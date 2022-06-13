Nearly 100 Live Music Events To Catch In NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 98 live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Monday, June 13

Trombone Shorty, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk, the Soul Rebels at SummerStage Central Park

Mt. Joy at the Bowery Ballroom

Johnnyswim, Katelyn Tarver at Irving Plaza

Bilal, Bee-B at Sony Hall

Jake Shimabukuro at City Winery NYC

Sue Foley at the Iridium

The Bros. Landreth, Mariel Buckley at the Loft at City Winery

Samm Henshaw at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Kid Fracescoli, Kids Return at Elsewhere Hall

Almost Monday at Mercury Lounge

Raul Midon at the Blue Note

Leigh Nash at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Rebecca Haviland & Whiskey Heart at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Popa Vega at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, June 14

Sigur Rós at the Kings Theatre

Phoebe Bridgers at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Wallows, Spill Tab at Terminal 5

Superchunk at Rough Trade

Superchunk, Torres at Webster Hall

Johnnyswim, Katelyn Tarver at Irving Plaza

slenderbodies, Mokita at the Bowery Ballroom

Jose James at the Blue Note

Los Pericos at Sony Hall

Glenn Jones, Vieux Farka at the Greene Space

Blonde Redhead at (le) Poisson Rouge

Diane Coffee, Foyer Red at Elsewhere Rooftop

John Tsung, Showtime Goma at Union Pool

Solomun aboard Hornblower Cruise

Allison Ponthier at Baby’s All Right

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, June 15

Phoebe Bridgers at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, Denny Laine, Jason Scheff at the St. George Theatre

Rebelution, Steel Pulse, DENM, DJ Mackle at the Rooftop at Pier 17

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, the Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, Blue Eye Extinction at SummerStage Central Park

Geoff Tate at Sony Hall

Tune-Yards, Anjimile at Brooklyn Steel

Wallows, Spill Tab at Terminal 5

Mandy Moore, Ahi at Webster Hall

Blonde Redhead, Squrl at (le) Poisson Rouge

TWRP, Rich Aucoin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cane Hill, Afterlife, VCTMS, Moodring at the Kingsland Bar & Grill

Mykki Blanco, Godly the Ruler at the House of Yes

Jose James at the Blue Note

Gyan Riley, Bill Frisell, Luke Bergman at the Greene Space

Kate Bollinger, Lael Neale at Elsewhere Rooftop

Colt Ford at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Tchotchke at Mercury Lounge

Bill MacKay & Nathan Bowles, Lauren Connors at Union Pool

Chris Garneau at Joe’s Pub

Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber, Jeremy & the Harlequins at Cafe Wha?

Killcode, City Asylum, Pineapples at Arlene’s Grocery

Debra Devi, the Cynz, Joy Buzzer, Patrick Duffy Band at the Bowery Electric

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Jamie Thomas at the 11th St. Bar

Mamady Kouyate at Barbes

Tangiers Blues Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

Thursday, June 16