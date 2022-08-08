Summer Nights with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, August 8
- Rage against the Machine, Run the Jewels at Madison Square Garden
- Glass Animals at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Lauv (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Blxst at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- JD Souther at City Winery NYC
- Ben Abraham at Joe’s Pub
- Peter Collins at the Loft at City Winery
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Jr. Mack at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Chris Bergson at the Ear Inn
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Puma, Joe and Dave at the Anyway Cafe
Tuesday, August 9
- Rage against the Machine, Run the Jewels at Madison Square Garden
- Glass Animals at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Kehlani, Rico Nasty, Destin Conrad at Radio City Music Hall
- Rise Against, the Used, Senses Fail at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Sam Fender at Irving Plaza
- Coi Leray at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hazel English at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mary Fahl at the Loft at City Winery
- Kaye, Phoebe Ryan, Rozzi, Kiah Victoria at Elsewhere Hall
- The Beaches, Grae at Elsewhere Rooftop
- David Sanborn at the Blue Note
- Crowbar, Spirit Adrift, Stabbed, Somnuri at Saint Vitus Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Usual at the 11th St. Bar
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Jackson Scott and Friends at the Anyway Cafe
- Jason Inyoung Lee and the Funnymen at the Bitter End
Wednesday, August 10
- Kehlani, Rico Nasty, Destin Conrad at Radio City Music Hall
- George Benson at Sony Hall
- Nick Lowe & Los Straightjackets, the Televisionaires at TV Eye
- Amy Helm, Connor Kennedy at Woodbridge High School
- Horsegirl, Dummy, Lifeguard at the Bowery Ballroom
- Wavves, BOYO, Smut at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- David Sanborn at the Blue Note
- City of the Sun at Baby’s All Right
- L.A. Witch, Namesake, 95 Bulls at the Market Hotel
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- New Magic, Brain Candy, Spookystack at Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, August 11
- Lady Gaga at MetLife Stadium
- Rage against the Machine, Run the Jewels at Madison Square Garden
- Alicia Keys, Pink Sweat$, Lous and the Yakuza at Radio City Music Hall
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nick Lowe & los Straitjackets at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- CeeLo Green, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Jonathan Toubin at SummerStage Central Park
- Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Hakim at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- The Devil Wears Prada, Stray from the Path, Dying Wish at Irving Plaza
- Enterprise Earth, Within Destruction, Sentinels, Great American Ghost at the Knitting Factory
- Matmos, Jeff Carey at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Death Valley Girls at TV Eye
- David Sanborn at the Blue Note
- Pure Prairie League at City Winery NYC
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Penny Jo Pullus & Kay Miracle, Emily Duff, Mike Younger, Kelley Swindall at the Cutting Room
- Brian Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- Time Trout, Diying Breed, ReWd MiMz at the Parkside Lounge
- Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
- The Marvel Allen Band at Terra Blues
- Buck and a Quarter at the Anyway Cafe
- Supersonic Blonde at the Red Lion
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion