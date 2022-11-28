Live Music This Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, November 28

Harry Connick Jr. at David Geffen Hall

Rina Sawayama at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Joe P at Rough Trade NYC

Breland, Temecula Road at Mercury Lounge

Sophie B. Hawkins (solo), Jesse Rubin at City Winery NYC

Incite at the Kingsland Bar & Grill

Felix Slim at the Red Lion

Dirty Water Dogs at the Anyway Cafe

Aaron Comess Group at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Papa’s Dream Shadow at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, November 29

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Machine Head at Saint Vitus Bar

Pond, Cryogeyser at Webster Hall

Sad Night Dynamite, SAIAH at the Bowery Ballroom

Julieta Venegas at Palladium Times Square

Jake Xerxes Fussell, Joanna Sternberg at Union Pool

L.S. Dunes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Slaps, Friko, the After Hours at the Sultan Room

Sam Hollander at the Bitter End

Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s

Rew Starr, Anne Husick, Patti Rothberg, Mimsey Mack at the Hard Swallow

August Wells at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, November 30

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Morrissey at the Kings Theatre

The Hold Steady, Laura Stevenson at the Brooklyn Bowl

Soen at the Gramercy Theatre

Surf Curse at Webster Hall

Palm, Water from Your Eyes, LUCY (Cooper B. Handy) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Morgenshtern at Palladium Times Square

Cancer Bats, War on Women, Spaced at Saint Vitus Bar

Bilmuri at the Bowery Ballroom

The Skatalites at Cafe Wha?

Good Problem at Mercury Lounge

Christeene, Holland Andrews at the Market Hotel

Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music, Joey Wit + the Definition, Gene Dante, the Patrick Duffy Band at the Bowery Electric

Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard

Mike Stern at Drom

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, December 1