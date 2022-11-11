60+ Live Music Choices For This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, November 11
- Gloria Trevi at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Fantasia, Tamar Braxton at the Kings Theatre
- Alex G, Hatchie at Brooklyn Steel
- Steve Miller at Jazz at Lincoln Center
- Black Flag, T.S.O.L., the Dickies, Total Chaos at the Brooklyn Monarch
- She Wants Revenge, Chameleons, D’Arcy at le Poisson Rouge
- The Rascals at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island
- Senses Fail, Like Moths to Flames, Can’t Swim at Elsewhere Hall
- Louis Tomlinson at Irving Plaza
- Smallpools, Dreamers, Young Rising Sons at the Gramercy Theatre
- Inzo, Dreamers Delight, Align, Blookah at Webster Hall
- Plains, MJ Lenderman at Webster Hall
- Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note
- Katatonia, the Ocean Collective, Cellar Darling at Sony Hall
- The Men, Cool Whip, Snoopy & the Who at Trans-Pecos
- I Hate Models, Shlømo, Kyruh at the Knockdown Center
- John Waite at City Winery NYC
- Jack Kays, Tom the Mail Man at the Bowery Ballroom.
- Oso Oso, M.A.G.S. at Warsaw
- Antibalas at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Ceremony, Gel at the Meadows
- Night Tales, Squired at Brooklyn Made
- Courteeners at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Schizophonics at TV Eye
- The Bill Nace, Steve Gunn, John Truscinski Duo, Deradoorian, Spencer Herbst, S.C.A.B., Couch Prints at Baby’s All Right
- Patrick Holmes at Union Pool
- Teke::Teke at Public Records
- The Arlen Roth Band at Iridium
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Augie Bello at the Bitter End
Saturday, November 12
- Bright Eyes, Hurray for the Riff Raff at the Kings Theatre
- Alex G, Hatchie at Brooklyn Steel
- Steve Miller at Jazz at Lincoln Center
- Walk the Moon at Webster Hall
- The Jungle Giants, Tim Atlas at Warsaw
- Zoe Keating at le Poisson Rouge
- Courtney Marie Andrews, the Dead Tongues at Brooklyn Made
- Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note
- Antibalas at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Courteeners at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ali Sethi at Irving Plaza
- Louie Vega, Joe Claussell, Anané at the Knockdown Center
- Robbins Lane Band, Plastic Picnic, Nat and Harrison, Sophie Said, Ok Tyler, Blonde Otter at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Rhythm Section at Iridium
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Blacklist at Mercury Lounge
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe
Sunday, November 13
- Marc Antony at Barclays Center
- Paramore at the Beacon Theatre
- Itzy at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- State Champs, Hunny, Between You & Me, Young Culture at Brooklyn Steel
- Walk the Moon at Irving Plaza
- Senses Fail, Magnolia Park, Can’t Swim at le Poisson Rouge
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Lone Bellow, Bailen at Webster Hall
- Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note
- Abhi the Nomad at the Bowery Ballroom
- Skullcrusher at Elsewhere
- Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom at Union Pool
- Vision Video, Secret Shame at the Meadows
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe