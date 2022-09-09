A Big Weekend for Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend.Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, September 9

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence at the Coney Island Amphitheater

Phoenix, Porches at Radio City Music Hall

Mt. Joy, Madison Cunningham at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Kaytranada at the Brooklyn Mirage

Airbourne, the Native Howl at the Gramercy Theatre

Streetlight Manifesto, Catbite at Terminal 5

Thursday, Andrew Green at Saint Vitus Bar

Movements, Angel Du$t, One Step Closer, Snarls at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Arlo Parks, Del Water Gap at Brooklyn Steel

Ethel Cain, Colyer at the Bowery Ballroom

Between Friends at Baby’s All Right

Petal Crush, Jelly Kelly, Andrew Pichardo at Mercury Lounge

The Dirty Grass Players at Café Wha?

Tall Heights at Brooklyn Made

Bettye LaVette at City Winery NYC

zannie at Union Pool

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Kyle Lacy at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Steve Tannen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Twisted Pine w. Tamar Korn at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Michael Olatuja and Lagos Pepper Soup at Times Square Pedestrian Plaza

Saturday, September 10

Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden

Pearl Jam at the Apollo Theater

My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Badflower at Barclays Center

Ghost at the UBS Arena, Elmont

The Roots, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Doecchi, Bbymutha, Kah-Lo, Alex Mali, Yahzarah, Talia Goddess, Rodney Chrome, Butcher Brown, Pawpaw Rod, Devin Tracy, Lyric Michelle at Commodore Barry Park

Van Morrison, Tom Jones at Forest Hills Stadium

Lake Street Dive, Allen Stone at Radio City Music Hall

Zucchero at the Beacon Theatre

Chet Faker, Adi Oasis at Terminal 5

Goldroom aboard the Hornblower Infinity

The Bogmen at Webster Hall

King Khan & the BBQ Show at Brooklyn Made

Ethel Cain, Colyer at the Bowery Ballroom

D.R.I., Guttermouth, Bonded By Blood, Retox Ad at the Brooklyn Monarch

The Cowsills at the Cutting Room

Ghost Funk Orchestra, Rudy De Anda, the Shining Hours at TV Eye

Between Friends at Baby’s All Right

Beacon at Public Records

Los Cumpleaños, Pinc Louds, Tropa Magica at the Sultan Room

Cillë, Corner Store, Villins at Berlin

KillCode, Ten Ton Mojo, Grimm Jack at Arlene’s Grocery

The Tangiers Blues Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Niall Connolly, Mark Dignam at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Snake Canyon, WICKEDEXORCIST, SOS, Violent in Black, the Plaine Truth, Mindfield Playground, Finks at Tompkins Square Park

Juliana Nash at Pete’s Candy Store

Emo Night at Webster Hall

Sunday, September 11