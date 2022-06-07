NYC’s Best Live Music This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that many artists and venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Tuesday, June 7

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band at the Beacon Theatre

The Head and the Heart, Jade Bird at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Bastille, Sarah Jaffe at Terminal 5

Rufus Wainwright at City Winery NYC

Years & Years, Miya Folick at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Bombino at (le) Poisson Rouge

mxmtoon, Chloe Moriando at Webster Hall

The Robert Cray Band at Sony Hall

Circuit des Yeux at Green-Wood Cemetery

Mary Lattimore, Little Black Egg at the Bowery Ballroom

EST Gee at Irving Plaza

Al DiMeola at the Blue Note

Why Not, Sweet Pill at Baby’s All Right

Seth Walker at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, June 8

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band at the Beacon Theatre

Modest Mouse, the Cribs at SummerStage Central Park

Rufus Wainwright at City Winery NYC

They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom

Kamasi Washington, Ravyn Lenae at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

mxmtoon, Chloe Moriando at Webster Hall

Rakim, Ravi Coltrane at Sony Hall

Jackopierce at the Gramercy Theatre

Last Dinosaurs, Rebounder, Boy Wonder at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Candlemass, Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel at (le) Poisson Rouge

Fred Armisen, Def Rain at Elsewhere Rooftop

Lovelytheband at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Al DiMeola at the Blue Note

Starbenders, Magic Whatever at the Knitting Factory

Marcia Ball at the Iridium

Bangladeafy, the Pop Ritual, Dahjyn at Trans-Pecos

Marc Ribot, Greg Lewis at the Atlantic BKLN

NOAHFINNCE, Sophie Power at Mercury Lounge

Goldie Scott, Mollie Edsell at the Cutting Room

Maddie Poppe, Jesse Lynn Madera at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Michael Daves Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, June 9