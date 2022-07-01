Live Music for the Fourth of July Weekend in NYC

Staying in the city this holiday weekend? Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this Independence Day weekend. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Friday, July 1

Wally B. Seck, N Diolle at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Kizz Daniel at Palladium Times Square

Ocean Alley, le Shiv at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Macy Gray at the Blue Note

Man Man, Hard Tays Night at Elsewhere Hall

John Hiatt & the Goners w. Sonny Landreth, the Suitcase Junket at City Winery NYC

China Crisis at the Iridium

Combo Chimbita, Sunny Cheeba at the Sultan Room

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Hudson City Rats, Holey Sweater, Wexwax at Otto’s Shrunken Head

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Café

The T Blues Band w. Clarence Spady & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

The Wants, Heat Death, Activity at Mercury Lounge

Saturday, July 2

Patrick Watson w. the Attacca Quartet, Elisapie, La Force at SummerStage Central Park

Los Hacheros w. Jeremy Bosch at the Oasis at Lincoln Center

Skrizzly Adams, Camp Bedford Rescue Squad, Lily Talmers at Mercury Lounge

Sofi Tucker at the Marquee New York

Macy Gray at the Blue Note

Holy Wisdom LLC, LazyLazy, Plight at Brooklyn Made

The TarantinosNYC, Commercial Interruption, the Weisstronauts at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Towncrier at the Anyway Café

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Fariza Anuarbek at the Anyway Café

Sunday, July 3

Stick Figure, Collie Buddz, Iya Terra at Brooklyn Steel

Macy Gray at the Blue Note

Astrus at Purgatory

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

Joe Bataan at Union Pool

The Josephine Network, Scout Gillett at Our Wicked Lady

David Russell & the Gold Standard at Mercury Lounge

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Monday, July 4 (Independence Day)