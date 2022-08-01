Start August with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in New York City this weekend to start August.Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Several concerts were downsized as far as venues. The Swedish House Mafia show scheduled for MetLife Stadium will now happen at Madison Square Garden, Three Days Grace was moved from Terminal 5 to Webster Hall, and Zoe Wees was rescheduled from the Bowery Ballroom to Mercury Lounge. In addition, Marian Hill canceled its concert at Webster Hall.

Monday, August 1

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, August 2

Swedish House Mafia, ZHU, Chloe Caillet at Madison Square Garden

girl in red at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Three Days Grace, Wage War, Zero 9:36 at Webster Hall

City Morgue, SSGKobe at Brooklyn Steel

IDK, Mavi at Irving Plaza

Grayscale, guardin, Bearings, the Ivy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

El Caribefunk at Joe’s Pub

Leftover Salmon at City Winery NYC

Jasmyn, Air Waves at Elsewhere Zone One

Giovannie & the Hired Guns at the Knitting Factory

Joudy, Diary, InCircles, Semi-Auto at Berlin

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Wednesday, August 3

Swedish House Mafia, ZHU, Chloe Caillet at Madison Square Garden

Chvrches at the Brooklyn Mirage

The Aristocrats at the Gramercy Theatre

Helado Negro, Doris Muñoz, Silvana Estrada, Jacks Haupt at Summerstage Central Park

Zoe Wees at Mercury Lounge

Jose Feliciano at City Winery NYC

Meechy Darko at Baby’s All Right

Ebo Taylor at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Gina Chavez at Joe’s Pub

Breakfast Special at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

E.W. Harris at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Bitter End

Greg Humphrey’s Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Spaghetti Eastern Music (solo) at Silvana

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, August 4