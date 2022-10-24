Enjoy Good Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- The Record Company at White Eagle Hall
- The Record Company at the Bowery Ballroom
- Lil Pump at Webster Hall
- Amy Shark at Irving Plaza
- Venom Inc., EyeHateGod, Ringworm, Cult of Lilith at the Gramercy Theatre
Monday, October 24
Dropkick Murphys (acoustic), Jaime Wyatt, Jesse Ahern at the Kings Theatre
Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step, Royston Langdon at Sony Hall
Blood Orange at Brooklyn Steel
Calexico, Ada Lea at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Cam, Amythyst Kiah, Jillian Jacqueline at Webster Hall
Butch Walker, Aaron Lee Tasjan at the Bowery Ballroom
Flo Milli, Monaleo, GoGo Morrow at Irving Plaza
Jon McLaughlin, Kris Allen at City Winery NYC
Jared James Nichols at Mercury Lounge
The Mysterines at Rough Trade NYC
Cuffed Up at the Broadway
The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack at Terra Blues
New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
Felix Slim at the Red Lion
Tuesday, October 25
Charlie Puth at the Beacon Theatre
Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step, Royston Langdon at Sony Hall
Alexander 23, Alaina Castillo, Grace Enger at Brooklyn Steel
Faouzia at Irving Plaza
Accept, Narcotic Wasteland at the Gramercy Theatre
Augustana at City Winery NYC
Watkins Family Hour, Willie Watson at (le) Poisson Rouge
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
Flo Milli, Monaleo at the Bowery Ballroom
Jim Lauderdale at Skinny Dennis
Indigo Sparke at Rough Trade NYC
Arlie, Whitehall at Saint Vitus Bar
The Bobby Lees, Native Sun, Deadtooth at Baby’s All Right
John the Martyr, Brass Queens, Holy Vulture, Leo Coltrane at the Sultan Room
Pedrito Martinez at drom
Richard Reed Parry, Susie Ibarra at Public Records
Dani Stocksdale, Stella Smyth at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Chris Berardo & the DesBerardos at the Cutting Room
Flossing, Lena Horné, La Neve, Madge at Heaven Can Wait
The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Rinosaurs, Dr. Dan’s Music Show, Dennis Doyle at the Hard Swallow
Trespasser at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, October 26
Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
Metric, Secret Machines at Brooklyn Steel
Pink Martini at the Beacon Theatre
Hanan Ben Ari at the Kings Theatre
Kevin Morby, Coco at Webster Hall
Amanda Shires, Honey Harper at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
She Past Away, Traitrs at (le) Poisson Rouge
Feid at Irving Plaza
Better Than Ezra, Bones Owens at the Gramercy Theatre
Ella Jane, Cece Coakley at the Bowery Ballroom
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
Cindy Blackman Santana at the Cutting Room
Eric Andersen at the Loft at City Winery
The Bobby Lees at Rough Trade NYC
Ten Ton Mojo, Brass Knuckle Evangelists, Saccharine at Arlene’s Grocery
Percy Jones & MJ12 at the Bitter End
That Feeling When, Black Emoji, Troy Weeks & Ji Groove at the Brooklyn Bowl
The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Kevin December & Band at the 11th St. Bar
JSanti at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Thursday, October 27
Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
Joe Satriani at the Beacon Theatre
Steve Vai at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester
Metric, Secret Machines at Brooklyn Steel
EyeHateGod, Ringworm at Sovereign
PJ Morton at White Eagle Hall
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
Carbon Leaf at City Winery NYC
Zero at the Brooklyn Bowl
Tom Paxton & the Don Juans at the Loft at City Winery
Madi Diaz at Baby’s All Right
Warren Zeiders at Irving Plaza
Mezerg at Elsewhere Hall
Rakim at S.O.B.’s
Kabaka Pyramid, Nattali Rize, Max Glazer at Brooklyn Made
Militarie Gun, MSPaint, Dazy at Saint Vitus Bar
Meg Baird + Chris Forsyth at Union Pool
Mary Bragg at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Toby Leaman at Pete’s Candy Store
Michael T, Shilpa Ray, Eszter Balint, Chuck Bones, Liz Lamere, Dave Feldman at the Bowery Electric
Higher & Tighter, Puma Perl & Friends, DonBlackCat & Friends, Sea Monster at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
Jr. Mack w. Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band at Terra Blues
Kolker at the Bitter End
Days of Wild at the Red Lion
Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar