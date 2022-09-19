Celebrate the End of Summer with Live Music

The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music events coming to New York City. The twice-weekly listings also celebrate via photographs some of the musicians who have performed locally in the past few days.

The following concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

Straight No Chaser at the Town Hall

Architects, Polyphia, Loathe We Came as Romans, As Moths to Flames at Terminal 5

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, TWEN at SummerStage Central Park

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, September 19

Eric Clapton, Jimmie Vaughan at Madison Square Garden

Rosalia at Radio City Music Hall

Placebo, Deap Vally at Brooklyn Steel

Dorothy at the Gramercy Theatre

Lizzy MacAlpine, Carol Ades at Webster Hall

Noga Erez, Lola Brooke, Halima at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Pale Waves, Gatlin at Elsewhere Hall

Six60 at the Bowery Ballroom

O-Town, Carly Underwood at City Winery NYC

William Basinski, Faten Kanaan at (le) Poisson Rouge

Crystal Waters at Sapphire 39

A Vulture Wake at the Kingsland Bar & Grill

Kendall Street Company at Cafe Wha?

Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Sean Kershaw at Cowgirl Seahorse

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Anna Clendening at Baby’s All Right

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Solid Goold at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Tuesday, September 20

Daddy Yankee at Madison Square Garden

Willie Nelson & Family, Charley Crockett at SummerStage Central Park

Lil Nas X at Radio City Music Hall

Citizen at Irving Plaza

Yola, Jac Ross at Webster Hall

Tim Hecker, Amma Ateria at Elsewhere Hall

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul at the Bowery Ballroom

The Paper Kites, Rosie Carney, Bre Kennedy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Neil Frances at Elsewhere Rooftop

Starcrawler at Baby’s All Right

Red Rum Club, Holdfast at Mercury Lounge

Son Rompe Pera, Pinc Louds (solo) at TV Eye

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, September 21

Harry Styles, Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden

My Chemical Romance, Midtown at Prudential Center, Newark

Lil Nas X at Radio City Music Hall

Bomba Estereo at Palladium Times Square

CAAMP, Cut Worms, Speaking Suns at SummerStage Central Park

Cults, Mazmorra Brillante at Elsewhere Hall

Neil Frances at Elsewhere Rooftop

Ezra Furman, Art Moore at Webster Hall

Iceage, Earth at the Brooklyn Monarch

Blue Oyster Cult at Sony Hall

La Dispute, Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark at Warsaw

Westside Boogie, Grip, Bobby Sessions, Dappa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Daði Freyr at Irving Plaza

The Dip at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City

Beak, Litronix at (le) Poisson Rouge

Red Baraat, Combo Chimbita at the Brooklyn Bowl

Authority Zero at Sovereign

Sports Team at Mercury Lounge

Steve n Seagulls at the Brooklyn Monarch

Fleece at Brooklyn Made

A Wilhelm Scream, Rebuilder, Oh the Humanity, Lost in Society at Saint Vitus Bar

James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery

Native Sun, Dead Tooth, Mary Shelley, the Trash Bags at the Sultan Room

Joy Buzzer, Luv Dot Gov at the Bowery Electric

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The PJ LaMariana Band at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Chris Bergson at the Ear Inn

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, September 22

Smashing Pumpkins at Irving Plaza

Jon Batiste at Carnegie Hall

Father John Misty w. the New York Pops, Suki Waterhouse at Radio City Music Hall

Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Arctic Monkeys at the Kings Theatre

Maddie & Tae, Callista Clark at the Gramercy Theatre

Osees, Bronze at Warsaw

Blue Oyster Cult at Sony Hall

Pussy Riot, Boyfriend, Madge at (le) Poisson Rouge

Earth, Iceage at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City

Girlpool, Cecile Believe at Elsewhere Hall

Vista Kicks at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Becky Hill at the Bowery Ballroom

Titus Andronicus, Eric Harm & the $100 at Union Pool

Craig Robinson & the Nasty Delicious at the Brooklyn Bowl

Eric Hutchinson, Anya Marina at City Winery NYC

Steve n Seagulls, Strung Like a Horse at the Brooklyn Monarch

Wargasm at Saint Vitus Bar

Sierra Hull, Lindsay Lou at Mercury Lounge

Good Looks at the Broadway

Ron Gallo, John Roseboro, Santa Chiara, Bill Waters at the Sultan Room Rooftop

Arto Lindsay w. Melvin Gibbs, Laszlo and the Hidden Strength at the Sultan Room

Bitch at Joe’s Pub

Toby Leaman at Pete’s Candy Store

Izzy Oram Borwn at the Kobrick Coffee Co.

Di Ivories, Nico Play, Van Vreeland at Alphaville

The Thomas G. Waites Project, Shelto Marx at the 11th St. Bar

Deaton Chris Anthony, Train Breaks Down at Baby’s All Right

The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues

Xaxa at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Days of Wild at the Red Lion