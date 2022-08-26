Where to Rock This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or consult the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, August 26
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Odesza, Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Gilligan Moss at Forest Hills Stadium
- Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Local Natives at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Lauv, Hayley Kiyoko at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Aeon Station at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Nascar Aloe at the Gramercy Theatre
- La Luz, Ghost Funk Orchestra at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alesana, Palisades, Vampires Everywhere! at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Sad and Boujee, Spencer Chamberlain at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Castle Rat, Heavy Halo, Dad, Flat Girther, Nick Cage at Brooklyn Made
- Rare DM at the Broadway
- Sgt. Papers, the Mengers, Laurel Canyon, the Tarrys at Berlin
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- McCall at Pianos
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Augie Bello at the Bitter End
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
Saturday, August 27
- Bad Bunny, Diplo at Yankee Stadium, Bronx
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Camilo at Radio City Music Hall
- Odesza, Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Gilligan Moss at Forest Hills Stadium
- Lauv, Hayley Kiyoko at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Peter Hook & the Light, el Ten Eleven at Terminal 5
- Hoodie Allen at Irving Plaza
- The Fixx, Jill Sobule at the Palladium Times Square
- The Skatalites, Royal KhaoZ at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Blonde Otter, Tim Mountain, Di Ivories at the Bowery Ballroom
- Lightning Bolt, Injury Reserve, the Spirit of the Beehive, Giant Swan, Alice Longyu Gao, Umru, DJ Haram, Kill Alters at the Knockdown Center
- Bodega at Brooklyn Made
- Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey & Derico Watson at Sony Hall
- Madi Diaz at Baby’s All Right
- Dragged Under, Rivals, Aryia, the Seafloor Cinema at the Meadows
- Young Bugs, Bummer Camp, Colatura, PowerSnap at TV Eye
- Jessica Lea Mayfield, Homeschool at Elsewhere Zone One
- Lauren Balthrop, Violet Bell, Elizabeth & the Catapult at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Pinc Louds (solo) at Sara D. Roosevelt Park
Sunday, August 28
- Bad Bunny, Diplo at Yankee Stadium, Bronx
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Junior H at the United Palace
- MCND at Webster Hall
- Archie Shepp, Jason Moran, Melissa Aldana, Bria Skonberg, Pasquale Grasso at Tompkins Square Park
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Donna the Buffalo at City Winery NYC
- Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at the Loft at City Winery
- Petite Amie, Lukka, Kid le Chat, Loosie at Berlin
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues