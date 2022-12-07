Spotlight: Forgot to Floss Is About to Be Your Cheery, Artsy Weekend Plans

Art and music and shopping and mingling – what more could one ask for from a weekend, specifically on a cool December afternoon? From 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST, an event warmly and quirkily titled Forgot to Floss is opening for all of that and more. At Stangl Factory in Flemington, artists, photographers, musicians, small business owners, and creatives are coming together to share their work, their personality, and their heart with the Central Jersey area. It’s a quaint but can’t-miss spectacle coming right in time for social gatherings and last-minute holiday shopping. Some 15 artists, five vendors, and four musical acts are taking part, so Sunday will bring a wide array of art lovers and local collectors. We’re excited, and you should be, too.

For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page!