Live Music for a July Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts this weekend in New York City. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Friday, July 8

Bikini Kill, Ribbon Stage at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Vic Mensa, aja monet at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Soulive w. George Porter Jr, at the Brooklyn Bowl

Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds, Negative Approach at Irving Plaza

The Wrecks, girlhouse, Mothe at Webster Hall

Devil Master, Gel, Hustler, the Lousy, Come mierda, Funeral Dancer at Saint Vitus Bar

Lime Cordiale, Tommy Newport at the Bowery Ballroom

Social House, Haven at the Gramercy Theatre

Screaming Females, Shellshag, Monsoon at TV Eye

Dar Williams, Heather Maloney at City Winery NYC

CupcakKe, Staysie Atoms at Elsewhere Hall

Eszter Balint at Joe’s Pub

Joe Iconis & Family at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Mereba at Brooklyn Made

Renata Zeiguer, Bridget Kearney & Will Graefe, Lip Talk at the Sultan Room

Lydia Luce at Union Pool

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

Bobby Blue at the Anyway Cafe

Meta and the Cornerstones at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, July 9

Tomorrow X Together at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Maxim Mental, Sherri Bemis, Elko at the Bowery Ballroom

Soulive w. George Porter Jr. at the Brooklyn Bowl

Dirty Heads, Soja, Artikal Sound System at the Coney Island Amphitheater

Bikini Kill, Jim Andralis & the Syntonics at Irving Plaza

Destructo at Elsewhere Rooftop

Crumb, Slauson Malone 1 at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

John 5 at the Iridium

Karate, Helms at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Rings of Saturn, Extortionist, Distinguisher, Matt Miller at (le) Poisson Rouge

Donavon Frankenreiter, Christina Holmes at City Winery NYC

Steve Von Till at TV Eye

Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer at the Loft at City Winery

Carla Morrison, Love of Lesbian, DannyLux, Canyon Cody at SummerStage Central Park

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe

Joe Iconis & Family at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The Silk War, Razor Braids, Family Vision, Mevius at Brooklyn Made

cumgirl8, Jack Powers, Deep Breath, Anysia Kym at Elsewhere Zone One

A.M. Boys, Tim O’Keefe, the After Hours at Berlin

BATES, Tempest City , Thornes, Rugburn at Arlene’s Grocery

Ricky Stein at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Timbila at Barbes

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, July 10

Marshmello at the Brooklyn Mirage

Brave Girls, Golden Child, Alexa at SummerStage Central Park

John 5 at the Iridium

Rhett Miller (acoustic), Clarence Bucaro at City Winery NYC

Show Me the Body, LustSickPuppy, Zelooperz, Shawty, President Evil, Buggin, Symbiote, WifiGawd, Posterboy2000, Militarie Gun at the Knockdown Center

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

Joe Iconis & Family at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe

Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe

The Pioneers at Terra Blues