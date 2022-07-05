Tonight! Live Music for Live Audiences!

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40 concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Tuesday, July 5

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Jake Walker & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Mr. Rose at the 11th St. Bar

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe

Wednesday, July 6

Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket at SummerStage Central Park

Billy Howerdel at the Gramercy Theatre

Dionne Warwick, Macy Gray, John Cameron Mitchell, Tash Neal, Resistance Revival Chorus, Amanda Palmer, DJ Logic, Gracie Lawrence, Dar Williams, Ira Kaplan, Dida Pelled, Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC

ABC at Sony Hall

Charlotte Day Wilson at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Bandits on the Run at Baby’s All Right

Gideon King & City Blog at Joe’s Pub

Delicate Steve, Tall Juan at Union Pool

Theo Kandel at the Jane Ballroom

Tal Wilkenfeld at Café Wha?

Michael Daves & Bruce Molsky at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Rover Boys Trio at the 11th St. Bar

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Teddy Horangic at the Anyway Cafe

Thursday, July 7

Joey Bada$$, Capella Grey at Terminal 5

Yacht Rock Revue at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Soulive at the Brooklyn Bowl

Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds, Negative Approach at Irving Plaza

Nicole Atkins at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park

Durand Jones & the Indications at Brooklyn Made

Charlie Brennan, penelope Q, Theo Kandel, Dylan Rockoff at the Bowery Ballroom

Dar Williams, Antigone Rising at City Winery NYC

No Komment, $OLO, 300CLAY, K$ace at Baby’s All Right

Vision Video at Baby’s All Right

Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues

Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues

Dida Pelled, Katie Von Schleicher, Moon Mullins at the Sultan Room Rooftop

The Oz Noy – Vernon Reid Band at the Bitter End

The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End

Dennis Lichtman, Berdscarnival (Maraya Lopez) at the DUMBO Archway

Karma Exchange at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Adam LaGreca, Leah Tash, Peter Baldwin at Mercury Lounge

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Jon & the Projectors at the 11th St. Bar