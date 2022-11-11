60+ Live Music Choices For This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, November 11

Gloria Trevi at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fantasia, Tamar Braxton at the Kings Theatre

Alex G, Hatchie at Brooklyn Steel

Steve Miller at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Black Flag, T.S.O.L., the Dickies, Total Chaos at the Brooklyn Monarch

She Wants Revenge, Chameleons, D’Arcy at le Poisson Rouge

The Rascals at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island

Senses Fail, Like Moths to Flames, Can’t Swim at Elsewhere Hall

Louis Tomlinson at Irving Plaza

Smallpools, Dreamers, Young Rising Sons at the Gramercy Theatre

Inzo, Dreamers Delight, Align, Blookah at Webster Hall

Plains, MJ Lenderman at Webster Hall

Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note

Katatonia, the Ocean Collective, Cellar Darling at Sony Hall

The Men, Cool Whip, Snoopy & the Who at Trans-Pecos

I Hate Models, Shlømo, Kyruh at the Knockdown Center

John Waite at City Winery NYC

Jack Kays, Tom the Mail Man at the Bowery Ballroom.

Oso Oso, M.A.G.S. at Warsaw

Antibalas at the Brooklyn Bowl

Ceremony, Gel at the Meadows

Night Tales, Squired at Brooklyn Made

Courteeners at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Schizophonics at TV Eye

The Bill Nace, Steve Gunn, John Truscinski Duo, Deradoorian, Spencer Herbst, S.C.A.B., Couch Prints at Baby’s All Right

Patrick Holmes at Union Pool

Teke::Teke at Public Records

The Arlen Roth Band at Iridium

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Augie Bello at the Bitter End

Saturday, November 12

Bright Eyes, Hurray for the Riff Raff at the Kings Theatre

Alex G, Hatchie at Brooklyn Steel

Steve Miller at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Walk the Moon at Webster Hall

The Jungle Giants, Tim Atlas at Warsaw

Zoe Keating at le Poisson Rouge

Courtney Marie Andrews, the Dead Tongues at Brooklyn Made

Tank and the Bangas at the Blue Note

Antibalas at the Brooklyn Bowl

Courteeners at the Bowery Ballroom

Ali Sethi at Irving Plaza

Louie Vega, Joe Claussell, Anané at the Knockdown Center

Robbins Lane Band, Plastic Picnic, Nat and Harrison, Sophie Said, Ok Tyler, Blonde Otter at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Rhythm Section at Iridium

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Blacklist at Mercury Lounge

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe

Sunday, November 13