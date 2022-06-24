The Best Live Music for an End-of-June Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Check the web for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Friday, June 24
- Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Classless Act at Citi Field
- Coheed and Cambria at Rough Trade NYC
- Greensky Bluegrass at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Goose at Radio City Music Hall
- Fonseca, la Cumbiamba eNeYe at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Above & Beyond at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Galantis at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Kesha, Betty, Mila Jam, Shea Diamond outside the Stonewall Inn
- Kylie Sonique Love, Mo Heart on Governors Island
- Arlie at Mercury Lounge
- Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few at Roulette
- Yann Tiersen, Charlie Cunningham at Brooklyn Steel
- Corinne Bailey Rae at Webster Hall
- Failure at Warsaw
- Vundabar at Brooklyn Made
- Richie Furay at City Winery NYC
- Doom Flamingo at the Gramercy Theatre
- Des Rocs, the Blue Stones, Clay Melton at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Isaac Dunbar at the Bowery Ballroom
- Celebrity Book Club at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Fletcher at Henrietta Hudson
- Beth // James at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Life in a Blender at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Saron Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
- Benét, Dougie Poole, Daneshevskaya at Bryant Park
Saturday, June 25
- Lil Kim, SHENSEEA, NETTA, Raye, Papi Juice on Governors Island
- Action Bronson at Flushing Meadow Park
- Greensky Bluegrass at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Illenium, Troyboi, What So Not, SoDown, Lucille Croft at Forest Hills Stadium
- Goose at Radio City Music Hall
- Puscifer at the Kings Theatre
- Stephanie Mills, Keni Burke, Ted Smooth at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
- Purity Ring, Ekkstacy at Webster Hall
- Ty Segall & the Freedom Band, Shannon Lay at Brooklyn Steel
- Cirque Kalabante, Natu Camara at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Zebra, Radio Flashback at the Gramercy Theatre
- Greer, Disq at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Bacon Brothers at City Winery NYC
- Liily, Catcher at the Market Hotel
- Bobby Oroza at Brooklyn Made
- Ali Azimi at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ziwe, Jen Goma, Larry Owens, Jo Firestone, Adam Pally at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Expose at Sony Hall
- Queers of Noise, GSX, Tracy City, Themme at Berlin
- 95 Bulls, Talia Goddess, Reyna Tropical at Bryant Park
- Revelry, the Real Stormin’ Norman Band, Modern Sculptures at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Sanford: the Band at the Red Lion
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Sunday, June 26
- Kim Petras, Eddie Martinez, Dani Toro, Alex Chapman on Governors Island
- Galantis, SG Lewis, Giobbi, Ty Sunderland, Aquaria, Gottmik, Violet Chachki, Alexis Tucci, Allison Nunes, Ben Bakson, Dan Slater, Fabio Luigi, Spencer Huff, Las Bibas From Vizcaya, Matt Denton at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Icona Pop at PrideFest
- Tash Sultana, Josh Cashman at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Purity Ring, Ekkstacy at Brooklyn Steel
- Rx Bandits, Nova Charisma at Webster Hall
- Oliver Sim at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sworn Enemy, Inhuman, Incendiary Device, Blackout Shoppers, Spike Polite & Sewage at the Bowery Electric
- Buck Meek at Union Pool
- Chastity Brown at the Atlantic BKLN
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Sedi Dona Balkan Band at Barbes
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Exes at Baby’s All Right
- Sheer Mag at Union Pool
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues