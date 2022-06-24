The Best Live Music for an End-of-June Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Check the web for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Friday, June 24

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Classless Act at Citi Field

Coheed and Cambria at Rough Trade NYC

Greensky Bluegrass at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Goose at Radio City Music Hall

Fonseca, la Cumbiamba eNeYe at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Above & Beyond at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Galantis at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

Kesha, Betty, Mila Jam, Shea Diamond outside the Stonewall Inn

Kylie Sonique Love, Mo Heart on Governors Island

Arlie at Mercury Lounge

Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few at Roulette

Yann Tiersen, Charlie Cunningham at Brooklyn Steel

Corinne Bailey Rae at Webster Hall

Failure at Warsaw

Vundabar at Brooklyn Made

Richie Furay at City Winery NYC

Doom Flamingo at the Gramercy Theatre

Des Rocs, the Blue Stones, Clay Melton at (le) Poisson Rouge

Isaac Dunbar at the Bowery Ballroom

Celebrity Book Club at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fletcher at Henrietta Hudson

Beth // James at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Life in a Blender at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Saron Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues

Benét, Dougie Poole, Daneshevskaya at Bryant Park

Saturday, June 25

Lil Kim, SHENSEEA, NETTA, Raye, Papi Juice on Governors Island

Action Bronson at Flushing Meadow Park

Greensky Bluegrass at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Illenium, Troyboi, What So Not, SoDown, Lucille Croft at Forest Hills Stadium

Goose at Radio City Music Hall

Puscifer at the Kings Theatre

Stephanie Mills, Keni Burke, Ted Smooth at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

Purity Ring, Ekkstacy at Webster Hall

Ty Segall & the Freedom Band, Shannon Lay at Brooklyn Steel

Cirque Kalabante, Natu Camara at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Zebra, Radio Flashback at the Gramercy Theatre

Greer, Disq at the Bowery Ballroom

The Bacon Brothers at City Winery NYC

Liily, Catcher at the Market Hotel

Bobby Oroza at Brooklyn Made

Ali Azimi at (le) Poisson Rouge

Ziwe, Jen Goma, Larry Owens, Jo Firestone, Adam Pally at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Expose at Sony Hall

Queers of Noise, GSX, Tracy City, Themme at Berlin

95 Bulls, Talia Goddess, Reyna Tropical at Bryant Park

Revelry, the Real Stormin’ Norman Band, Modern Sculptures at Connolly’s Klub 45

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sanford: the Band at the Red Lion

Kolker at the Bitter End

Sunday, June 26