NYC Is Alive with Live Music This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artist’s social media for ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to mandate the wearing of masks and/or proof of COVID vaccinations.
Monday, July 25
- Widespread Panic at the Beacon Theatre
- The Linda Lindas, Bacchae at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jungle Brothers, DJ Red Alert at Sony Hall
- Warpaint at Brooklyn Made
- Saajtak at the Sultan Room
- White Hills, Telekinetic Yeti at the Knitting Factory
- Braxton Cook at the Blue Note
- Masorti at the Bitter End
- The Jim Campilongo Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Band of Others at Cowgirl Seahorse
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
- Aaron Comess at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
Tuesday, July 26
- Bleachers, Claud at Radio City Music Hall
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- Tones and I, Sam Fischer at Terminal 5
- Ann Wilson & the Amazing Dawgs at Sony Hall
- Salt Cathedral, Stepha* at Elsewhere Zone One
- Braxton Cook at the Blue Note
- Night Moves, Free Music at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Them Coulee Boys, Mama Said String Band at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Monsoon, Spring Summer, Carli & the Dark at Berlin
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, July 27
- Parcels at SummerStage Central Park
- Banks, Cautious Clay, Lauren Jauregui, Samoht at Radio City Music Hall
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- San Fermin, Wild Pink (solo) at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Gibby Haynes, the Paul Green Rock Academy at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Aaron Frazer at Brooklyn Made
- Cobra Man at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kasim Sultan’s Utopia at Sony Hall
- Ian Sweet, Bnny at Baby’s All Right
- Delicate Steve, Ryan Sawyer at Union Pool
- Braxton Cook at the Blue Note
- Candy, LustSickPuppy, Restraining Order at the Meadows
- Brother Dege at No Aloha
- Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Ferns
- Attacca Quartet at Madison Square Park
- MICHELLE at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Leah Tash, Frankie Sunswept at the 11th St. Bar
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Joe Taino Group at the Ear Inn
Thursday, July 28
- Caribou, Ela Minus, Toribio at SummerStage Central Park
- Melanie Fiona at Palladium Times Square
- Kings X, 24-7 Spyz at the Gramercy Theatre
- yeule, Michele Yue, Taphari at the Bowery Ballroom
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers, GIFT at TV Eye
- Kiwi Jr, Weird Nightmare, Gladie at Baby’s All Right
- VHS Collection at Brooklyn Steel
- Delta Sleep at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Gary Lucas at the Cutting Room
- Bonerama, Dead Meat at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Mike Stern, Chris Potter & Nicole Glover at the 92nd Street Y
- Cedric Burnside, Maggie Rose at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park
- El Caribefunk, Bronson Tennis at Joe’s Pub
- Short Fictions, Razor Braids, High. at Elsewhere Zone One
- Laura Veirs at Public Records
- Gooseberry, Social Creatures, Meyru, Rikki Rakki at Our Wicked Lady
- Colatura, Steele FC, PYNKIE, Wetsuit at Brooklyn Made
- Dimestore Dolls, the Ritualists, Tracy City, Faine at the Bowery Electric
- Jill Fiore, Mannequin Heist, Bullwinkle, L-Punk at the Chelsea Music Hall
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- 5Days of Wild at the Red Lion