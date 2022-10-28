The 100 Best Live Events for a Halloweekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area for Halloween weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, October 28

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages

Ray LaMontagne, Lily Meola at the Beacon Theatre

Beabadoobee, Lowertown at Brooklyn Steel

AP Dhillon at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Guus Meeuwis at Webster Hall

Band-Maid at Irving Plaza

Napalm Death, Brujeria, Frozen Soul, Millions of Dead Cops at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Machine Girl, Scythe, Bacterial Lawn, Dreamcrusher, Ghosh at Warsaw

Larry Fleet, Nate Smith at the Gramercy Theatre

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at the Brooklyn Bowl

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Shamir at the Broadway

Patriarchy, Choke Chain, Sanbdy Smiles at the Sultan Room

The Paranoyds, 95 Bulls at the Market Hotel

Carbonas, Baby Shakes, Pyrex, Total Hell, Anti-Machine at TV Eye

Taleen Kali at the Footlight Underground at Windjammer

Great American Ghost, 156/Silence, Hazing Over at the Kingsland

Scout Gillett, Ryley Walker, Isaac McClung, Magic Marty at Union Pool

S.C.A.B. at Trans-Pecos

Doss, ENGALANAN, DJ G2G, softchaos at Paragon

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

RTS Neutral at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Saturday, October 29

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Melissa Etheridge at New World Stages

Ray LaMontagne, Lily Meola at the Beacon Theatre

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Emo Philips at Carnegie Hall

Tegan and Sara, Tomberlin at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Renaissance at the Town Hall

Bazzi at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Jukebox the Ghost, Wolves of Glendale at Brooklyn Steel

Oumou Sangaré at the Apollo Theater

Richard Marx at Adler Hall

Guus Meeuwis at Webster Hall

Slayyyter, Ty Sunderland at Webster Hall

Beach Fossils at Baby’s All Right

Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, Khemmis at the Palladium Times Square

FIDLAR, LIILY at Irving Plaza

Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll at City Winery NYC

Napalm Death, Brujeria, Frozen Soul at the Bowery Ballroom

Joep Beving at the Opera House

Beach Goons, Moon Tide Gallery, Bed at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Matt Maltese, Searows at (le) Poisson Rouge

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Patriarchy, Choke Chain, Sandy Smiles at the Sultan Room

Nnambi, Joshua Virtue, Alicia Walter at Baby’s All Right

Murphy’s Law, United Blood NYC, O.C. Rippers at the Bowery Electric

Cannon, Cloe Wilder at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Secret Guest, Carinae, Heat Death at Alphaville

The Negans, the TarantinosNYC, the Mary Lous at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Michael Hill Acoustic Trio at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Reagan Youth at Tompkins Square Park

Jeremy Bosch at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Sunday, October 30

Mercy Me, Rend Collective, Andrew Ripp at the Beacon Theatre

Fletcher, VERITE at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Blackmore’s Night, Wizard’s Consort at Sony Hall

Mura Masa at Elsewhere

Lissie, Cat Clyde at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Welshly Arms, Ceramic Animal at the Gramercy Theatre

We Were Promised Jetpacks at White Eagle Hall

Devil Master, Dead Heat, Shadowland, Zorn at TV Eye

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Wiki, Papo2oo4 at the Bowery Union

Kalush Orchestra at Melrose Ballroom

Big Boss Vette at Baby’s All Right

Fear, Drunken Rampage, Butthole University at the Brooklyn Monarch

Dead Register, Dark Knights of the Soul, Glass Mimic at the Kingsland

Dead Heat, High Command, Final Gas at TV Eye

The Coffin Daggers, Wiped Out, the Jagaloons at Mercury Lounge

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

Cyril Atef, Marc Ribot at Nublu 151

Leni Stern at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues

Spike Polite & Sewage NYC at Tompkins Square Park

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Monday, October 31 – Halloween