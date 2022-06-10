The 80 Best Live Music Events for Your Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue’s website for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that many artists and venues continue to mandate masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Friday, June 10

Kid Cudi, Migos, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Louis the Child, Black Pumas, Skepta, Quinn XCII, Madeon, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, Blu DeTiger, Aly & AJ, Paris, Texas, Julia Wolf, Between Friends, Plastic Picnic at Citi Field

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Rufus Du Sol, Lastlings at Forest Hills Stadium

Melissa Etheridge at the St. George Theatre

The D.O.C., DJ Quik, Daz, Kurupt, tha Dogg Pound, Too Short, Xzibit at the Beacon Theatre

Rufus Wainwright at City Winery NYC

Marshmello at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Vogues, the Cowsills at the Palladium Times Square

The Kills, Bodega at Brooklyn Steel

Femi Kuti & the Positive Force, Amayo, Made Kuti at Webster Hall

John Zorn’s New Masada Quartet at the Sultan Room

Al DiMeola at the Blue Note

Fabrizio Sotti w. Ice T & M1 at Sony Hall

Tomberlin, Jana Horn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Back to Yours, Kate Bentsen, Petting Zoo at the Bowery Ballroom

Soccer Mommy at the Bowery Ballroom

Benee, Dreamer Boy at Irving Plaza

Spite, Boundaries, Vatican, Bodybox at the Knitting Factory

The Amish Outlaws at Brooklyn Bowl

John 5 at the Iridium

Stephane Wrembel at Drom

The Art Gray Noizz Quintet, Norman Westberg, Licks at TV Eye

Rare DM, LUCY, Italomatic DJs aboard the Cosmo

John Joseph at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Clovis Nicolas at the Blue Note

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Saron Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Barynya at the Anyway Café

Saturday, June 11

Halsey, Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Still Woozy, Ashnikko, YG, Chelsea Cutler, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Gus Dapperton, Benee, Peach Tree Rascals, the Teskey Brothers, Valley, Almost Monday, Dehd, Octavio the Dweeb, Millington at Citi Field

Taylor Swift at the Beacon Theatre

Lil Baby at the Beacon Theatre

Victor Manuelle, Jerry Rivera, Andy Montañez, Tito Nieves, India, Grupo Niche, Rey Ruiz, Luis Enrique, Fruko y Sus Tesos, Los Adolescentes, Luis Figueroa, Bobby Allende & Marc Quiñones’ Ocho y Mas at Barclays Center

Rufus Du Sol, Lastlings at Forest Hills Stadium

Ace Frehley, Honor among Thieves at Palladium Times Square

Herbie Hancock, Keyon Harrold at SummerStage Central Park

The Kills, Bodega at Brooklyn Steel

Stand Atlantic, With Confidence, No Love for the Middle Child, Census at (le) Poisson Rouge

Third World, Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Jamie Webster at the Gramercy Theatre

Bass Drum of Death at the Market Hotel

The Warlocks, Beechwood at the Bowery Ballroom

Surf Curse at the Bowery Ballroom

Plastic Picnic, Bryndon Cook at Mercury Lounge

John 5 at the Iridium

Al DiMeola at the Blue Note

The Range, Flora at Elsewhere Zone One

Joshua Dylan Balis at Pianos

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Tilden, Tanners, Josephine Network, Rafting Phantasy, Bobby LeMaire, Ella Fartzgerald at Brooklyn Made

Pageant Girls, Kabuki Love, Norm Westberg, Luna Honey at the Bowery Electric

The Darts, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, the Cynz at Gold Sounds

Vegyn at 88 Palace

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Stephane Wrembel at Drom

The TarantinosNYC at Pete’s Candy Store

InCircles, 95 Bulls, Vansaders, No Grudges, Jade Tourniquet at Tompkins Square Park

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café

The Evan Kremin Band at the Bitter End

Sunday, June 12