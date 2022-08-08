Summer Nights with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, August 8

Rage against the Machine, Run the Jewels at Madison Square Garden

Glass Animals at the Brooklyn Mirage

Lauv (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Blxst at the Rooftop at Pier 17

JD Souther at City Winery NYC

Ben Abraham at Joe’s Pub

Peter Collins at the Loft at City Winery

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Chris Bergson at the Ear Inn

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Puma, Joe and Dave at the Anyway Cafe

Tuesday, August 9

Rage against the Machine, Run the Jewels at Madison Square Garden

Glass Animals at the Brooklyn Mirage

Kehlani, Rico Nasty, Destin Conrad at Radio City Music Hall

Rise Against, the Used, Senses Fail at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Sam Fender at Irving Plaza

Coi Leray at the Gramercy Theatre

Hazel English at the Bowery Ballroom

Mary Fahl at the Loft at City Winery

Kaye, Phoebe Ryan, Rozzi, Kiah Victoria at Elsewhere Hall

The Beaches, Grae at Elsewhere Rooftop

David Sanborn at the Blue Note

Crowbar, Spirit Adrift, Stabbed, Somnuri at Saint Vitus Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Usual at the 11th St. Bar

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Jackson Scott and Friends at the Anyway Cafe

Jason Inyoung Lee and the Funnymen at the Bitter End

Wednesday, August 10

Kehlani, Rico Nasty, Destin Conrad at Radio City Music Hall

George Benson at Sony Hall

Nick Lowe & Los Straightjackets, the Televisionaires at TV Eye

Amy Helm, Connor Kennedy at Woodbridge High School

Horsegirl, Dummy, Lifeguard at the Bowery Ballroom

Wavves, BOYO, Smut at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

David Sanborn at the Blue Note

City of the Sun at Baby’s All Right

L.A. Witch, Namesake, 95 Bulls at the Market Hotel

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

New Magic, Brain Candy, Spookystack at Map Room at the Bowery Electric

The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, August 11