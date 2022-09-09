A Big Weekend for Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend.Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, September 9
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Phoenix, Porches at Radio City Music Hall
- Mt. Joy, Madison Cunningham at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Kaytranada at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Airbourne, the Native Howl at the Gramercy Theatre
- Streetlight Manifesto, Catbite at Terminal 5
- Thursday, Andrew Green at Saint Vitus Bar
- Movements, Angel Du$t, One Step Closer, Snarls at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Arlo Parks, Del Water Gap at Brooklyn Steel
- Ethel Cain, Colyer at the Bowery Ballroom
- Between Friends at Baby’s All Right
- Petal Crush, Jelly Kelly, Andrew Pichardo at Mercury Lounge
- The Dirty Grass Players at Café Wha?
- Tall Heights at Brooklyn Made
- Bettye LaVette at City Winery NYC
- zannie at Union Pool
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Kyle Lacy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Steve Tannen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Twisted Pine w. Tamar Korn at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Michael Olatuja and Lagos Pepper Soup at Times Square Pedestrian Plaza
Saturday, September 10
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
- Pearl Jam at the Apollo Theater
- My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Badflower at Barclays Center
- Ghost at the UBS Arena, Elmont
- The Roots, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Doecchi, Bbymutha, Kah-Lo, Alex Mali, Yahzarah, Talia Goddess, Rodney Chrome, Butcher Brown, Pawpaw Rod, Devin Tracy, Lyric Michelle at Commodore Barry Park
- Van Morrison, Tom Jones at Forest Hills Stadium
- Lake Street Dive, Allen Stone at Radio City Music Hall
- Zucchero at the Beacon Theatre
- Chet Faker, Adi Oasis at Terminal 5
- Goldroom aboard the Hornblower Infinity
- The Bogmen at Webster Hall
- King Khan & the BBQ Show at Brooklyn Made
- Ethel Cain, Colyer at the Bowery Ballroom
- D.R.I., Guttermouth, Bonded By Blood, Retox Ad at the Brooklyn Monarch
- The Cowsills at the Cutting Room
- Ghost Funk Orchestra, Rudy De Anda, the Shining Hours at TV Eye
- Between Friends at Baby’s All Right
- Beacon at Public Records
- Los Cumpleaños, Pinc Louds, Tropa Magica at the Sultan Room
- Cillë, Corner Store, Villins at Berlin
- KillCode, Ten Ton Mojo, Grimm Jack at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Tangiers Blues Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Niall Connolly, Mark Dignam at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Snake Canyon, WICKEDEXORCIST, SOS, Violent in Black, the Plaine Truth, Mindfield Playground, Finks at Tompkins Square Park
- Juliana Nash at Pete’s Candy Store
- Emo Night at Webster Hall
Sunday, September 11
- Burna Boy, Lucky Daye, Adekunle Gold, Mick Jenkins, Fana Hues, Pink Siifu, Ambre, Cruza, Ivy Sole, Ekkstacy, Jany, Bartees Strange, Earl Sweatshirt, Spinall, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Butcher Brown at Commodore Barry Park
- Pearl Jam, Pluralone at Madison Square Garden
- My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Badflower at Barclays Center
- Lake Street Dive, Allen Stone at Radio City Music Hall
- Madeon, San Holo at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Blackbear, Mod Sun, Heart Attack Man at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Jose Gonzalez at the Kings Theatre
- Fally Ipupa at the Palladium Times Square
- The Joy Formidable, Tres Leches at the Bowery Ballroom
- Fishbone, Action/Adventure at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Cut Worms at Union Pool
- YDI, Crazy Eddie, Murderer’s Row, Orlando Furioso, Winterwolf at the Bowery Electric
- Zeal & Ardor, Sylvaine, Imperial Triumphant at Warsaw
- The Acacia Strain, Terror, Year of the Knife at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, Vomit Forth, Tribal Gaze at Saint Vitus Bar
- The Spits, Dark Thoughts, Digital Leather at TV Eye
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Myrna and the Bulldog, Stephanie Marie + Mike Fornatale, the Val Kinzler Band, Rew Starr, Patti Rothberg at the Bowery Electric
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Joanna Sternberg at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues