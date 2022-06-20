Live Music for the Official Start of Summer

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for ticket availabilities, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Monday, June 20
- Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls at the Knockdown Center
- Ab6ix at Webster Hall
- Los Bitchos at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Gaelic Storm at City Winery NYC
- Taylor Mac & Matt Ray at Joe’s Pub
- Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End
- Rebecca Haviland & Whiskey Heart at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons, the Grasping Straws at Mercury Lounge
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
- Felix Slim at the Red Lion
Tuesday, June 21
- Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams at the Beacon Theatre
- deadmau5, NERO, Noizu, Daniel Allan, BRUX at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Stand Atlantic at (le) Poisson Rouge
- UMI at Webster Hall
- Into It. Over It. at Brooklyn Made
- Boyish, Cece Coakley at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Combo Chimbita, Red Baraat at Brooklyn Bowl
- Pascuala Ilabaca y Fauna at the Sultan Room
- MC Solarr, Bon Entendeur, Hyphen Hyphen at SummerStage Central Park
- Janiva Magness at Cafe Wha?
- Taylor Mac & Matt Ray at Joe’s Pub
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Frankadelics at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, June 22
- Waxahatchee, Swearin’, OHMME at SummerStage Central Park
- Kiesza at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams at the Beacon Theatre
- Rebelution, Steel Pulse, DENM at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- UMI at Webster Hall
- Crown the Empire, the Word Alive, D.R.U.G.S., Until I Wake at the Gramercy Theatre
- Paris Jackson at Mercury Lounge
- Sarah Kinsley, Genevieve Stokes at the Bowery Ballroom
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Sony Hall
- Jim Messina at City Winery NYC
- Rone, Bottler at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ambar Lucid at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Thee Sacred Souls, the Far East at Brooklyn Made
- Boyish, Cece Coakley at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium
- Domino, Space Fight at Mercury Lounge
- Scout Gillett at Mama Tried
- Chris Berardo at the Bitter End
- The NYChillharmonic at Cafe Wha?
- Helene Gillet at Barbes
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, June 23
- Lawrence, MisterWives, Winnetka Bowling League at SummerStage Central Park
- Walk off the Earth at Carnegie Hall
- DIIV at Brooklyn Steel
- Swearin’ (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Ultra Nate w. Icona Pop, Bright Light Bright Light, Rissa Garcia at the Oasis at Lincoln Center
- Buddy, HVN, Kent Jamz at the Bowery Ballroom
- James McMurtry, Betty Soo at Brooklyn Made
- Marlon Craft at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Stew Cutler at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Atlas Engine, Mars Motel, Chatterbox at Arlene’s Grocery
- White Collar Crime at the Bitter End
- Cola, Thanks for Coming at Baby’s All Right
- Meta and the Cornerstones, Zeph Farmby at the DUMBO Archway
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion