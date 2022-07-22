The Best Live Music This Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Friday, July 22

The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Mitski, the Weather Station at Radio City Music Hall

Widespread Panic at the Beacon Theatre

Zeds Dead. Boogie T, Deathpact, Sippy, Superave at the Brooklyn Mirage

Macklemore at Rumsey Playfield

Romeo Santos at Rockefeller Center

Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, Against the Current, the Summer Set, Magnolia Park at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Tipica ’73 at the Oasis at Lincoln Center

Anthony Green at Rough Trade NYC

Flight Facilities, Two Another at Brooklyn Steel

Jawbox, Ted Leo at (le) Poisson Rouge

Everclear, Fastball, Nixons at Palladium Times Square

The Linda Lindas, Bacchae, Sub*T at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cave In, Author & Punisher at the Gramercy Theatre

David Cook at City Winery NYC

argonaut&wasp, Brother Moses, Silver Cup at the Bowery Ballroom

A Skylit Drive at the Brooklyn Monarch

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Executioner’s Mask, Pictureplane, Kill Alters at Saint Vitus Bar

Haunted Summer, Gold Casio, Demonstrator at the Bowery Electric

The North Country at Our Wicked Lady

Brian Charette at Django

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, July 23

Elton John at MetLife Stadium

The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Mitski, the Weather Station at Radio City Music Hall

Widespread Panic at the Beacon Theatre

Alexisonfire at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Morris Day & the Time, Cameo, the SOS Band, the Dazz Band at the Kings Theatre

John Cameron Mitchell w. Amber Martin, Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Parcels at Brooklyn Steel

Zeds Dead, Mary Droppinz, Ayybo, Noises at Superior Ingredients

Polo & Pan, Isaiah Rashad, the Marias, Tokischa, Boy Pablo, Emotional Oranges, CKAY, KayCyy, Silent Addy at Forest Hills Stadium

Sampa the Great, Pink Siifu at Von King Park

Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC

Elf Power, Teenage Halloween, E. R. Jurken at (le) Poisson Rouge

Boy Pablo, Mazie at Webster Hall

D Generation, Brian Fallon, Eugene Hutz, Theo Kogan, Toilet Boys, HR, Jimmy G., Paul Bearer at the Bowery Ballroom

Broncho, Tchotchke at Brooklyn Made

Guaco at Palladium Times Square

The Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band at Bryant Park

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Everyday People, Wurld at SummerStage Central Park

Tamino at Public Records

Squirrels from Hell at Silvana

Danny’s Devil’s Blues, the Hipp Pipps, Jezo & the Element at Niagara

Sweet Baby Jesus, Calliope Musicals, Tredici Bacci at Berlin

Thus Love, Joy, Guy Ferrari, Libby Quinn, War Violet at Heaven Can Wait

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Punk Island at Maria Hernandez Park

Sunday, July 24

Elton John at MetLife Stadium

Widespread Panic at the Beacon Theatre

Parcels at Brooklyn Steel

Black Midi, Sal Valentinetti, Sarah Squirm at SummerStage Central Park

Warpaint, Belief at Brooklyn Made

James Vincent McMorrow at the Bowery Ballroom

Camilo Séptimo & Francisca Valenzuela at the Gramercy Theatre

Sister Nancy at Union Pool

Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC

Toshi Reagon at the Damrosch Park Bandshell

Peppermint at (le) Poisson Rouge

Kaycyy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Sub-Zero, Brick by Brick, Kings Never Die, Dead Crew, Mad Mulligans at the Bowery Electric

Merci, My Kid Brother at Mercury Lounge

Blacklist, Fotocrime, Pop. 1280 at Union Pool

Cleric, Titan to Tachyons, Bangladeafy at Saint Vitus Bar

U.S. Chaos, Hell’s Teeth, Iconicide, Skapossitory, Dead Crew at Tompkins Square Park

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

The Barnstorm at the Brooklyn Bowl

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Papa Vega at Terra Blues

The Pioneers at Terra Blues