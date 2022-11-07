Music Is Alive This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- Tommy Cash at Warsaw
- Grace Cummings at Webster Hall
Monday, November 7
- Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Iliza Shlesinger, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, the Lumineers, Amber Iman at David Geffen Hall
- The 1975, BLACKSTARKIDS at Madison Square Garden
- Marcus Mumford, the A’s at the Beacon Theatre
- The Backseat Lovers at Brooklyn Steel
- Jake Scott, Sam McPherson, Rosie at Webster Hall
- Soccer Mommy, Hotline TNT at Baby’s All Right
- flipturn at the Bowery Ballroom
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, November 8
- Zach Williams, Ben Fuller at the Beacon Theatre
- Travis, Ben Ottewell at Webster Hall
- The Menzingers, Touche Amore, Screaming Females at le Poisson Rouge
- Russian Circles, REZN at Warsaw
- Petey, Young Jesus at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dora Jar, Sam Austins at the Bowery Ballroom
- Victor Internet, Ariel & the Culture at Brooklyn Made
- The Brevet, Social Creatures at Mercury Lounge
- Ryley Walker, JR Bohannon, Kid Millions, Wendy Eisenberg at P.I.T.
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The Clarence Spady at Terra Blues
- The Bakersfield Breakers, the Sweet Talkers at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, November 9
- Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville, Day26 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- AFI at Terminal 5
- Tigran Hamasyan at the Opera House
- The Menzingers, Touche Amore, Screaming Females at le Poisson Rouge
- Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin at the Melrose Ballroom
- Soccer Mommy, Helena Deland at Webster Hall
- The Murlocs, Paul Jacobs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- flipturn, the Brazen Youth at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ricky Montgomery, Delaney Bailey at Irving Plaza
- NEZZA at the Gramercy Theatre
- Thomas Whitmer, Al Menne at Elsewhere Hall
- Sorry at Elsewhere Zone One
- Mac McAnally at City Winery NYC
- Shane Smith and the Saints at Brooklyn Made
- Lauren Monroe w. Rick Allen at the Loft at City Winery
- Jorge Glem & Sam Reider at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Bella’s Bartok at Cafe Wha?
- Michael Daves & Friends at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Density, Jezo + the Element, Frank Wood & His NYC Allstars Band, Thornes, Ultra 23, Kellie Anne Luigi at Berlin
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Marvel Allen at Terra Blues
- Christine Santelli at the Ear Inn
- Gabriel Hermida at the Anyway Cafe
Thursday, November 10
- Eros Ramazzotti at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Dave East at the Apollo Theater
- Mercyful Fate, Kreator, Midnight at the Kings Theatre
- Alex G, Katy Kirby at Brooklyn Steel
- Trampled by Turtles, Amigo the Devil at Webster Hall
- Chloe Moriondo, Dreamer Isioma at Irving Plaza
- Kip Moore, Boy Named Banjo at Terminal 5
- Off!, Zulu at the Bowery Ballroom
- Infected Mushroom, Randy Seidman at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Black Lips, Bloodshot Bill at Brooklyn Made
- The Soft Moon, L.O.T.I.O.N., Trace Amount at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Field Medic, Sadurn at Baby’s All Right
- Willie Nile, Nervous Eaters at City Winery NYC
- Rhett Miller at the Loft at City Winery
- The Haley Fohr/Bill Nace Duo, Mark Morgan, Samara Lubelski, Tamio Shiraishi at Union Pool
- BRIAN!, Astrometer, Endless, The Phantom Eye at the Broadway
- Richard Lloyd, Lenny Kaye, Tom Clark and the High Action Boys, Lulu Lewis, Lorne Berman at the Bowery Electric
- The Davide Pannozzo Quartet w. Oz Noy, Will Lee, Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End
- Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- The Saddlemen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Birdland Theater
- Bobby Blue at the Anyway Cafe
- The Kelli Baker Band at the 11th St. Bar