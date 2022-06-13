Nearly 100 Live Music Events To Catch In NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 98 live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Monday, June 13
- Trombone Shorty, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk, the Soul Rebels at SummerStage Central Park
- Mt. Joy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Johnnyswim, Katelyn Tarver at Irving Plaza
- Bilal, Bee-B at Sony Hall
- Jake Shimabukuro at City Winery NYC
- Sue Foley at the Iridium
- The Bros. Landreth, Mariel Buckley at the Loft at City Winery
- Samm Henshaw at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Kid Fracescoli, Kids Return at Elsewhere Hall
- Almost Monday at Mercury Lounge
- Raul Midon at the Blue Note
- Leigh Nash at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Rebecca Haviland & Whiskey Heart at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Popa Vega at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, June 14
- Sigur Rós at the Kings Theatre
- Phoebe Bridgers at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Wallows, Spill Tab at Terminal 5
- Superchunk at Rough Trade
- Superchunk, Torres at Webster Hall
- Johnnyswim, Katelyn Tarver at Irving Plaza
- slenderbodies, Mokita at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jose James at the Blue Note
- Los Pericos at Sony Hall
- Glenn Jones, Vieux Farka at the Greene Space
- Blonde Redhead at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Diane Coffee, Foyer Red at Elsewhere Rooftop
- John Tsung, Showtime Goma at Union Pool
- Solomun aboard Hornblower Cruise
- Allison Ponthier at Baby’s All Right
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, June 15
- Phoebe Bridgers at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, Denny Laine, Jason Scheff at the St. George Theatre
- Rebelution, Steel Pulse, DENM, DJ Mackle at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, the Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, Blue Eye Extinction at SummerStage Central Park
- Geoff Tate at Sony Hall
- Tune-Yards, Anjimile at Brooklyn Steel
- Wallows, Spill Tab at Terminal 5
- Mandy Moore, Ahi at Webster Hall
- Blonde Redhead, Squrl at (le) Poisson Rouge
- TWRP, Rich Aucoin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cane Hill, Afterlife, VCTMS, Moodring at the Kingsland Bar & Grill
- Mykki Blanco, Godly the Ruler at the House of Yes
- Jose James at the Blue Note
- Gyan Riley, Bill Frisell, Luke Bergman at the Greene Space
- Kate Bollinger, Lael Neale at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Colt Ford at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Tchotchke at Mercury Lounge
- Bill MacKay & Nathan Bowles, Lauren Connors at Union Pool
- Chris Garneau at Joe’s Pub
- Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber, Jeremy & the Harlequins at Cafe Wha?
- Killcode, City Asylum, Pineapples at Arlene’s Grocery
- Debra Devi, the Cynz, Joy Buzzer, Patrick Duffy Band at the Bowery Electric
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Jamie Thomas at the 11th St. Bar
- Mamady Kouyate at Barbes
- Tangiers Blues Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
Thursday, June 16
- Paul McCartney at MetLife Stadium
- Phoebe Bridgers at Forest Hills Stadium
- Belle & Sebastian, los Bitchos at SummerStage Central Park
- Davido at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Pusha T at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Kenny Loggins at the Town Hall
- James Murphy, Shit Robot at the Good Room
- Wallows, Spill Tab at Terminal 5
- Strand of Oaks, the Still Tide at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Poliça, Wilsen at Elsewhere Hall
- Jose James at the Blue Note
- The Zappa Band at Sony Hall
- We Three at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jessy Lanza at Brooklyn Made
- John Doe Folk Trio at TV Eye
- Kim Simmonds & Savoy Brown at the Iridium
- Still Corners, Foxes in Fiction at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Madam X at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Badi Assad, Vernon Reid, Laraaji at the Greene Space
- Marc Ribot at the Atlantic BKLN
- Cosmic Garden, Laura Perudin at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
- Emeline Michel at the Chelsea Factory
- Caroline Kingsbury, Couch Prints, neau, Ghost Cop at Berlin
- Shamar Allen at Grooves
- Gentleman Brawlers, Craig Anthony Miller (CAM) at the DUMBO Archway
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Black Angels NYC, Faceplant, Dirty & Naughty, Crazy Mary, the Serotonians at the Parkside Lounge
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion