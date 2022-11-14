Mid-November’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, November 14
- Ani DiFranco, Gracie and Rachel, Holly Miranda, Jocelyn Mackenzie at Webster Hall
- Death From Above 1979, the OBGMs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Thee Sacred Souls at the Bowery Ballroom
- Paolo Nutini at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Paris Jackson at Heaven Can Wait
- Anna of the North at Baby’s All Right
- Games We Play at Mercury Lounge
- Henry Hey UMAMI w. Oz Noy, Eli Menzes, Shawn Pelton at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Puma, Joe & Dave at the Anyway Cafe
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues
- Kevin Harris & Brian Charette at the Ear Inn
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
Tuesday, November 15
- Fat Joe at the Apollo Theater
- St. Lucia, Caroline Kingsbury at Brooklyn Steel
- Magdalena Bay, Bayli at Webster Hall
- Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Ty Segall (solo acoustic), Charles Moothart at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lera Lynn, Misty Boyce at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Nikhil D’Souza at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bartees Strange, Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver at Elsewhere Hall
- Peter Himmelman at City Vineyard
- Midwxst at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Dropper, Pure Adult at the Broadway
- Adam Masterson at the Bitter End
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv, Leisure McCorkle at the 11th St. Bar
- Waterside Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, November 16
- Wizkid at Madison Square Garden
- Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
- Alvvays, Slow Pulp at the Kings Theatre
- Big Freedia at Terminal 5
- St. Lucia, Caroline Kingsbury at Brooklyn Steel
- Sean Paul at Webster Hall
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Manas at Elsewhere Hall
- Cloud Nothings, Speedy Ortiz at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Alfie Templeman, Thomas Headon at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bartees Strange, Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver at the Bowery Ballroom
- Rayland Baxter at Brooklyn Made
- Jxdn at Baby’s All Right
- Binky Griptite at Groove
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- PJ LaMariana at the 11th St. Bar
- Gina Healy, Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn
Thursday, November 17
- Stromae at National Sawdust
- Big Freedia, Freakquencee at Brooklyn Made
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Manas at Elsewhere Hall
- Dopapod at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Alvvays, Slow Pulp at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dayglow, Ritt Momney at Terminal 5
- Wild Nothing at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Charley Crockett, Greyhounds at Webster Hall
- Charlie Burg at Irving Plaza
- Marco Benevento, Ghost Funk Orchestra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Kameron Marlowe at the Gramercy Theatre
- Skillibeng at the Knockdown Center
- John Fulbright at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Saetia at Saint Vitus Bar
- Lloyd Cole at City Winery NYC
- Pinkshift, Jigsaw Youth, Yasmin Nur at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Chills at Baby’s All Right
- Youth of Today, Glue, Combust, Gel at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Breanna Barbara at Rough Trade NYC
- Yeah Baby, Cindy Cane, Karaoke, Certain Times at Berlin
- Michael Glabicki at Iridium
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- The Jamie McLean Band, Sasha Dobson at the Bitter End
- The Oz Noy-David Torn Band at the Bitter End
- Dida Pelled, Precious Human, Grumpy, Allie at the Broadway
- Wiley G, Amelia Jackie, Tami Hart, Another Woman (Joanie Drago) at Parkside Lounge
- The Hugh Pool Band, Wandering Years at the 11th St. Bar
- Dina Regine at the Anyway Cafe
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues