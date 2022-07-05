Tonight! Live Music for Live Audiences!

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40 concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Tuesday, July 5
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The T Blues Band w. Jake Walker & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
Mr. Rose at the 11th St. Bar
Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
Wednesday, July 6
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket at SummerStage Central Park
Billy Howerdel at the Gramercy Theatre
Dionne Warwick, Macy Gray, John Cameron Mitchell, Tash Neal, Resistance Revival Chorus, Amanda Palmer, DJ Logic, Gracie Lawrence, Dar Williams, Ira Kaplan, Dida Pelled, Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC
ABC at Sony Hall
Charlotte Day Wilson at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
Bandits on the Run at Baby’s All Right
Gideon King & City Blog at Joe’s Pub
Delicate Steve, Tall Juan at Union Pool
Theo Kandel at the Jane Ballroom
Tal Wilkenfeld at Café Wha?
Michael Daves & Bruce Molsky at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
The Rover Boys Trio at the 11th St. Bar
The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
Teddy Horangic at the Anyway Cafe
Thursday, July 7
Joey Bada$$, Capella Grey at Terminal 5
Yacht Rock Revue at the Rooftop at Pier 17
Soulive at the Brooklyn Bowl
Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds, Negative Approach at Irving Plaza
Nicole Atkins at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park
Durand Jones & the Indications at Brooklyn Made
Charlie Brennan, penelope Q, Theo Kandel, Dylan Rockoff at the Bowery Ballroom
Dar Williams, Antigone Rising at City Winery NYC
No Komment, $OLO, 300CLAY, K$ace at Baby’s All Right
Vision Video at Baby’s All Right
Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
Dida Pelled, Katie Von Schleicher, Moon Mullins at the Sultan Room Rooftop
The Oz Noy – Vernon Reid Band at the Bitter End
The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
Dennis Lichtman, Berdscarnival (Maraya Lopez) at the DUMBO Archway
Karma Exchange at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Adam LaGreca, Leah Tash, Peter Baldwin at Mercury Lounge
Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
Jon & the Projectors at the 11th St. Bar