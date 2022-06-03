70+ Live Music Options in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that many artists and venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Friday, June 3

Justin Bieber at Barclays Center

Bon Iver, Bonny Light Horseman at Forest Hills Stadium

Gipsy Kings w, Nicolas Reyes, Mikaela Davis at the Beacon Theatre

Kenny G at the Town Hall

New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, Be Well at Terminal 5

Future Islands, ESG at Brooklyn Steel

Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul, Undeath at the Gramercy Theatre

Kings Kaleidoscope, the New Respects, Madison at the Bowery Ballroom

Chris Lake at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Life of Agony, Dog Eat Dog, Kings Never Die at Warsaw

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, Mickey Dolenz at Palladium Times Square

Melissa Etheridge (solo) at City Winery NYC

Madeleine Peyroux at Sony Hall

Xenia Rubinos, Linda Diaz at Elsewhere Hall

Anvil, Saviour at the Knitting Factory

Busty and the Bass, S.T.S., KALLITECHNIS at Brooklyn Made

1788-L, X&G at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Leona Naess at the McKittrick Hotel

Willis at Mercury Lounge

Daddy Long Legs, Apache, Tuxedo Cats at TV Eye, Queens

Grant-Lee Phillips at the Loft at City Winery

Marzz at S.O.B.’s

Grace Cummings at the Sultan Room

Sadurn, Yowler at Baby’s All Right

The Sweet Things, Cosmic Footprint, Bad Vacation, Kelley Swindall at the Bowery Electric

Silver Relics, One Way Out, Space Junk Is Forever at Heaven Can Wait

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café

Saturday, June 4

Coldplay, H.E.R. at MetLife Stadium

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, JD McPherson at Forest Hills Stadium

Vance Joy, Budjerah at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Aurora, Sub Urban at SummerStage Central Park

Future Islands, ESG at Brooklyn Steel

Chris Lake at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Don MacLean at the Town Hall

Wet, Hannah Jadagu at Webster Hall

The Sleeping at Irving Plaza

Kings Kaleidoscope, Madison at the Bowery Ballroom

Daniel Romano’s Outfit, Carson McHone at Brooklyn Made

Destroy Boys, Scowl at (le) Poisson Rouge

Limbs, Greyhaven at Baby’s All Right

Jordana, Harry Teardrop at Baby’s All Right

The Mike Stern Band at drom

Sheer Terror, Rebelmatic, End It, Violent Way at the Meadow

Marzz at S.O.B.’s

Service at the Sultan Room

Hello Mary, Catcher at Mercury Lounge

Las Rubias del Norte at Barbes

Pinc Louds (solo), Apollo Flowerchild, Will Bug at Wet Spot

Strange but Surf, Duke Galaxy & the Pipeliners, the Supertones at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Saron Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Flow Tribe at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Café

Sunday, June 5