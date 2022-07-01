Live Music for the Fourth of July Weekend in NYC

Staying in the city this holiday weekend? Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this Independence Day weekend. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Friday, July 1
- Wally B. Seck, N Diolle at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Kizz Daniel at Palladium Times Square
- Ocean Alley, le Shiv at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Macy Gray at the Blue Note
- Man Man, Hard Tays Night at Elsewhere Hall
- John Hiatt & the Goners w. Sonny Landreth, the Suitcase Junket at City Winery NYC
- China Crisis at the Iridium
- Combo Chimbita, Sunny Cheeba at the Sultan Room
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Hudson City Rats, Holey Sweater, Wexwax at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Café
- The T Blues Band w. Clarence Spady & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- The Wants, Heat Death, Activity at Mercury Lounge
Saturday, July 2
- Patrick Watson w. the Attacca Quartet, Elisapie, La Force at SummerStage Central Park
- Los Hacheros w. Jeremy Bosch at the Oasis at Lincoln Center
- Skrizzly Adams, Camp Bedford Rescue Squad, Lily Talmers at Mercury Lounge
- Sofi Tucker at the Marquee New York
- Macy Gray at the Blue Note
- Holy Wisdom LLC, LazyLazy, Plight at Brooklyn Made
- The TarantinosNYC, Commercial Interruption, the Weisstronauts at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Towncrier at the Anyway Café
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- Fariza Anuarbek at the Anyway Café
Sunday, July 3
- Stick Figure, Collie Buddz, Iya Terra at Brooklyn Steel
- Macy Gray at the Blue Note
- Astrus at Purgatory
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Joe Bataan at Union Pool
- The Josephine Network, Scout Gillett at Our Wicked Lady
- David Russell & the Gold Standard at Mercury Lounge
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Monday, July 4 (Independence Day)
- Meek Mill, Kida the Great, Armani White, Miles Hardamon, Laya, Journey Montana at Coney Arts Walls
- Rosie Flores at Skinny Dennis
- Pinc Louds at the South Street Seaport
- June Star at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Eve Silber & Geoff Burke at the Ear Inn