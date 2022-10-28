The 100 Best Live Events for a Halloweekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area for Halloween weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, October 28
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
- Ray LaMontagne, Lily Meola at the Beacon Theatre
- Beabadoobee, Lowertown at Brooklyn Steel
- AP Dhillon at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Guus Meeuwis at Webster Hall
- Band-Maid at Irving Plaza
- Napalm Death, Brujeria, Frozen Soul, Millions of Dead Cops at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Machine Girl, Scythe, Bacterial Lawn, Dreamcrusher, Ghosh at Warsaw
- Larry Fleet, Nate Smith at the Gramercy Theatre
- Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Shamir at the Broadway
- Patriarchy, Choke Chain, Sanbdy Smiles at the Sultan Room
- The Paranoyds, 95 Bulls at the Market Hotel
- Carbonas, Baby Shakes, Pyrex, Total Hell, Anti-Machine at TV Eye
- Taleen Kali at the Footlight Underground at Windjammer
- Great American Ghost, 156/Silence, Hazing Over at the Kingsland
- Scout Gillett, Ryley Walker, Isaac McClung, Magic Marty at Union Pool
- S.C.A.B. at Trans-Pecos
- Doss, ENGALANAN, DJ G2G, softchaos at Paragon
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- RTS Neutral at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Saturday, October 29
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages
- Ray LaMontagne, Lily Meola at the Beacon Theatre
- “Weird Al” Yankovic, Emo Philips at Carnegie Hall
- Tegan and Sara, Tomberlin at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Renaissance at the Town Hall
- Bazzi at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Jukebox the Ghost, Wolves of Glendale at Brooklyn Steel
- Oumou Sangaré at the Apollo Theater
- Richard Marx at Adler Hall
- Guus Meeuwis at Webster Hall
- Slayyyter, Ty Sunderland at Webster Hall
- Beach Fossils at Baby’s All Right
- Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, Khemmis at the Palladium Times Square
- FIDLAR, LIILY at Irving Plaza
- Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll at City Winery NYC
- Napalm Death, Brujeria, Frozen Soul at the Bowery Ballroom
- Joep Beving at the Opera House
- Beach Goons, Moon Tide Gallery, Bed at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Matt Maltese, Searows at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Patriarchy, Choke Chain, Sandy Smiles at the Sultan Room
- Nnambi, Joshua Virtue, Alicia Walter at Baby’s All Right
- Murphy’s Law, United Blood NYC, O.C. Rippers at the Bowery Electric
- Cannon, Cloe Wilder at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Secret Guest, Carinae, Heat Death at Alphaville
- The Negans, the TarantinosNYC, the Mary Lous at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Reagan Youth at Tompkins Square Park
- Jeremy Bosch at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Sunday, October 30
- Mercy Me, Rend Collective, Andrew Ripp at the Beacon Theatre
- Fletcher, VERITE at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Blackmore’s Night, Wizard’s Consort at Sony Hall
- Mura Masa at Elsewhere
- Lissie, Cat Clyde at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Welshly Arms, Ceramic Animal at the Gramercy Theatre
- We Were Promised Jetpacks at White Eagle Hall
- Devil Master, Dead Heat, Shadowland, Zorn at TV Eye
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Wiki, Papo2oo4 at the Bowery Union
- Kalush Orchestra at Melrose Ballroom
- Big Boss Vette at Baby’s All Right
- Fear, Drunken Rampage, Butthole University at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Dead Register, Dark Knights of the Soul, Glass Mimic at the Kingsland
- Dead Heat, High Command, Final Gas at TV Eye
- The Coffin Daggers, Wiped Out, the Jagaloons at Mercury Lounge
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Cyril Atef, Marc Ribot at Nublu 151
- Leni Stern at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- Spike Polite & Sewage NYC at Tompkins Square Park
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
Monday, October 31 – Halloween
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Ween at the Beacon Theatre
- Fletcher, VERITE at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Baynk, Cosmo’s Midnight, Obli at Brooklyn Steel
- Gorgon City, Mele, Miane, Kate Stein at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Gwar, Light the Torch, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon at Irving Plaza
- Mura Masa, Riobamba, babe2babe2babe, Fever Dream, Sploofi, Meilgaarden at Elsewhere
- Subhumans, All Torn Up at the Market Hotel
- Hunx & His Punx, Hank Wood and the Hammerheads, Christeene, Martin Rev, Man on Man, Mary Jane Dunphe, Jonathan Toubin, The Mystery Lights, Native Sun, Beechwood, Choked Up, Bipolar, Mala Vista, Shadowland, Spite Fuxxx, Firewall, Shop Talk, Mighty Fine, Cindy Cane, Tits Dick Ass, Cheeks, Tower, Smock, Old Lady, 95 Bulls, Abby Jeanne, Ice Balloons, CT Hustle and the Muscle, Silk War, Certain Death at the Knockdown Center
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Living Colour at City Winery NYC
- Scientist, Coolie Ranx, the Full Watts Band at Brooklyn Made
- Light Asylum, Pelada, Rogelio, Pogo Pope, Fruitbat, Andi at TV Eye
- Marissa Paternoster, Scrunchies, Substitute at the Broadway, Brooklyn
- Elliott Sharp, Percy Jones, Don McKenzie at Nublu 151
- Michael T & The MonstrosiTies, Mala Entraña, Pekeke Project at Arlene’s Grocery
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn