s All Right
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
Tuesday, May 3
- LP, Nick Leng at Terminal 5
- Dave at Brooklyn Steel
- Jxdn, Jaziah, Killboy at Webster Hall
- Tai Verdes at Irving Plaza
- Peter McPoland, Ella Jane at the Bowery Ballroom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bridget Everett, the Employee of the Month Band, Caroline Waxler, Aurelia Thierree, James Bewley at the Gramercy Theatre
- We Banjo 3, Jack & Tim at the Loft at City Winery
- Michelle Zauner at the Isamu Noguchi Foundation & Garden Museum
- Sports Team at Mercury Lounge
- CBDB, Baked Shrimp at Cafe Wha?
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Story/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Wednesday, May 4
- Lucius, Celisse at the Beacon Theatre
- Alesso at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Jacob Collier at Terminal 5
- Valerie June, Buffalo Nichols at the Town Hall
- LP, Nick Leng at Brooklyn Steel
- Jxdn, Jaziah, Killboy at Webster Hall
- The Antlers at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- EyeHateGod, Bat, Come to Grief, Escuela Grind at Saint Vitus Bar
- Dave at Irving Plaza
- Eve 6, Jake Flores, We Are the Union at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Bishop Briggs, Sam Tompkins at the McKittrick Hotel
- La Santa Cecilia, Pinc Louds (solo) at Elsewhere Hall
- Taya at the Gramercy Theatre
- The KVB at Brooklyn Made
- Say Sue Me at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sports Team at Niagara
- Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Grae at Berlin
- Fred Thomas at Cafe Wha?
- Flock of Dimes, Karima Walker at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, Kevin December at the 11th St. Bar
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Baddie Wagon, Spaghetti Eastern Music, Martin Foley at the KGB Red Room
- SoulCake at the Anyway Café
- Towncryer at the Anyway Café
- Deep C Revival at the Red Lion
Thursday, May 5
- Alesso, Acraze at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Helado Negro, Slauson Malone 1 at Brooklyn Steel
- Dave at Irving Plaza
- The Pineapple Thief at Sony Hall
- Palace at Webster Hall
- Michelle at the Bowery Ballroom
- EyeHateGod, Bat, Come to Grief, Escuela Grind at Saint Vitus Bar
- Negativland, Sue-C at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Flor at Rough Trade NYC
- Leroy Sanchez, Coyle Girelli at Mercury Lounge
- Dijon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- City of the Sun, Rotem Sivan at the Sultan Room
- Chris Smither at the Iridium
- Jeremy Bosch & Orchestra at Drom
- Eli “Paperboy” Reed at Union Pool
- Beechwood, Brion Starr, Michael Pitt at Berlin
- Bentley Robles, Tony & the Kiki at the Bowery Electric
- Don Paro, Twisted Wrist at the Delancey
- The Whiskey Biscuits, Leon Sinks at the 11th St. Bar
- Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues