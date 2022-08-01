Start August with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in New York City this weekend to start August.Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Several concerts were downsized as far as venues. The Swedish House Mafia show scheduled for MetLife Stadium will now happen at Madison Square Garden, Three Days Grace was moved from Terminal 5 to Webster Hall, and Zoe Wees was rescheduled from the Bowery Ballroom to Mercury Lounge. In addition, Marian Hill canceled its concert at Webster Hall.
Monday, August 1
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, August 2
- Swedish House Mafia, ZHU, Chloe Caillet at Madison Square Garden
- girl in red at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Three Days Grace, Wage War, Zero 9:36 at Webster Hall
- City Morgue, SSGKobe at Brooklyn Steel
- IDK, Mavi at Irving Plaza
- Grayscale, guardin, Bearings, the Ivy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- El Caribefunk at Joe’s Pub
- Leftover Salmon at City Winery NYC
- Jasmyn, Air Waves at Elsewhere Zone One
- Giovannie & the Hired Guns at the Knitting Factory
- Joudy, Diary, InCircles, Semi-Auto at Berlin
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
Wednesday, August 3
- Swedish House Mafia, ZHU, Chloe Caillet at Madison Square Garden
- Chvrches at the Brooklyn Mirage
- The Aristocrats at the Gramercy Theatre
- Helado Negro, Doris Muñoz, Silvana Estrada, Jacks Haupt at Summerstage Central Park
- Zoe Wees at Mercury Lounge
- Jose Feliciano at City Winery NYC
- Meechy Darko at Baby’s All Right
- Ebo Taylor at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Gina Chavez at Joe’s Pub
- Breakfast Special at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- E.W. Harris at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Bitter End
- Greg Humphrey’s Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- Spaghetti Eastern Music (solo) at Silvana
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, August 4
- Khruangbin at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Norah Jones, Regina Spektor at Forest Hills Stadium
- Excision, Sullivan King, Kompany, Layz, Vastive at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Fitz & the Tantrums, Andy Grammer, Breland at SummerStage Central Park
- The Driver Era at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- mewithoutYou at Warsaw
- Collective Soul, Switchfoot, Jade Jackson at the Palladium Times Square
- King Lil G at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ebo Taylor at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cordovas at City Winery NYC
- The Spanish Harlem Orchestra at the Oasis at Lincoln Center
- Nia Archives, Ma Sha, Sister Zo at Elsewhere Zone One
- Charles Wesley Godwin, Stillhouse Junkies at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- The Rebirth Brass Band at Sony Hall
- LaMacchia at Lucky 13
- Daddy Long Legs, Beechwood, Jeremy and the Harlequins at Berlin
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion