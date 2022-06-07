NYC’s Best Live Music This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that many artists and venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Tuesday, June 7
- Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band at the Beacon Theatre
- The Head and the Heart, Jade Bird at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Bastille, Sarah Jaffe at Terminal 5
- Rufus Wainwright at City Winery NYC
- Years & Years, Miya Folick at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Bombino at (le) Poisson Rouge
- mxmtoon, Chloe Moriando at Webster Hall
- The Robert Cray Band at Sony Hall
- Circuit des Yeux at Green-Wood Cemetery
- Mary Lattimore, Little Black Egg at the Bowery Ballroom
- EST Gee at Irving Plaza
- Al DiMeola at the Blue Note
- Why Not, Sweet Pill at Baby’s All Right
- Seth Walker at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Wednesday, June 8
- Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band at the Beacon Theatre
- Modest Mouse, the Cribs at SummerStage Central Park
- Rufus Wainwright at City Winery NYC
- They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kamasi Washington, Ravyn Lenae at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- mxmtoon, Chloe Moriando at Webster Hall
- Rakim, Ravi Coltrane at Sony Hall
- Jackopierce at the Gramercy Theatre
- Last Dinosaurs, Rebounder, Boy Wonder at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Candlemass, Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Fred Armisen, Def Rain at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Lovelytheband at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Al DiMeola at the Blue Note
- Starbenders, Magic Whatever at the Knitting Factory
- Marcia Ball at the Iridium
- Bangladeafy, the Pop Ritual, Dahjyn at Trans-Pecos
- Marc Ribot, Greg Lewis at the Atlantic BKLN
- NOAHFINNCE, Sophie Power at Mercury Lounge
- Goldie Scott, Mollie Edsell at the Cutting Room
- Maddie Poppe, Jesse Lynn Madera at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Michael Daves Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, June 9
- Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, Valentino Khan at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Tove Lo, Buzz at Irving Plaza
- Dead Kennedys, Nekromantix, the Venomous Pinks at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Aldous Harding, H Hawkline at Webster Hall
- !!!, Model/Actriz at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, Bootblacks, Rosegarden Funeral Party at the Bowery Ballroom
- beabadoobee at Warsaw
- Lancey Foux at the Gramercy Theatre
- Spirit Family Reunion, Fogo Azul, Lucky Risograph at the DUMBO Archway
- Al DiMeola at the Blue Note
- Stephane Wrembel at Joe’s Pub
- Pedrito Martinez at drom
- Making Movies at Mercury Lounge
- Wilderun at the Kingsland
- The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- Ultra Q, Been Stellar at Mercury Lounge
- Caveman, Caroline Kingsbury, the Pressure Kids, Shallowhalo at Berlin
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- A.M. Boys, Kristeen Young, Dream Prescription at Trans-Pecos
- Squirrels from Hell at the Shrine
- Stew Cutler at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Bobby Blue w. Yoshiki Yamada at the Anyway Café