70+ Live Music Options in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend.
Friday, June 3
- Justin Bieber at Barclays Center
- Bon Iver, Bonny Light Horseman at Forest Hills Stadium
- Gipsy Kings w, Nicolas Reyes, Mikaela Davis at the Beacon Theatre
- Kenny G at the Town Hall
- New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, Be Well at Terminal 5
- Future Islands, ESG at Brooklyn Steel
- Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul, Undeath at the Gramercy Theatre
- Kings Kaleidoscope, the New Respects, Madison at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Lake at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Life of Agony, Dog Eat Dog, Kings Never Die at Warsaw
- Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, Mickey Dolenz at Palladium Times Square
- Melissa Etheridge (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Madeleine Peyroux at Sony Hall
- Xenia Rubinos, Linda Diaz at Elsewhere Hall
- Anvil, Saviour at the Knitting Factory
- Busty and the Bass, S.T.S., KALLITECHNIS at Brooklyn Made
- 1788-L, X&G at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Leona Naess at the McKittrick Hotel
- Willis at Mercury Lounge
- Daddy Long Legs, Apache, Tuxedo Cats at TV Eye, Queens
- Grant-Lee Phillips at the Loft at City Winery
- Marzz at S.O.B.’s
- Grace Cummings at the Sultan Room
- Sadurn, Yowler at Baby’s All Right
- The Sweet Things, Cosmic Footprint, Bad Vacation, Kelley Swindall at the Bowery Electric
- Silver Relics, One Way Out, Space Junk Is Forever at Heaven Can Wait
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café
Saturday, June 4
- Coldplay, H.E.R. at MetLife Stadium
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, JD McPherson at Forest Hills Stadium
- Vance Joy, Budjerah at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Aurora, Sub Urban at SummerStage Central Park
- Future Islands, ESG at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Lake at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Don MacLean at the Town Hall
- Wet, Hannah Jadagu at Webster Hall
- The Sleeping at Irving Plaza
- Kings Kaleidoscope, Madison at the Bowery Ballroom
- Daniel Romano’s Outfit, Carson McHone at Brooklyn Made
- Destroy Boys, Scowl at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Limbs, Greyhaven at Baby’s All Right
- Jordana, Harry Teardrop at Baby’s All Right
- The Mike Stern Band at drom
- Sheer Terror, Rebelmatic, End It, Violent Way at the Meadow
- Marzz at S.O.B.’s
- Service at the Sultan Room
- Hello Mary, Catcher at Mercury Lounge
- Las Rubias del Norte at Barbes
- Pinc Louds (solo), Apollo Flowerchild, Will Bug at Wet Spot
- Strange but Surf, Duke Galaxy & the Pipeliners, the Supertones at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Saron Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Flow Tribe at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Café
Sunday, June 5
- Coldplay, H.E.R. at MetLife Stadium
- Rufus Wainwright at City Winery NYC
- La Femme, cumgirl 8, Sam Quealy at Brooklyn Steel
- Mannequin Pussy, Chronic at Saint Vitus Bar
- Carpool, Common Sage, Cliffdiver, Palamino at the Broadway
- Enter the Haggis, Mike O’Malley at Cafe Wha?
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Yemen Blues at Joe’s Pub
- Katy Kirby at Union Pool
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Service at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
- Felix Slim at the Red Lion
- Diana Gitesha Hernandez at the Anyway Café
- Mark Capon at the Anyway Café