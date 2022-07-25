NYC Is Alive with Live Music This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artist’s social media for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.

Monday, July 25

Widespread Panic at the Beacon Theatre

The Linda Lindas, Bacchae at the Bowery Ballroom

Jungle Brothers, DJ Red Alert at Sony Hall

Warpaint at Brooklyn Made

Saajtak at the Sultan Room

White Hills, Telekinetic Yeti at the Knitting Factory

Braxton Cook at the Blue Note

Masorti at the Bitter End

The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Band of Others at Cowgirl Seahorse

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Aaron Comess at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Tuesday, July 26

Bleachers, Claud at Radio City Music Hall

Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre

Tones and I, Sam Fischer at Terminal 5

Ann Wilson & the Amazing Dawgs at Sony Hall

Salt Cathedral, Stepha* at Elsewhere Zone One

Braxton Cook at the Blue Note

Night Moves, Free Music at Elsewhere Rooftop

Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Them Coulee Boys, Mama Said String Band at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Monsoon, Spring Summer, Carli & the Dark at Berlin

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 27

Parcels at SummerStage Central Park

Banks, Cautious Clay, Lauren Jauregui, Samoht at Radio City Music Hall

Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre

San Fermin, Wild Pink (solo) at Elsewhere Rooftop

Gibby Haynes, the Paul Green Rock Academy at (le) Poisson Rouge

Aaron Frazer at Brooklyn Made

Cobra Man at the Bowery Ballroom

Kasim Sultan’s Utopia at Sony Hall

Ian Sweet, Bnny at Baby’s All Right

Delicate Steve, Ryan Sawyer at Union Pool

Braxton Cook at the Blue Note

Candy, LustSickPuppy, Restraining Order at the Meadows

Brother Dege at No Aloha

Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Ferns

Attacca Quartet at Madison Square Park

MICHELLE at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Leah Tash, Frankie Sunswept at the 11th St. Bar

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Joe Taino Group at the Ear Inn

Thursday, July 28