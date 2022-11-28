Live Music This Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, November 28
- Harry Connick Jr. at David Geffen Hall
- Rina Sawayama at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Joe P at Rough Trade NYC
- Breland, Temecula Road at Mercury Lounge
- Sophie B. Hawkins (solo), Jesse Rubin at City Winery NYC
- Incite at the Kingsland Bar & Grill
- Felix Slim at the Red Lion
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Anyway Cafe
- Aaron Comess Group at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Jr. Mack & Doc French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Papa’s Dream Shadow at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, November 29
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Machine Head at Saint Vitus Bar
- Pond, Cryogeyser at Webster Hall
- Sad Night Dynamite, SAIAH at the Bowery Ballroom
- Julieta Venegas at Palladium Times Square
- Jake Xerxes Fussell, Joanna Sternberg at Union Pool
- L.S. Dunes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Slaps, Friko, the After Hours at the Sultan Room
- Sam Hollander at the Bitter End
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s
- Rew Starr, Anne Husick, Patti Rothberg, Mimsey Mack at the Hard Swallow
- August Wells at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, November 30
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Morrissey at the Kings Theatre
- The Hold Steady, Laura Stevenson at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Soen at the Gramercy Theatre
- Surf Curse at Webster Hall
- Palm, Water from Your Eyes, LUCY (Cooper B. Handy) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Morgenshtern at Palladium Times Square
- Cancer Bats, War on Women, Spaced at Saint Vitus Bar
- Bilmuri at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Skatalites at Cafe Wha?
- Good Problem at Mercury Lounge
- Christeene, Holland Andrews at the Market Hotel
- Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music, Joey Wit + the Definition, Gene Dante, the Patrick Duffy Band at the Bowery Electric
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- Mike Stern at Drom
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
- Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Thursday, December 1
- Morrissey at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- The Hold Steady, Proper. at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Dominic Fike, Baird at Terminal 5
- The Ballroom Thieves at Baby’s All Right
- New Rules, Haley Joelle at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mclusky at Warsaw
- Alvaro Diaz at the Gramercy Theatre
- RIKI, Ortotasce, Ces Cadavares, Un Hombre Solo at Saint Vitus Bar
- Covet, the Velvet Teen, the Speed of Sound in Seawater at Brooklyn Made
- Dion Lunadon, Mold!, Pyrex, Tits Dick Ass at the Sultan Room
- Aoife Nessa Frances, Indigo Sparke at Union Pool
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn at the Village Vanguard
- Trixie Whitley at Pete’s Candy Store
- Dazy, Jobber, Golden Apples at Alphaville
- The Conall Band at the Bitter End
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Moonshine Society at Terra Blues
- The Val Kinzler Band, Decoster and Dee Who, the Michael McHugh Band, Fleza Doza at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion