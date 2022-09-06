Start September with Good Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

The following concerts originally scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

Bauhaus at the Kings Theatre

Crowded House, Liam Finn at the Beacon Theatre

Tuesday, September 6

Rammstein at MetLife Stadium

Heilung at the Kings Theatre

Neko Case at White Eagle Hall

Richie Kotzen at the Iridium

Dylan Dunlap, Cian Ducrot, Annie Hamilton, Zia Victoria at Mercury Lounge

Karan Casey at Joe’s Pub

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Doc French at Terra Blues

The Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, September 7

Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden

Scorpions, Thundermother at the UBS Arena

Sabrina Claudio at Radio City Music Hall

James Bay at Irving Plaza

Lupe Fiasco at SummerStage Central Park

Maggie Rogers at Symphony Space

Allah-Las at Brooklyn Made

In Flames, Fit for an Autopsy, Orbit Culture, Vended at Webster Hall

Lagwagon, I Am the Avalanche at Warsaw

Richie Kotzen at the Iridium

Upon a Burning Body, Signs of the Swarm, Vulvodynia, Decayer at the Brooklyn Monarch

Darsombra, Gridfailure, Breeeze at Mama Tried

Suffering Hour, Hissing, Aeviterne at Saint Vitus Bar

Sun & Flesh, Nefariant, Bikini Carwash at Mercury Lounge

The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End

Myylo, Bentley Robles, J-Line at Pianos

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Chris Bergson at Arthur’s Tavern

Greg Humphreys at the 11th St. Bar

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, September 8