The 80 Best Live Music Events for Your Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue’s website for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that many artists and venues continue to mandate masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Friday, June 10
- Kid Cudi, Migos, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Louis the Child, Black Pumas, Skepta, Quinn XCII, Madeon, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, Blu DeTiger, Aly & AJ, Paris, Texas, Julia Wolf, Between Friends, Plastic Picnic at Citi Field
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Rufus Du Sol, Lastlings at Forest Hills Stadium
- Melissa Etheridge at the St. George Theatre
- The D.O.C., DJ Quik, Daz, Kurupt, tha Dogg Pound, Too Short, Xzibit at the Beacon Theatre
- Rufus Wainwright at City Winery NYC
- Marshmello at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Vogues, the Cowsills at the Palladium Times Square
- The Kills, Bodega at Brooklyn Steel
- Femi Kuti & the Positive Force, Amayo, Made Kuti at Webster Hall
- John Zorn’s New Masada Quartet at the Sultan Room
- Al DiMeola at the Blue Note
- Fabrizio Sotti w. Ice T & M1 at Sony Hall
- Tomberlin, Jana Horn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Back to Yours, Kate Bentsen, Petting Zoo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Soccer Mommy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Benee, Dreamer Boy at Irving Plaza
- Spite, Boundaries, Vatican, Bodybox at the Knitting Factory
- The Amish Outlaws at Brooklyn Bowl
- John 5 at the Iridium
- Stephane Wrembel at Drom
- The Art Gray Noizz Quintet, Norman Westberg, Licks at TV Eye
- Rare DM, LUCY, Italomatic DJs aboard the Cosmo
- John Joseph at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Clovis Nicolas at the Blue Note
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Saron Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Barynya at the Anyway Café
Saturday, June 11
- Halsey, Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Still Woozy, Ashnikko, YG, Chelsea Cutler, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Gus Dapperton, Benee, Peach Tree Rascals, the Teskey Brothers, Valley, Almost Monday, Dehd, Octavio the Dweeb, Millington at Citi Field
- Taylor Swift at the Beacon Theatre
- Lil Baby at the Beacon Theatre
- Victor Manuelle, Jerry Rivera, Andy Montañez, Tito Nieves, India, Grupo Niche, Rey Ruiz, Luis Enrique, Fruko y Sus Tesos, Los Adolescentes, Luis Figueroa, Bobby Allende & Marc Quiñones’ Ocho y Mas at Barclays Center
- Rufus Du Sol, Lastlings at Forest Hills Stadium
- Ace Frehley, Honor among Thieves at Palladium Times Square
- Herbie Hancock, Keyon Harrold at SummerStage Central Park
- The Kills, Bodega at Brooklyn Steel
- Stand Atlantic, With Confidence, No Love for the Middle Child, Census at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Third World, Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Jamie Webster at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bass Drum of Death at the Market Hotel
- The Warlocks, Beechwood at the Bowery Ballroom
- Surf Curse at the Bowery Ballroom
- Plastic Picnic, Bryndon Cook at Mercury Lounge
- John 5 at the Iridium
- Al DiMeola at the Blue Note
- The Range, Flora at Elsewhere Zone One
- Joshua Dylan Balis at Pianos
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Tilden, Tanners, Josephine Network, Rafting Phantasy, Bobby LeMaire, Ella Fartzgerald at Brooklyn Made
- Pageant Girls, Kabuki Love, Norm Westberg, Luna Honey at the Bowery Electric
- The Darts, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, the Cynz at Gold Sounds
- Vegyn at 88 Palace
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Stephane Wrembel at Drom
- The TarantinosNYC at Pete’s Candy Store
- InCircles, 95 Bulls, Vansaders, No Grudges, Jade Tourniquet at Tompkins Square Park
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café
- The Evan Kremin Band at the Bitter End
Sunday, June 12
- J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Clairo, Becky G, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, J.I.D., COIN, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, Duckwrth, Del Water Gap, Jax, Ken Car$on, De’Wayne, the Brummies, Kaien Cruz at Citi Field
- Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, Judy Collins, Daniel Seavey at the Beacon Theatre
- Maverick City, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds & Housefires at Prudential Center, Newark
- Rufus Du Sol, Lastlings at Forest Hills Stadium
- Bayside, Thrice, Anxious at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Kills at Brooklyn Steel
- Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, Badfinger w/ Joey Molland, Denny Laine at Sony Hall
- Tigran Hamasyan, Arthur Hnatek, Evan Marien at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jose Feliciano at City Winery NYC
- Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris at the Loft at City Winery
- Al DiMeola at the Blue Note
- Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
- Joshua Dylan Belis at Rockwood Music Hall
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Messthetics at Union Pool
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Café
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Café