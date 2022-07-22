The Best Live Music This Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Friday, July 22
The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Mitski, the Weather Station at Radio City Music Hall
Widespread Panic at the Beacon Theatre
Zeds Dead. Boogie T, Deathpact, Sippy, Superave at the Brooklyn Mirage
Macklemore at Rumsey Playfield
Romeo Santos at Rockefeller Center
Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, Against the Current, the Summer Set, Magnolia Park at the Rooftop at Pier 17
Tipica ’73 at the Oasis at Lincoln Center
Anthony Green at Rough Trade NYC
Flight Facilities, Two Another at Brooklyn Steel
Jawbox, Ted Leo at (le) Poisson Rouge
Everclear, Fastball, Nixons at Palladium Times Square
The Linda Lindas, Bacchae, Sub*T at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Cave In, Author & Punisher at the Gramercy Theatre
David Cook at City Winery NYC
argonaut&wasp, Brother Moses, Silver Cup at the Bowery Ballroom
A Skylit Drive at the Brooklyn Monarch
The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
Executioner’s Mask, Pictureplane, Kill Alters at Saint Vitus Bar
Haunted Summer, Gold Casio, Demonstrator at the Bowery Electric
The North Country at Our Wicked Lady
Brian Charette at Django
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, July 23
Elton John at MetLife Stadium
The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Mitski, the Weather Station at Radio City Music Hall
Widespread Panic at the Beacon Theatre
Alexisonfire at the Rooftop at Pier 17
Morris Day & the Time, Cameo, the SOS Band, the Dazz Band at the Kings Theatre
John Cameron Mitchell w. Amber Martin, Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
Parcels at Brooklyn Steel
Zeds Dead, Mary Droppinz, Ayybo, Noises at Superior Ingredients
Polo & Pan, Isaiah Rashad, the Marias, Tokischa, Boy Pablo, Emotional Oranges, CKAY, KayCyy, Silent Addy at Forest Hills Stadium
Sampa the Great, Pink Siifu at Von King Park
Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC
Elf Power, Teenage Halloween, E. R. Jurken at (le) Poisson Rouge
Boy Pablo, Mazie at Webster Hall
D Generation, Brian Fallon, Eugene Hutz, Theo Kogan, Toilet Boys, HR, Jimmy G., Paul Bearer at the Bowery Ballroom
Broncho, Tchotchke at Brooklyn Made
Guaco at Palladium Times Square
The Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band at Bryant Park
The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
Everyday People, Wurld at SummerStage Central Park
Tamino at Public Records
Squirrels from Hell at Silvana
Danny’s Devil’s Blues, the Hipp Pipps, Jezo & the Element at Niagara
Sweet Baby Jesus, Calliope Musicals, Tredici Bacci at Berlin
Thus Love, Joy, Guy Ferrari, Libby Quinn, War Violet at Heaven Can Wait
The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
Punk Island at Maria Hernandez Park
Sunday, July 24
Elton John at MetLife Stadium
Widespread Panic at the Beacon Theatre
Parcels at Brooklyn Steel
Black Midi, Sal Valentinetti, Sarah Squirm at SummerStage Central Park
Warpaint, Belief at Brooklyn Made
James Vincent McMorrow at the Bowery Ballroom
Camilo Séptimo & Francisca Valenzuela at the Gramercy Theatre
Sister Nancy at Union Pool
Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC
Toshi Reagon at the Damrosch Park Bandshell
Peppermint at (le) Poisson Rouge
Kaycyy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
Sub-Zero, Brick by Brick, Kings Never Die, Dead Crew, Mad Mulligans at the Bowery Electric
Merci, My Kid Brother at Mercury Lounge
Blacklist, Fotocrime, Pop. 1280 at Union Pool
Cleric, Titan to Tachyons, Bangladeafy at Saint Vitus Bar
U.S. Chaos, Hell’s Teeth, Iconicide, Skapossitory, Dead Crew at Tompkins Square Park
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
The Barnstorm at the Brooklyn Bowl
The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
Papa Vega at Terra Blues
The Pioneers at Terra Blues