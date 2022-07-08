Live Music for a July Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Friday, July 8
Bikini Kill, Ribbon Stage at the Rooftop at Pier 17
Vic Mensa, aja monet at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
Soulive w. George Porter Jr, at the Brooklyn Bowl
Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds, Negative Approach at Irving Plaza
The Wrecks, girlhouse, Mothe at Webster Hall
Devil Master, Gel, Hustler, the Lousy, Come mierda, Funeral Dancer at Saint Vitus Bar
Lime Cordiale, Tommy Newport at the Bowery Ballroom
Social House, Haven at the Gramercy Theatre
Screaming Females, Shellshag, Monsoon at TV Eye
Dar Williams, Heather Maloney at City Winery NYC
CupcakKe, Staysie Atoms at Elsewhere Hall
Eszter Balint at Joe’s Pub
Joe Iconis & Family at Feinstein’s/54 Below
Mereba at Brooklyn Made
Renata Zeiguer, Bridget Kearney & Will Graefe, Lip Talk at the Sultan Room
Lydia Luce at Union Pool
The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
Bobby Blue at the Anyway Cafe
Meta and the Cornerstones at (le) Poisson Rouge
The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, July 9
Tomorrow X Together at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Maxim Mental, Sherri Bemis, Elko at the Bowery Ballroom
Soulive w. George Porter Jr. at the Brooklyn Bowl
Dirty Heads, Soja, Artikal Sound System at the Coney Island Amphitheater
Bikini Kill, Jim Andralis & the Syntonics at Irving Plaza
Destructo at Elsewhere Rooftop
Crumb, Slauson Malone 1 at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
John 5 at the Iridium
Karate, Helms at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Rings of Saturn, Extortionist, Distinguisher, Matt Miller at (le) Poisson Rouge
Donavon Frankenreiter, Christina Holmes at City Winery NYC
Steve Von Till at TV Eye
Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer at the Loft at City Winery
Carla Morrison, Love of Lesbian, DannyLux, Canyon Cody at SummerStage Central Park
Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
Joe Iconis & Family at Feinstein’s/54 Below
The Silk War, Razor Braids, Family Vision, Mevius at Brooklyn Made
cumgirl8, Jack Powers, Deep Breath, Anysia Kym at Elsewhere Zone One
A.M. Boys, Tim O’Keefe, the After Hours at Berlin
BATES, Tempest City
, Thornes, Rugburn at Arlene’s Grocery
Ricky Stein at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
Timbila at Barbes
The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, July 10
Marshmello at the Brooklyn Mirage
Brave Girls, Golden Child, Alexa at SummerStage Central Park
John 5 at the Iridium
Rhett Miller (acoustic), Clarence Bucaro at City Winery NYC
Show Me the Body, LustSickPuppy, Zelooperz, Shawty, President Evil, Buggin, Symbiote, WifiGawd, Posterboy2000, Militarie Gun at the Knockdown Center
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
Joe Iconis & Family at Feinstein’s/54 Below
The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
The Pioneers at Terra Blues