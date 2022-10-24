Enjoy Good Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

The Record Company at White Eagle Hall

The Record Company at the Bowery Ballroom

Lil Pump at Webster Hall

Amy Shark at Irving Plaza

Venom Inc., EyeHateGod, Ringworm, Cult of Lilith at the Gramercy Theatre

Monday, October 24

Dropkick Murphys (acoustic), Jaime Wyatt, Jesse Ahern at the Kings Theatre

Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step, Royston Langdon at Sony Hall

Blood Orange at Brooklyn Steel

Calexico, Ada Lea at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cam, Amythyst Kiah, Jillian Jacqueline at Webster Hall

Butch Walker, Aaron Lee Tasjan at the Bowery Ballroom

Flo Milli, Monaleo, GoGo Morrow at Irving Plaza

Jon McLaughlin, Kris Allen at City Winery NYC

Jared James Nichols at Mercury Lounge

The Mysterines at Rough Trade NYC

Cuffed Up at the Broadway

The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Felix Slim at the Red Lion

Tuesday, October 25

Charlie Puth at the Beacon Theatre

Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step, Royston Langdon at Sony Hall

Alexander 23, Alaina Castillo, Grace Enger at Brooklyn Steel

Faouzia at Irving Plaza

Accept, Narcotic Wasteland at the Gramercy Theatre

Augustana at City Winery NYC

Watkins Family Hour, Willie Watson at (le) Poisson Rouge

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Flo Milli, Monaleo at the Bowery Ballroom

Jim Lauderdale at Skinny Dennis

Indigo Sparke at Rough Trade NYC

Arlie, Whitehall at Saint Vitus Bar

The Bobby Lees, Native Sun, Deadtooth at Baby’s All Right

John the Martyr, Brass Queens, Holy Vulture, Leo Coltrane at the Sultan Room

Pedrito Martinez at drom

Richard Reed Parry, Susie Ibarra at Public Records

Dani Stocksdale, Stella Smyth at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Chris Berardo & the DesBerardos at the Cutting Room

Flossing, Lena Horné, La Neve, Madge at Heaven Can Wait

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Rinosaurs, Dr. Dan’s Music Show, Dennis Doyle at the Hard Swallow

Trespasser at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, October 26

Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages

Metric, Secret Machines at Brooklyn Steel

Pink Martini at the Beacon Theatre

Hanan Ben Ari at the Kings Theatre

Kevin Morby, Coco at Webster Hall

Amanda Shires, Honey Harper at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

She Past Away, Traitrs at (le) Poisson Rouge

Feid at Irving Plaza

Better Than Ezra, Bones Owens at the Gramercy Theatre

Ella Jane, Cece Coakley at the Bowery Ballroom

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Cindy Blackman Santana at the Cutting Room

Eric Andersen at the Loft at City Winery

The Bobby Lees at Rough Trade NYC

Ten Ton Mojo, Brass Knuckle Evangelists, Saccharine at Arlene’s Grocery

Percy Jones & MJ12 at the Bitter End

That Feeling When, Black Emoji, Troy Weeks & Ji Groove at the Brooklyn Bowl

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Kevin December & Band at the 11th St. Bar

JSanti at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Thursday, October 27

Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages

Joe Satriani at the Beacon Theatre

Steve Vai at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester

Metric, Secret Machines at Brooklyn Steel

EyeHateGod, Ringworm at Sovereign

PJ Morton at White Eagle Hall

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Carbon Leaf at City Winery NYC

Zero at the Brooklyn Bowl

Tom Paxton & the Don Juans at the Loft at City Winery

Madi Diaz at Baby’s All Right

Warren Zeiders at Irving Plaza

Mezerg at Elsewhere Hall

Rakim at S.O.B.’s

Kabaka Pyramid, Nattali Rize, Max Glazer at Brooklyn Made

Militarie Gun, MSPaint, Dazy at Saint Vitus Bar

Meg Baird + Chris Forsyth at Union Pool

Mary Bragg at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Toby Leaman at Pete’s Candy Store

Michael T, Shilpa Ray, Eszter Balint, Chuck Bones, Liz Lamere, Dave Feldman at the Bowery Electric

Higher & Tighter, Puma Perl & Friends, DonBlackCat & Friends, Sea Monster at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Jr. Mack w. Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band at Terra Blues

Kolker at the Bitter End

Days of Wild at the Red Lion

Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar