Start September with Good Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
The following concerts originally scheduled for this week are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- Bauhaus at the Kings Theatre
- Crowded House, Liam Finn at the Beacon Theatre
Tuesday, September 6
- Rammstein at MetLife Stadium
- Heilung at the Kings Theatre
- Neko Case at White Eagle Hall
- Richie Kotzen at the Iridium
- Dylan Dunlap, Cian Ducrot, Annie Hamilton, Zia Victoria at Mercury Lounge
- Karan Casey at Joe’s Pub
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Doc French at Terra Blues
- The Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, September 7
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Scorpions, Thundermother at the UBS Arena
- Sabrina Claudio at Radio City Music Hall
- James Bay at Irving Plaza
- Lupe Fiasco at SummerStage Central Park
- Maggie Rogers at Symphony Space
- Allah-Las at Brooklyn Made
- In Flames, Fit for an Autopsy, Orbit Culture, Vended at Webster Hall
- Lagwagon, I Am the Avalanche at Warsaw
- Richie Kotzen at the Iridium
- Upon a Burning Body, Signs of the Swarm, Vulvodynia, Decayer at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Darsombra, Gridfailure, Breeeze at Mama Tried
- Suffering Hour, Hissing, Aeviterne at Saint Vitus Bar
- Sun & Flesh, Nefariant, Bikini Carwash at Mercury Lounge
- The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- Myylo, Bentley Robles, J-Line at Pianos
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Chris Bergson at Arthur’s Tavern
- Greg Humphreys at the 11th St. Bar
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, September 8
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- The Doobie Brothers at Radio City Music Hall
- Mt. Joy, Madison Cunningham at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Kaytranada at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Azealia Banks, Blue Hawaii at Central Park SummerStage
- Tommy Vext, Peyton Parrish at the Palladium Times Square
- Arlo Parks, Del Water Gap at Webster Hall
- Reckless Kelly, These Wild Plains at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Neko Case, Sean Rowe at Brooklyn Steel
- Allah-Las at Brooklyn Made
- Rema at Irving Plaza
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew at the Bowery Ballroom
- Richie Kotzen at the Iridium
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders, Lauren Balthrop at City Winery NYC
- Grace Ives, Frost Children at Elsewhere Zone One
- Baby Queen at Baby’s All Right
- Max Muscato at Café Wha?
- Tanner Usrey, Gooseberry at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Wendigo, Pictureplane, Total XTC, Keyblayde808 at Arlene’s Grocery
- Jake Winstrom, Julia Haltigan, THEMME at Berlin
- Jr. Mack with Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
- Mississippi Heat at Terra Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- Assaf Salhov at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Karma Exchange at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion