Where to Rock This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or consult the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, August 26

Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden

Odesza, Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Gilligan Moss at Forest Hills Stadium

Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed at the Coney Island Amphitheater

Local Natives at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Lauv, Hayley Kiyoko at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Aeon Station at (le) Poisson Rouge

Nascar Aloe at the Gramercy Theatre

La Luz, Ghost Funk Orchestra at the Bowery Ballroom

Alesana, Palisades, Vampires Everywhere! at the Brooklyn Monarch

Sad and Boujee, Spencer Chamberlain at the Brooklyn Monarch

Castle Rat, Heavy Halo, Dad, Flat Girther, Nick Cage at Brooklyn Made

Rare DM at the Broadway

Sgt. Papers, the Mengers, Laurel Canyon, the Tarrys at Berlin

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

McCall at Pianos

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Augie Bello at the Bitter End

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Saturday, August 27

Bad Bunny, Diplo at Yankee Stadium, Bronx

Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden

Camilo at Radio City Music Hall

Odesza, Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Gilligan Moss at Forest Hills Stadium

Lauv, Hayley Kiyoko at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Peter Hook & the Light, el Ten Eleven at Terminal 5

Hoodie Allen at Irving Plaza

The Fixx, Jill Sobule at the Palladium Times Square

The Skatalites, Royal KhaoZ at the Brooklyn Bowl

Blonde Otter, Tim Mountain, Di Ivories at the Bowery Ballroom

Lightning Bolt, Injury Reserve, the Spirit of the Beehive, Giant Swan, Alice Longyu Gao, Umru, DJ Haram, Kill Alters at the Knockdown Center

Bodega at Brooklyn Made

Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey & Derico Watson at Sony Hall

Madi Diaz at Baby’s All Right

Dragged Under, Rivals, Aryia, the Seafloor Cinema at the Meadows

Young Bugs, Bummer Camp, Colatura, PowerSnap at TV Eye

Jessica Lea Mayfield, Homeschool at Elsewhere Zone One

Lauren Balthrop, Violet Bell, Elizabeth & the Catapult at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

Kolker at the Bitter End

Pinc Louds (solo) at Sara D. Roosevelt Park

Sunday, August 28