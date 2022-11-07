Music Is Alive This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.

Tommy Cash at Warsaw

Grace Cummings at Webster Hall

Monday, November 7

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Iliza Shlesinger, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, the Lumineers, Amber Iman at David Geffen Hall

The 1975, BLACKSTARKIDS at Madison Square Garden

Marcus Mumford, the A’s at the Beacon Theatre

The Backseat Lovers at Brooklyn Steel

Jake Scott, Sam McPherson, Rosie at Webster Hall

Soccer Mommy, Hotline TNT at Baby’s All Right

flipturn at the Bowery Ballroom

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, November 8

Zach Williams, Ben Fuller at the Beacon Theatre

Travis, Ben Ottewell at Webster Hall

The Menzingers, Touche Amore, Screaming Females at le Poisson Rouge

Russian Circles, REZN at Warsaw

Petey, Young Jesus at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Dora Jar, Sam Austins at the Bowery Ballroom

Victor Internet, Ariel & the Culture at Brooklyn Made

The Brevet, Social Creatures at Mercury Lounge

Ryley Walker, JR Bohannon, Kid Millions, Wendy Eisenberg at P.I.T.

Milo Z at the Red Lion

The Clarence Spady at Terra Blues

The Bakersfield Breakers, the Sweet Talkers at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, November 9

Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville, Day26 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

AFI at Terminal 5

Tigran Hamasyan at the Opera House

The Menzingers, Touche Amore, Screaming Females at le Poisson Rouge

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin at the Melrose Ballroom

Soccer Mommy, Helena Deland at Webster Hall

The Murlocs, Paul Jacobs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

flipturn, the Brazen Youth at the Bowery Ballroom

Ricky Montgomery, Delaney Bailey at Irving Plaza

NEZZA at the Gramercy Theatre

Thomas Whitmer, Al Menne at Elsewhere Hall

Sorry at Elsewhere Zone One

Mac McAnally at City Winery NYC

Shane Smith and the Saints at Brooklyn Made

Lauren Monroe w. Rick Allen at the Loft at City Winery

Jorge Glem & Sam Reider at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Bella’s Bartok at Cafe Wha?

Michael Daves & Friends at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Density, Jezo + the Element, Frank Wood & His NYC Allstars Band, Thornes, Ultra 23, Kellie Anne Luigi at Berlin

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Marvel Allen at Terra Blues

Christine Santelli at the Ear Inn

Gabriel Hermida at the Anyway Cafe

Thursday, November 10