Celebrate the End of Summer with Live Music

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to New York City. The twice-weekly listings also celebrate via photographs some of the musicians who have performed locally in the past few days.
The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- Straight No Chaser at the Town Hall
- Architects, Polyphia, Loathe We Came as Romans, As Moths to Flames at Terminal 5
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise, TWEN at SummerStage Central Park
Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, September 19
Eric Clapton, Jimmie Vaughan at Madison Square Garden
Rosalia at Radio City Music Hall
Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel
Dorothy at the Gramercy Theatre
Lizzy MacAlpine, Carol Ades at Webster Hall
Noga Erez, Lola Brooke, Halima at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Pale Waves, Gatlin at Elsewhere Hall
Six60 at the Bowery Ballroom
O-Town, Carly Underwood at City Winery NYC
William Basinski, Faten Kanaan at (le) Poisson Rouge
Crystal Waters at Sapphire 39
A Vulture Wake at the Kingsland Bar & Grill
Kendall Street Company at Cafe Wha?
Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End
The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
Sean Kershaw at Cowgirl Seahorse
Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
Anna Clendening at Baby’s All Right
Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues
Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Solid Goold at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Tuesday, September 20
Daddy Yankee at Madison Square Garden
Willie Nelson & Family, Charley Crockett at SummerStage Central Park
Lil Nas X at Radio City Music Hall
Citizen at Irving Plaza
Yola, Jac Ross at Webster Hall
Tim Hecker, Amma Ateria at Elsewhere Hall
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul at the Bowery Ballroom
The Paper Kites, Rosie Carney, Bre Kennedy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Neil Frances at Elsewhere Rooftop
Starcrawler at Baby’s All Right
Red Rum Club, Holdfast at Mercury Lounge
Son Rompe Pera, Pinc Louds (solo) at TV Eye
Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, September 21
Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
My Chemical Romance, Midtown at Prudential Center, Newark
Lil Nas X at Radio City Music Hall
Bomba Estereo at Palladium Times Square
CAAMP, Cut Worms, Speaking Suns at SummerStage Central Park
Cults, Mazmorra Brillante at Elsewhere Hall
Neil Frances at Elsewhere Rooftop
Ezra Furman, Art Moore at Webster Hall
Iceage, Earth at the Brooklyn Monarch
Blue Oyster Cult at Sony Hall
La Dispute, Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark at Warsaw
Westside Boogie, Grip, Bobby Sessions, Dappa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Daði Freyr at Irving Plaza
The Dip at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
Beak, Litronix at (le) Poisson Rouge
Red Baraat, Combo Chimbita at the Brooklyn Bowl
Authority Zero at Sovereign
Sports Team at Mercury Lounge
Steve n Seagulls at the Brooklyn Monarch
Fleece at Brooklyn Made
A Wilhelm Scream, Rebuilder, Oh the Humanity, Lost in Society at Saint Vitus Bar
James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery
Native Sun, Dead Tooth, Mary Shelley, the Trash Bags at the Sultan Room
Joy Buzzer, Luv Dot Gov at the Bowery Electric
Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The PJ LaMariana Band at the 11th St. Bar
Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Chris Bergson at the Ear Inn
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, September 22
Smashing Pumpkins at Irving Plaza
Jon Batiste at Carnegie Hall
Father John Misty w. the New York Pops, Suki Waterhouse at Radio City Music Hall
Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters at the Rooftop at Pier 17
Arctic Monkeys at the Kings Theatre
Maddie & Tae, Callista Clark at the Gramercy Theatre
Osees, Bronze at Warsaw
Blue Oyster Cult at Sony Hall
Pussy Riot, Boyfriend, Madge at (le) Poisson Rouge
Earth, Iceage at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
Girlpool, Cecile Believe at Elsewhere Hall
Vista Kicks at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Becky Hill at the Bowery Ballroom
Titus Andronicus, Eric Harm & the $100 at Union Pool
Craig Robinson & the Nasty Delicious at the Brooklyn Bowl
Eric Hutchinson, Anya Marina at City Winery NYC
Steve n Seagulls, Strung Like a Horse at the Brooklyn Monarch
Wargasm at Saint Vitus Bar
Sierra Hull, Lindsay Lou at Mercury Lounge
Good Looks at the Broadway
Ron Gallo, John Roseboro, Santa Chiara, Bill Waters at the Sultan Room Rooftop
Arto Lindsay w. Melvin Gibbs, Laszlo and the Hidden Strength at the Sultan Room
Bitch at Joe’s Pub
Toby Leaman at Pete’s Candy Store
Izzy Oram Borwn at the Kobrick Coffee Co.
Di Ivories, Nico Play, Van Vreeland at Alphaville
The Thomas G. Waites Project, Shelto Marx at the 11th St. Bar
Deaton Chris Anthony, Train Breaks Down at Baby’s All Right
The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues
Xaxa at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Days of Wild at the Red Lion